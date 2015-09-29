Research and Markets: India Edible Oil Market Outlook to 2019 – Growing Demand and Potential of Branded Players to Steer Growth

DUBLIN–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Research and Markets (http://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/57m77k/india_edible_oil)

has announced the addition of the “India

Edible Oil Market Outlook to 2019 – Growing Demand and Potential of

Branded Players to Steer Growth” report to their offering.

The report titled India Edible Oil Market Outlook to 2019 – Growing

Demand and Potential of Branded Players to Steer Growth provides a

comprehensive analysis of the various aspects such as market size of

India edible oil Industry, palm oil, soyabean oil, sunflower oil,

mustard oil, rice bran oil, blended oil, groundnut oil and cottonseed

oil market. The report also covers the market shares of major edible oil

brands in India as well as the revenues of major players in the edible

oil market.

Edible oil industry in India, which is hugely driven by import of edible

oils, registered revenues of INR – billion in FY’2012. With an increase

in consumption of edible oil in the country, the revenue of edible oil

had inclined by 30.8% compared to FY’2011. Each segment in the edible

oil industry is subject to a gamut of different factors such as price

hikes and change in government policies plays an important role in

determining their respective revenues.

The edible oil industry in India has grown at a CAGR of 13.1% from INR –

billion in FY’2009 to INR – billion in FY’2014. The competition in India

edible oil market is highly fragmented owing to the presence of large

number of organized and unorganized players. The major players are

Cargill, Adani Wilmar, Ruchi Soya, Agrotech Foods, and others.

Key Topics Covered:

1. India Edible Oil Market Introduction

2. Growth Drivers for India Edible Oil Market

3. Issues and Challenges in India Edible Oil Market

4. Government Role in India Edible Oil Market

5. Trends and Developments in India Edible oil Market

6. Recent Deals and Investments in the Edible Oil Market

7. Indian Edible Oil Market Size

8. India Edible Oil Market Segmentation by Types of Oil, FY’2009-FY’2014

9. India Palm Oil Market

10 .India Soybean Oil Market

11. India Mustard Oil Market

12. India Rice Bran Oil Market

13. India Sunflower Oil Market

14. India Cottonseed Oil

15 .India Groundnut Oil Market

16. India Blended Oil Market

17. Required Investments for Setting up an Edible Oil Manufacturing Plant

18. Market Share of Major Players in India Edible Oil Market, FY’2014

19. Company Profile of Major Players in India Edible Oil Industry

20. India Edible Oil Market Future Outlook and Projections, FY’2015-

FY’2019

21. Macro Economic Indicators Affecting the Indian Edible Oil market,

FY’2009-FY’2019

22. Appendix

Companies Mentioned

– Adani Wilmar

– Agrotech Foods Ltd

– Cargill

– ConAgra Foods (Agrotech Foods Ltd)

– Gabani Industries

– Gokul Refoils

– Kaleesuwari

– Kamani Oil Industries

– Marico

– NK Proteins

– Rasoya Proteins

– Ricela Health

– Ruchiya

For more information visit http://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/57m77k/india_edible_oil

Contacts

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com

For

E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call

1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S.

Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Sector: Oils

and Fats