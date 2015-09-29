Research and Markets: India Edible Oil Market Outlook to 2019 – Growing Demand and Potential of Branded Players to Steer Growth

DUBLIN–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Research and Markets (http://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/57m77k/india_edible_oil)
has announced the addition of the “India
Edible Oil Market Outlook to 2019 – Growing Demand and Potential of
Branded Players to Steer Growth” report to their offering.
The report titled India Edible Oil Market Outlook to 2019 – Growing
Demand and Potential of Branded Players to Steer Growth provides a
comprehensive analysis of the various aspects such as market size of
India edible oil Industry, palm oil, soyabean oil, sunflower oil,
mustard oil, rice bran oil, blended oil, groundnut oil and cottonseed
oil market. The report also covers the market shares of major edible oil
brands in India as well as the revenues of major players in the edible
oil market.
Edible oil industry in India, which is hugely driven by import of edible
oils, registered revenues of INR – billion in FY’2012. With an increase
in consumption of edible oil in the country, the revenue of edible oil
had inclined by 30.8% compared to FY’2011. Each segment in the edible
oil industry is subject to a gamut of different factors such as price
hikes and change in government policies plays an important role in
determining their respective revenues.
The edible oil industry in India has grown at a CAGR of 13.1% from INR –
billion in FY’2009 to INR – billion in FY’2014. The competition in India
edible oil market is highly fragmented owing to the presence of large
number of organized and unorganized players. The major players are
Cargill, Adani Wilmar, Ruchi Soya, Agrotech Foods, and others.
Key Topics Covered:
1. India Edible Oil Market Introduction
2. Growth Drivers for India Edible Oil Market
3. Issues and Challenges in India Edible Oil Market
4. Government Role in India Edible Oil Market
5. Trends and Developments in India Edible oil Market
6. Recent Deals and Investments in the Edible Oil Market
7. Indian Edible Oil Market Size
8. India Edible Oil Market Segmentation by Types of Oil, FY’2009-FY’2014
9. India Palm Oil Market
10 .India Soybean Oil Market
11. India Mustard Oil Market
12. India Rice Bran Oil Market
13. India Sunflower Oil Market
14. India Cottonseed Oil
15 .India Groundnut Oil Market
16. India Blended Oil Market
17. Required Investments for Setting up an Edible Oil Manufacturing Plant
18. Market Share of Major Players in India Edible Oil Market, FY’2014
19. Company Profile of Major Players in India Edible Oil Industry
20. India Edible Oil Market Future Outlook and Projections, FY’2015-
FY’2019
21. Macro Economic Indicators Affecting the Indian Edible Oil market,
FY’2009-FY’2019
22. Appendix
Companies Mentioned
– Adani Wilmar
– Agrotech Foods Ltd
– Cargill
– ConAgra Foods (Agrotech Foods Ltd)
– Gabani Industries
– Gokul Refoils
– Kaleesuwari
– Kamani Oil Industries
– Marico
– NK Proteins
– Rasoya Proteins
– Ricela Health
– Ruchiya
For more information visit http://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/57m77k/india_edible_oil
