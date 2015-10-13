ServiceMaster Global Holdings, Inc. to Announce Preliminary Third-Quarter 2015 Results

MEMPHIS, Tenn.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–ServiceMaster
Global Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SERV), a leading provider of essential
residential and commercial services, today announced a plan to release
its preliminary unaudited third-quarter 2015 financial results after 6
a.m. central time (7 a.m. eastern time) on Tuesday, November 3, 2015.
The company will hold a conference call to discuss its financial and
operating results at 8 a.m. central time (9 a.m. eastern time) on
Tuesday, November 3, 2015.
The company invites all interested parties to join Chief Executive
Officer Rob Gillette and Chief Financial Officer Alan Haughie as they
provide an update on and discuss the company’s operational performance
and financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2015.
Participants may join this conference call by dialing 888.225.2695 (or
international participants, 303.223.4364). Additionally, the conference
call will be available via webcast. A slide presentation highlighting
the company’s results will also be available. To participate via webcast
and view the presentation, visit the company’s investor
relations home page.
The call will be available for replay until December 3, 2015. To access
the replay of this call, please call 800.633.8284 and enter reservation
number 21780085 (international participants: 402.977.9140, reservation
number 21780085). Or you can review the webcast on the company’s investor
relations home page.
ServiceMaster Global Holdings, Inc. is a leading provider of essential
residential and commercial services, operating through an extensive
service network of more than 8,000 company-owned locations and franchise
and license agreements. The company’s portfolio of well-recognized
brands includes American Home Shield (home warranties), AmeriSpec (home
inspections), Furniture Medic (furniture repair), Merry Maids
(residential cleaning), ServiceMaster Clean (janitorial), ServiceMaster
Restore (disaster restoration) and Terminix (termite and pest control).
The company is headquartered in Memphis, Tenn. Go to www.servicemaster.com for
more information about ServiceMaster or follow the company at twitter.com/ServiceMaster
or Facebook.com/ServiceMaster.
Contacts
ServiceMaster Global Holdings, Inc.
Investor Relations:
Jim
Shields, 901-597-6839
James.shields@servicemaster.com
or
Media:
Peter
Tosches, 901-597-8449
Peter.tosches@servicemaster.com