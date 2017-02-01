Ruby Tuesday Kicks Off Valentine’s Celebration with Special Food, Wine, Gift Card & Sweepstakes Offerings

Starting February 1, 2017, Ruby Tuesday Provides Guests with a

Variety of Ways to Make the Valentine’s Day Holiday Memorable

MARYVILLE, Tenn.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Ruby Tuesday announces a month-long “Sweet Sweeps” in February where

five lucky sweepstakes entrants can win Free Ruby Tuesday for a Year.

From February 1 through February 19, 2017, the Company is also offering

special pricing on entrée add-ons like lobster tail and grilled shrimp,

bottles of featured wine, and $15 bonus cards for every $50 in Ruby

Tuesday gift cards purchased.

On February 1, 2017, Ruby Tuesday is launching its “Sweet Sweeps,” with

five prizes of Free Ruby Tuesday for a Year. No purchase is necessary to

enter, however, entrants who dine at Ruby Tuesday and provide their

check number(s) at RubyTuesday.com/Valentines

or by mail can receive additional bonus entries. See Official Rules at RubyTuesday.com/Valentines

for instructions, restrictions and prize information.

From February 1 through February 19, to enhance Valentine’s Day dining

experiences, Ruby Tuesday is also offering special prices on entrée

additions, with savings available on both dine-in and TueGo

orders. Guests can add lobster tail for only $5.99 or grilled shrimp

for $3.99, which pair especially well with the restaurants’ steak entrée

options. From February 10 through 19, guests can also enjoy crab cakes

as an entrée add-on for only $3.99. Always available is the new,

improved Garden Bar, where guests can now experience more than 55

ingredients with endless trips at lunch starting at $8.99 and dinner

from $9.99. The new Endless Garden Bar can also be added to any entrée

for only $3.99 or substituted as a side starting at $1.49.

To further complement Valentine’s Day celebrations, Ruby Tuesday is

featuring bottles of award-winning Nobilo Sauvignon Blanc and Meiomi

Pinot Noir. Consistently highly rated by Wine Spectator, Nobilo

is a New Zealand Sauvignon Blanc that delivers juicy and expressive

flavors like green apple, melon and lemon meringue. Meiomi Pinot Noir,

which won a Gold Medal in the 2016 Sommelier Challenge at the

International Wine and Spirits Competition, features flavors of jammy

fruit mingled with vanilla, mocha and toasty oak notes.

Finally, February 1 through 19, Ruby Tuesday will be offering a free $15

bonus card for every $50 in Ruby Tuesday gift cards purchased in-store

(terms and restrictions apply). Guests can also purchase

gift cards online from February 10 through 19 to receive the bonus

cards, which are redeemable March 1 through April 11.

“One-quarter of Americans dine out for Valentine’s Day each year, so

Ruby Tuesday looks for ways to make those dining occasions memorable,”

stated Dave Skena, Chief Marketing Officer for Ruby Tuesday. “We’re

excited to host couples and families and look forward to serving special

dishes, great tasting wines and the new elevated Garden Bar we

introduced in all of our restaurants just a few weeks ago.”

For information about nearby restaurant

locations and menu

items – including the new, improved Garden Bar – visit RubyTuesday.com.

On the Company’s website, you can also join

the company’s So Connected email club and receive a coupon for a free

appetizer upon sign up for exclusive news, offers and a free burger

or garden bar entrée on your birthday (up to $11 value).

About Ruby Tuesday, Inc.

Ruby Tuesday, Inc. owns and franchises Ruby Tuesday brand restaurants.

As of November 29, 2016, there were 613 Ruby Tuesday restaurants in 42

states, 14 foreign countries, and Guam. Of those restaurants, we owned

and operated 546 Ruby Tuesday restaurants and franchised 67 Ruby Tuesday

restaurants, comprised of 18 domestic and 49 international restaurants.

Our Company-owned and operated restaurants are concentrated primarily in

the Southeast, Northeast, Mid-Atlantic, and Midwest of the United

States, which we consider to be our core markets. For more information

about Ruby Tuesday, please visit www.rubytuesday.com.

Ruby Tuesday, Inc. is traded on the New York Stock Exchange (Symbol: RT).

