Search Under Way for Florida’s Top Youth Volunteers of 2016

TALLAHASSEE–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Today, The Prudential Spirit of Community Awards begins its search for

Florida’s top youth volunteers of 2016.

Now through November 3, students in grades 5-12 are invited to apply for

Prudential Spirit of Community Awards if they have made meaningful

contributions to their communities through volunteer service within the

past 12 months. The application is available at http://spirit.prudential.com

and www.nassp.org/spirit.

This program year marks The Prudential Spirit of Community Awards’ 21st

year of honoring youth volunteers. The program, sponsored by Prudential

Financial in partnership with the National Association of Secondary

School Principals (NASSP), was created in 1995 to recognize middle level

and high school students for helping people in need, promoting health

and safety, protecting the environment, or volunteering in other ways.

The awards are presented annually on the local, state and national level.

“Every year for the past 20 years, we’ve been inspired by the stories of

service we’ve heard from young people across the United States,” said

Prudential Chairman and CEO John Strangfeld. “We look forward to

honoring the top youth volunteers of 2016, and hope their example will

inspire others to serve their communities, too.”

Florida’s top youth volunteers of 2015 were Carolina Gonzalez, 18, of

Coral Gables and N’Jhari Jackson, 13, of Tampa. Carolina, Florida’s top

high school volunteer, started a nonprofit organization that has helped

more than 500 undocumented young immigrants apply for temporary

residence and employment in the U.S.

under the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) program, and has

raised more than $22,000 to pay the application fees of those who cannot

afford them. N’Jhari, Florida’s top middle level volunteer, has

delivered more than 4,000 stuffed animals and goodie-filled backpacks to

hospitals in three states and two foreign countries to ease the fear and

loneliness of young patients.

Carolina also was named one of America’s top 10 youth volunteers of 2015.

Applicants for 2016 awards must complete their online applications by

November 3, 2015, then submit them for certification to a middle or high

school principal, Girl Scout council, county 4-H agent,

American Red Cross chapter, YMCA or HandsOn Network affiliate. Paper

application forms can be requested by calling 877-525-8491.

Participating schools and local organizations will select Local Honorees

in early November and present them with Certificates of Achievement.

These Local Honorees also will receive the President’s Volunteer Service

Award from President Barack Obama if they have contributed the minimum

number of volunteer hours to qualify (26 hours for age 10 and younger,

50 hours for ages 11-15 and 100 hours for older students). All Local

Honorees are then reviewed by a state-level judging committee, which

will name the top two candidates from each state and the District of

Columbia – one high school student and one middle level student – as

State Honorees on February 9, 2016. These State Honorees will receive

$1,000 awards, engraved silver medallions, and an all-expense-paid trip

to Washington, D.C., with a parent for four days of recognition events

April 30-May 3, 2016. Distinguished Finalists at the state level will

receive bronze medallions, and runners-up will receive Certificates of

Excellence.

In Washington, a distinguished national selection committee will name 10

of the 102 State Honorees as America’s top youth volunteers of the year.

These National Honorees will receive additional awards of $5,000, gold

medallions, crystal trophies for their nominating schools or

organizations, and $5,000 grants from The Prudential Foundation for

nonprofit charitable organizations of their choice.

“Middle and high school students nationwide are making their mark on

their communities through volunteer service,” said JoAnn Bartoletti,

executive director of NASSP. “We are honored to celebrate their

initiative, their dedication, and the powerful example they’ve set for

their peers.”

The Prudential Spirit of Community Awards program is the United States’

largest youth recognition program based solely on volunteer community

service, and has honored more than 115,000 young volunteers at the

local, state and national level over the past 20 years. The awards

program also is conducted in Japan, South Korea, Taiwan, Ireland, India,

China and Brazil, where Prudential has significant business operations.

The National Association of Secondary School Principals (NASSP) is the

leading organization of and voice for middle level and high school

principals, assistant principals, and school leaders from across the

United States and 35 countries around the world. The association

connects and engages school leaders through advocacy, research,

education, and student programs. NASSP advocates on behalf of all school

leaders to ensure the success of each student and strengthens school

leadership practices through the design and delivery of high-quality

professional learning experiences. Reflecting its long-standing

commitment to student leadership development, NASSP administers the

National Honor Society, National Junior Honor Society, National

Elementary Honor Society, and National Association of Student Councils.

For more information about NASSP, located in Reston, VA, visit www.nassp.org.

Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE: PRU), a financial services leader, has

operations in the United States, Asia, Europe, and Latin America.

Prudential’s diverse and talented employees are committed to helping

individual and institutional customers grow and protect their wealth

through a variety of products and services, including life insurance,

annuities, retirement-related services, mutual funds and investment

management. In the U.S., Prudential’s iconic Rock symbol has stood for

strength, stability, expertise and innovation for more than a century.

For more information, please visit www.news.prudential.com.

[Editors: Full-color pictures of The Prudential Spirit of

Community Awards program logo and medallions are available at http://spirit.prudential.com.]

