Save the Date: Big Brothers Big Sisters of Massachusetts Bay’s 17th Annual Big Night to Take Place February 6 at House of Blues Boston

BOSTON–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Big

Brothers Big Sisters of Massachusetts Bay, one of the nation’s

leading one-to-one mentoring programs, today announced details of its

annual Big

Night cocktail party, concert and fundraiser. Big Night Havana

Nights will take place on Saturday, February 6 at the House of Blues

Boston and will feature performances by Flo Rida and Nathaniel Rateliff

& The Night Sweats. The event has been consistently named “the party of

the year” by the Boston Globe and the Boston Herald.

Karson and Kennedy, co-hosts of Mix 104.1’s morning show, will emcee

this year’s event.

Big Brothers Big Sisters of Massachusetts Bay will be honoring Josh

and Anita Bekenstein with the 7th Annual James J.

Pallotta Award. The award recognizes an individual or individuals who

have successfully engaged in supporting at-risk children and whose

efforts have had significant impact in the community. Mike Gandy, a

Harvard Business School student, who as a child was a ‘Little’ in the

Big Brothers Big Sisters program and has volunteered as a ‘Big’

throughout his adulthood, will also address the crowd.

Since its first Big Night in 1998, Big Brothers Big Sisters of

Massachusetts Bay has raised more than $30 million to help foster more

than 10,000 one-on-one friendships between young people and adult

mentors in Massachusetts. These donations have allowed the nearly 100

percent donor-supported agency to carry out its mission and continue to

change the lives of children, making healthier families, better schools

and stronger communities for all.

“We are excited to celebrate our successes and look forward to the

efforts we can continue to undertake with the ongoing support of Big

Night attendees,” said Wendy Foster, CEO and president of Big Brothers

Big Sisters of Massachusetts Bay. “As we approach this year’s event with

more than 800 children currently on our waiting list to be matched with

a Big Brother or Big Sister, we look forward to Big Night and the

contributions that will allow us to make a real difference. We remain

grateful to our supporters as their donations ensure that every child

has the support from caring adults that they need for healthy

development and success in life.”

: Big Brothers Big Sisters of Massachusetts Bay is one of the nation’s leading one-to-one mentoring programs, and the largest local mentoring organization which served 2,166 matches in 2015. The event will honor Josh and Anita Bekenstein for their commitment to supporting at-risk children and passion for philanthropy which has had a significant impact in the greater Boston community. WHAT : The 17 th annual Big Night cocktail party,

concert and fundraiser is themed Havana Nights and the event is

consistently named “the party of the year” by the Boston Globe

and the Boston Herald . This year’s event features performances

by Flo Rida and Nathaniel Rateliff & The Night Sweats. The event

includes a VIP cocktail hour from 6:00 – 7:00 p.m. featuring a private

acoustic performance by Nathaniel Rateliff & The Night Sweats and

photo opportunities. Karson and Kennedy, co-hosts of Mix 104.1’s

morning show, will emcee this year’s event. To learn more about Big

Night or to purchase tickets, please visit www.bignightboston.com.

: The 17 annual Big Night cocktail party, concert and fundraiser is themed Havana Nights and the event is consistently named “the party of the year” by the and the . This year’s event features performances by Flo Rida and Nathaniel Rateliff & The Night Sweats. The event includes a VIP cocktail hour from 6:00 – 7:00 p.m. featuring a private acoustic performance by Nathaniel Rateliff & The Night Sweats and photo opportunities. Karson and Kennedy, co-hosts of Mix 104.1’s morning show, will emcee this year’s event. To learn more about Big Night or to purchase tickets, please visit www.bignightboston.com. WHERE : House of Blues Boston, 15 Lansdowne Street, Boston, Mass.

: House of Blues Boston, 15 Lansdowne Street, Boston, Mass. WHEN : Saturday, February 6, 7:00 p.m. – 1:00 a.m. ET

INTERVIEW OPPORTUNITIES: There will be a press room on-site and

Wendy Foster, CEO and president of Big Brothers Big Sisters of

Massachusetts Bay, will be available for interviews from 6:00 p.m. –

7:30 p.m. Please contact nmetro@v2comms.com

to obtain a press pass and schedule interviews ahead of the event.

About Big Brothers Big Sisters of Massachusetts Bay

Big

Brothers Big Sisters of Massachusetts Bay is an innovative, energetic

organization that is making a real difference in the lives of 2,100

youth annually by providing them with an invested, caring adult mentor.

With research and proven outcomes at its core, Big Brothers Big Sisters

of Massachusetts Bay is working to ensure every child has the support

from caring adults that they need for healthy development and success in

life. The organization’s vision is to inspire, engage and transform

communities in Massachusetts Bay by helping youth achieve their full

potential, contributing to healthier families, better schools, brighter

futures and stronger communities. For more information about this

worthwhile cause and its important mission, visit www.bbbsmb.org.

Contacts

Version 2.0 Communications for Big Brothers Big Sisters Massachusetts Bay

Katie

Kennedy, 617-426-2222

kkennedy@v2comms.com