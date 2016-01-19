Save the Date: Big Brothers Big Sisters of Massachusetts Bay’s 17th Annual Big Night to Take Place February 6 at House of Blues Boston

BOSTON–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Big
Brothers Big Sisters of Massachusetts Bay, one of the nation’s
leading one-to-one mentoring programs, today announced details of its
annual Big
Night cocktail party, concert and fundraiser. Big Night Havana
Nights will take place on Saturday, February 6 at the House of Blues
Boston and will feature performances by Flo Rida and Nathaniel Rateliff
& The Night Sweats. The event has been consistently named “the party of
the year” by the Boston Globe and the Boston Herald.
Karson and Kennedy, co-hosts of Mix 104.1’s morning show, will emcee
this year’s event.
Big Brothers Big Sisters of Massachusetts Bay will be honoring Josh
and Anita Bekenstein with the 7th Annual James J.
Pallotta Award. The award recognizes an individual or individuals who
have successfully engaged in supporting at-risk children and whose
efforts have had significant impact in the community. Mike Gandy, a
Harvard Business School student, who as a child was a ‘Little’ in the
Big Brothers Big Sisters program and has volunteered as a ‘Big’
throughout his adulthood, will also address the crowd.
Since its first Big Night in 1998, Big Brothers Big Sisters of
Massachusetts Bay has raised more than $30 million to help foster more
than 10,000 one-on-one friendships between young people and adult
mentors in Massachusetts. These donations have allowed the nearly 100
percent donor-supported agency to carry out its mission and continue to
change the lives of children, making healthier families, better schools
and stronger communities for all.
“We are excited to celebrate our successes and look forward to the
efforts we can continue to undertake with the ongoing support of Big
Night attendees,” said Wendy Foster, CEO and president of Big Brothers
Big Sisters of Massachusetts Bay. “As we approach this year’s event with
more than 800 children currently on our waiting list to be matched with
a Big Brother or Big Sister, we look forward to Big Night and the
contributions that will allow us to make a real difference. We remain
grateful to our supporters as their donations ensure that every child
has the support from caring adults that they need for healthy
development and success in life.”
-
WHO: Big Brothers Big Sisters of Massachusetts Bay is one of
the nation’s leading one-to-one mentoring programs, and the largest
local mentoring organization which served 2,166 matches in 2015. The
event will honor Josh and Anita Bekenstein for their commitment to
supporting at-risk children and passion for philanthropy which has had
a significant impact in the greater Boston community.
-
WHAT: The 17th annual Big Night cocktail party,
concert and fundraiser is themed Havana Nights and the event is
consistently named “the party of the year” by the Boston Globe
and the Boston Herald. This year’s event features performances
by Flo Rida and Nathaniel Rateliff & The Night Sweats. The event
includes a VIP cocktail hour from 6:00 – 7:00 p.m. featuring a private
acoustic performance by Nathaniel Rateliff & The Night Sweats and
photo opportunities. Karson and Kennedy, co-hosts of Mix 104.1’s
morning show, will emcee this year’s event. To learn more about Big
Night or to purchase tickets, please visit www.bignightboston.com.
- WHERE: House of Blues Boston, 15 Lansdowne Street, Boston, Mass.
- WHEN: Saturday, February 6, 7:00 p.m. – 1:00 a.m. ET
-
WHY: Since Big Brothers Big Sisters of Massachusetts Bay’s
inaugural Big Night in 1998, donations from the event have raised more
than $30 million to help foster more than 10,000 one-on-one
friendships between young people and adult mentors in Massachusetts.
This generous support has allowed the agency to carry out its mission
and continue to change the lives of children, making healthier
families, better schools and stronger communities for all.
INTERVIEW OPPORTUNITIES: There will be a press room on-site and
Wendy Foster, CEO and president of Big Brothers Big Sisters of
Massachusetts Bay, will be available for interviews from 6:00 p.m. –
7:30 p.m. Please contact nmetro@v2comms.com
to obtain a press pass and schedule interviews ahead of the event.
About Big Brothers Big Sisters of Massachusetts Bay
Big
Brothers Big Sisters of Massachusetts Bay is an innovative, energetic
organization that is making a real difference in the lives of 2,100
youth annually by providing them with an invested, caring adult mentor.
With research and proven outcomes at its core, Big Brothers Big Sisters
of Massachusetts Bay is working to ensure every child has the support
from caring adults that they need for healthy development and success in
life. The organization’s vision is to inspire, engage and transform
communities in Massachusetts Bay by helping youth achieve their full
potential, contributing to healthier families, better schools, brighter
futures and stronger communities. For more information about this
worthwhile cause and its important mission, visit www.bbbsmb.org.
Contacts
Version 2.0 Communications for Big Brothers Big Sisters Massachusetts Bay
Katie
Kennedy, 617-426-2222
kkennedy@v2comms.com