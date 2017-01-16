Report: U.S. Will Lose One-Third of its Electricity Generation Capacity Without More Infrastructure

Denying Pipeline Expansions Will Raise Electric Rates, Cut Jobs and

Jeopardize U.S. Energy Security

WASHINGTON–(BUSINESS WIRE)–$solar #CEA–A new report

released today by Consumer

Energy Alliance (CEA) found that rejecting pipeline infrastructure

would remove almost one-third of U.S. electricity generation capacity by

2030, dangerously raising electric rates nationwide, especially for

poverty-stricken households.

The report,

titled “Families, Communities and Finances: The Consequences of

Denying Critical Pipeline Infrastructure,” found that by 2030, 31

percent of U.S. electricity generation capacity would be removed should

the rejection of pipeline infrastructure projects continue at its

current pace and if baseload generation options go offline

unnecessarily. This would threaten the delivery of vital oil and natural

gas feedstock to power generation facilities and sacrifice the

reliability of the electric grid. Because natural gas is increasingly

used to create electricity, pipeline expansion is more critical than

ever. Without more pipelines, natural gas – as well as oil for fuel and

power – will not get to market.

The losses from this rejected infrastructure would equal the power

generation of a dozen states (or 1,450.25 gigawatts). Since one gigawatt

powers roughly 750,000 homes, that’s equal to the power generation needs

of California, Florida, New York, Texas, Ohio and all of New England

combined.

This projected shortfall would create more economic hardship via

skyrocketing electric rates for industrial, commercial and residential

users, particularly the 43 million people living on a fixed income or

below the poverty line who lean on daily access to affordable energy

supplies. Denying pipeline expansion will further increase pressure on

households facing energy poverty; approving projects will help relieve

financial constraints by delivering resources more cost-effectively.

Furthermore, these scenarios would negatively impact jobs in

manufacturing, energy, transportation, mining, agriculture and other

industries, the report says. Corresponding impacts would include

competitive disadvantages for U.S. businesses and a minimum loss of

$15.38 billion in private capital expenditures and economic development.

Electricity, transportation and utility costs would also climb, the

report says, as well as increase the cost of virtually every U.S.-made

good and service. Fewer pipelines also decreases their statistically

proven environmental benefits and jeopardizes U.S. national security and

geopolitical influence, according to the assessment.

The report also revealed that the rejection of natural gas and oil

pipeline infrastructure would endanger our nation’s energy security by

abandoning more than 3.17 million barrels of oil per day – nearly the

same amount the U.S. imported daily from OPEC and Russia, in 2015.

“Denying America the critical energy infrastructure it sorely needs, and

prematurely shutting off baseload electricity generation starts an

adverse domino effect that hurts America, its families, its small

businesses and its agriculture, manufacturing and transportation

sectors,” CEA President David Holt said. “It would derail the American

energy revolution and increase our reliance on imports from foreign

nations. Real energy security is not just the presence of abundant

natural resources – it is also the ability to readily access and deliver

those resources at an affordable price.”

The report

also broke down its conclusions by regions:

The Northern Plains region stands to experience a 46 percent

electricity shortfall. It would also lose out on the vast economic

benefits of large crude pipelines.

The Midwest and Mid-Atlantic regions would suffer a 44.8 percent electricity shortfall, missing out on 20 proposed pipeline projects that would help curtail shortfalls and alleviate bottlenecks.

percent electricity shortfall, missing out on 20 proposed pipeline

projects that would help curtail shortfalls and alleviate bottlenecks.

The Southeast region – and its assortment of high energy-consuming states – would see a 29.2 percent electricity shortfall, even if wind and solar generation expand by a factor of 37 percent by 2030, as the U.S. Energy Information Administration (EIA) projects.

energy-consuming states – would see a 29.2 percent electricity

shortfall, even if wind and solar generation expand by a factor of 37

percent by 2030, as the U.S. Energy Information Administration (EIA)

projects.

The Southern Plains region, including Texas, would see electricity shortfalls of 23 and 13 percent, respectively, even with huge, projected increases in wind and solar energy development from federal estimates by EIA.

electricity shortfalls of 23 and 13 percent, respectively, even with

huge, projected increases in wind and solar energy development from

federal estimates by EIA.

, including , would see electricity shortfalls of 23 and 13 percent, respectively, even with huge, projected increases in wind and solar energy development from federal estimates by EIA. The New England region already experiences shortfalls on

high-demand days and is projected to lose an additional 30 percent of

its electric generation capacity by 2020. New England would experience

an additional 9.5 percent shortfall on top its current energy

deficits. This shortfall, per the report, would occur even if local

renewable power capacity increased by 300 percent, as projected by the

EIA. The result would be additional price increases for a region that

already has the highest average electric rates in the contiguous U.S.

The report is part

of CEA’s “Pipelines for America” campaign, which focuses on

educating families, businesses and political leaders about the economic

and environmental benefits of pipeline infrastructure. The report

examined the effects on supply by 2030 from either the failure to permit

and construct new pipelines or the inability to obtain necessary permits

to approve and maintain natural gas and other fossil fuel-fire

electricity generation power, comparing its findings with supply and

demand data from the EIA.

