Ruby Tuesday Kicks Off Valentine’s Celebration with Special Food, Wine, Gift Card & Sweepstakes Offerings

Starting February 1, 2017, Ruby Tuesday Provides Guests with a
Variety of Ways to Make the Valentine’s Day Holiday Memorable
MARYVILLE, Tenn.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Ruby Tuesday announces a month-long “Sweet Sweeps” in February where
five lucky sweepstakes entrants can win Free Ruby Tuesday for a Year.
From February 1 through February 19, 2017, the Company is also offering
special pricing on entrée add-ons like lobster tail and grilled shrimp,
bottles of featured wine, and $15 bonus cards for every $50 in Ruby
Tuesday gift cards purchased.
On February 1, 2017, Ruby Tuesday is launching its “Sweet Sweeps,” with
five prizes of Free Ruby Tuesday for a Year. No purchase is necessary to
enter, however, entrants who dine at Ruby Tuesday and provide their
check number(s) at RubyTuesday.com/Valentines
or by mail can receive additional bonus entries. See Official Rules at RubyTuesday.com/Valentines
for instructions, restrictions and prize information.
From February 1 through February 19, to enhance Valentine’s Day dining
experiences, Ruby Tuesday is also offering special prices on entrée
additions, with savings available on both dine-in and TueGo
orders. Guests can add lobster tail for only $5.99 or grilled shrimp
for $3.99, which pair especially well with the restaurants’ steak entrée
options. From February 10 through 19, guests can also enjoy crab cakes
as an entrée add-on for only $3.99. Always available is the new,
improved Garden Bar, where guests can now experience more than 55
ingredients with endless trips at lunch starting at $8.99 and dinner
from $9.99. The new Endless Garden Bar can also be added to any entrée
for only $3.99 or substituted as a side starting at $1.49.
To further complement Valentine’s Day celebrations, Ruby Tuesday is
featuring bottles of award-winning Nobilo Sauvignon Blanc and Meiomi
Pinot Noir. Consistently highly rated by Wine Spectator, Nobilo
is a New Zealand Sauvignon Blanc that delivers juicy and expressive
flavors like green apple, melon and lemon meringue. Meiomi Pinot Noir,
which won a Gold Medal in the 2016 Sommelier Challenge at the
International Wine and Spirits Competition, features flavors of jammy
fruit mingled with vanilla, mocha and toasty oak notes.
Finally, February 1 through 19, Ruby Tuesday will be offering a free $15
bonus card for every $50 in Ruby Tuesday gift cards purchased in-store
(terms and restrictions apply). Guests can also purchase
gift cards online from February 10 through 19 to receive the bonus
cards, which are redeemable March 1 through April 11.
“One-quarter of Americans dine out for Valentine’s Day each year, so
Ruby Tuesday looks for ways to make those dining occasions memorable,”
stated Dave Skena, Chief Marketing Officer for Ruby Tuesday. “We’re
excited to host couples and families and look forward to serving special
dishes, great tasting wines and the new elevated Garden Bar we
introduced in all of our restaurants just a few weeks ago.”
For information about nearby restaurant
locations and menu
items – including the new, improved Garden Bar – visit RubyTuesday.com.
On the Company’s website, you can also join
the company’s So Connected email club and receive a coupon for a free
appetizer upon sign up for exclusive news, offers and a free burger
or garden bar entrée on your birthday (up to $11 value).
About Ruby Tuesday, Inc.
Ruby Tuesday, Inc. owns and franchises Ruby Tuesday brand restaurants.
As of November 29, 2016, there were 613 Ruby Tuesday restaurants in 42
states, 14 foreign countries, and Guam. Of those restaurants, we owned
and operated 546 Ruby Tuesday restaurants and franchised 67 Ruby Tuesday
restaurants, comprised of 18 domestic and 49 international restaurants.
Our Company-owned and operated restaurants are concentrated primarily in
the Southeast, Northeast, Mid-Atlantic, and Midwest of the United
States, which we consider to be our core markets. For more information
about Ruby Tuesday, please visit www.rubytuesday.com.
Ruby Tuesday, Inc. is traded on the New York Stock Exchange (Symbol: RT).
Contacts
Media Relations
ICR
Elyse Goldman, (646) 200-8871
RubyTuesday@icrinc.com