ServiceMaster Global Holdings, Inc. to Announce Preliminary Third-Quarter 2015 Results

MEMPHIS, Tenn.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–ServiceMaster

Global Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SERV), a leading provider of essential

residential and commercial services, today announced a plan to release

its preliminary unaudited third-quarter 2015 financial results after 6

a.m. central time (7 a.m. eastern time) on Tuesday, November 3, 2015.

The company will hold a conference call to discuss its financial and

operating results at 8 a.m. central time (9 a.m. eastern time) on

Tuesday, November 3, 2015.

The company invites all interested parties to join Chief Executive

Officer Rob Gillette and Chief Financial Officer Alan Haughie as they

provide an update on and discuss the company’s operational performance

and financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2015.

Participants may join this conference call by dialing 888.225.2695 (or

international participants, 303.223.4364). Additionally, the conference

call will be available via webcast. A slide presentation highlighting

the company’s results will also be available. To participate via webcast

and view the presentation, visit the company’s investor

relations home page.

The call will be available for replay until December 3, 2015. To access

the replay of this call, please call 800.633.8284 and enter reservation

number 21780085 (international participants: 402.977.9140, reservation

number 21780085). Or you can review the webcast on the company’s investor

relations home page.

ServiceMaster Global Holdings, Inc. is a leading provider of essential

residential and commercial services, operating through an extensive

service network of more than 8,000 company-owned locations and franchise

and license agreements. The company’s portfolio of well-recognized

brands includes American Home Shield (home warranties), AmeriSpec (home

inspections), Furniture Medic (furniture repair), Merry Maids

(residential cleaning), ServiceMaster Clean (janitorial), ServiceMaster

Restore (disaster restoration) and Terminix (termite and pest control).

The company is headquartered in Memphis, Tenn. Go to www.servicemaster.com for

more information about ServiceMaster or follow the company at twitter.com/ServiceMaster

or Facebook.com/ServiceMaster.

Contacts

ServiceMaster Global Holdings, Inc.

Investor Relations:

Jim

Shields, 901-597-6839

James.shields@servicemaster.com

or

Media:

Peter

Tosches, 901-597-8449

Peter.tosches@servicemaster.com