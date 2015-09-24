Research and Markets: Hosiery Market in the US 2015-2019 with Gold Toe-Moretz, Golden Lady, Hanes & LVMH Dominating

DUBLIN–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Research and Markets (http://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/qgrfm4/hosiery_market_in)

has announced the addition of the “Hosiery

Market in the US 2015-2019” report to their offering.

The hosiery market in the US to grow at a CAGR of 2.25% during the

forecast period 2014-2019.

The report, Hosiery Market in the US 2015-2019, has been prepared based

on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. It

also covers the landscape of the hosiery market in the US and its growth

prospects in the coming years. The report includes a discussion of the

key vendors operating in this market.

Vendors are using laser technology and ultrasonic technology to improve

the accuracy of fabric cutting. Laser technology provides better edge

cutting for fabrics of various thicknesses. This technology also reduces

the time for changing the cutting heads in different fabrics, thus

increasing productivity. Ultrasonic technology helps in cutting all

fabrics with sealed edges to prevent their fraying. With advances in

technology, wastage can be reduced, which allows sustainable utilization

of resources and enhances profit margins of vendors.

According to the report, increase in the obese population in the US is

driving market growth. More than one-third of the country’s women

population is obese, which has increased the demand for plus-size

clothing.

Further, the report states that increased use of trousers as casual wear

by women has decreased the sale of hosiery.

Key vendors

Gold Toe-Moretz

Golden Lady

Hanes

LVMH

Other prominent vendors

Accorn Products

Alba Waldensian

Albertville Knitting

Americal

Bossong Hosiery Mills

Brown Wooten Mills

Carolina Hosiery Mills

Fine Sheer Industries

For more information visit http://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/qgrfm4/hosiery_market_in

