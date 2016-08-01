Royal® Building Products’ Build Bold™ Contest Winner Featured on “Today’s Homeowner with Danny Lipford”

WOODBRIDGE, Ontario–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Royal® Building Products announces its Build Bold™

contest winner’s exterior home makeover reveal on the nationally

syndicated TV show “Today’s Homeowner with Danny Lipford” the

week of August 1, 2016. The “Curb Appeal Makeover” episode features the

winner, Karen O’Leary, from Guilford, Conn.





O’Leary was selected from more than 500 homeowners across the United

States for her detailed entry that explained how she would push the

limits of design to transform her outdated exterior into a “Build Bold”

design. As the winner, she received an exterior home makeover worth up

to $25,000.

As a part of the winning package, O’Leary worked with Royal design

experts to transform her dated exterior into a bold treatment that

features Royal® Estate™ siding in the deep, rich

shade of Wedgewood with Royal’s complementing white trim and accessories.

“To give Karen an idea of what her redesigned house could look like with

dark siding and white trim, we used our online design tool, HomePlay™,”

said Kriss Swint, director of interactive strategy and design. “Using

HomePlay allowed Karen to upload an image of her house to see what it

could look like with different colors and styles of siding, trim and

accessories. We are thrilled with the final design.”

O’Leary’s siding choice, Royal Estate, features a beautiful woodgrain

that captures the look and feel of natural wood without the added

maintenance. Engineered from vinyl, Estate exceeds the industry

standards for product durability and performance.

To find your local listing of the “Curb Appeal Makeover” episode on “Today’s

Homeower with Danny Lipford”, visit http://www.todayshomeowner.com/television/local-listings/.

The episode will air again the week of September 5, 2016.

For more information about giving your home the Build Bold treatment,

visit the Royal Building Products’ virtual design tool, HomePlay,

to explore new exterior styles or colors for your home.

About Royal Building Products

Royal

Building Products is a division of Axiall Corporation (NYSE: AXLL).

The company manufactures and distributes leading materials for the home

remodeling, building and municipal construction markets. For more than

40 years, the company’s commitment to quality, innovation and customer

relationships has attracted the loyalty of a growing number of building

professionals, homeowners, architects, engineers and distributors to its

products. With operations throughout Canada and the United States, Royal

Building Products offers the renovation, remodeling and new construction

industries a broad range of innovative products including siding, trim,

accessories, soffit, rain ware, mouldings and decking. Royal Building

Products also manufactures pipe and fittings for the electrical,

municipal, irrigation, plumbing and industrial construction industries.

For more information, please visit www.royalbuildingproducts.com.

