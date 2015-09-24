Research and Markets: Hosiery Market in the US 2015-2019 with Gold Toe-Moretz, Golden Lady, Hanes & LVMH Dominating

DUBLIN–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Research and Markets (http://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/qgrfm4/hosiery_market_in)
has announced the addition of the “Hosiery
Market in the US 2015-2019” report to their offering.
The hosiery market in the US to grow at a CAGR of 2.25% during the
forecast period 2014-2019.
The report, Hosiery Market in the US 2015-2019, has been prepared based
on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. It
also covers the landscape of the hosiery market in the US and its growth
prospects in the coming years. The report includes a discussion of the
key vendors operating in this market.
Vendors are using laser technology and ultrasonic technology to improve
the accuracy of fabric cutting. Laser technology provides better edge
cutting for fabrics of various thicknesses. This technology also reduces
the time for changing the cutting heads in different fabrics, thus
increasing productivity. Ultrasonic technology helps in cutting all
fabrics with sealed edges to prevent their fraying. With advances in
technology, wastage can be reduced, which allows sustainable utilization
of resources and enhances profit margins of vendors.
According to the report, increase in the obese population in the US is
driving market growth. More than one-third of the country’s women
population is obese, which has increased the demand for plus-size
clothing.
Further, the report states that increased use of trousers as casual wear
by women has decreased the sale of hosiery.
Key vendors
- Gold Toe-Moretz
- Golden Lady
- Hanes
- LVMH
Other prominent vendors
- Accorn Products
- Alba Waldensian
- Albertville Knitting
- Americal
- Bossong Hosiery Mills
- Brown Wooten Mills
- Carolina Hosiery Mills
- Fine Sheer Industries
For more information visit http://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/qgrfm4/hosiery_market_in
