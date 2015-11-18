Skylanders SuperChargers Revs Up the Holidays with Black Friday Deals, New Skylanders Toys, Racing Packs and More

Topping Gift Lists will be Skylanders Seasonal Character
Missile-Tow Dive-Clops, Sky Racing Pack and Eon’s Elite Toys
Eruptor Balloon Takes to the Sky in Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade®
SANTA MONICA, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Skylands
is abuzz with the holiday spirit and ready to supercharge kids’ holiday
wish lists with special toys, a new Skylanders® SuperChargers
Racing Action Pack, Skylanders merchandise, Black Friday deals
and more. To kick-start the season, Activision Publishing, Inc., a
wholly owned subsidiary of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ: ATVI), is
offering a special holiday Skylanders® SuperChargers
character Missile-Tow Dive-Clops. The fun-loving character is a
heavily armored deep sea explorer with an eye out for evil who slows
enemies with candy-coated missiles. Missile-Tow Dive-Clops is available
in Europe in late November, and in the United States and Canada on
December 2, first at GameStop and EB Games, respectively.
Also available for the holiday season at Toys”R”Us® stores nationwide
and online at www.Toysrus.com
is the premium toy line Eon’s Elite, including fan-favorite
characters Slam Bam, Zook and Voodood, as well as a new set of heroes —
Ghost Roaster, Boomer and Dino-Rang — available first at Toys“R”Us
beginning on November 29 ($19.99 MSRP).
Fans also can get their hands on the second Skylanders
SuperChargers Racing Action Pack, now for Sky terrains
($34.99 MSRP). The Sky Racing Action Pack takes Skylanders racing
to new heights featuring Astro Blast and Sun Runner, as well as a Sky
trophy which unlocks new tracks and modes. Astro Blast, the adventurous
space cowboy, is SuperCharged and ready to take on the bad guys in his
Sun Runner spaceship, fully equipped with anti-gravity and speedy
capabilities.
Certain to be a top gift this season, Skylanders SuperChargers has
been named to the Toys“R”Us 2015 Hot Holiday Toy List, the Amazon
Holiday Toy List and Toy Insider’s Hot 20 Holiday Toys List. Fans
won’t want to miss out on special Black Friday deals on Skylanders
SuperChargers Starter Packs, offered at $39.99 MSRP at
participating retailers.
“Every year, the Skylanders franchise has produced innovative
products that our customers love, including this year’s newest addition, Skylanders
SuperChargers,” said Richard Barry, Executive Vice President,
Global Chief Merchandising Officer, Toys“R”Us, Inc. “We are pleased to
offer fans the broadest assortment of Skylanders merchandise this
holiday season, to ensure they find the perfect present to put under the
Christmas tree.”
Nothing says holidays like the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade! Skylanders’
very own Eruptor
is taking flight in the iconic parade this Thanksgiving. With his
25-foot smile, Eruptor will soar above the streets of New York City for
the landmark holiday event for his second year in a row, cementing Skylanders
as a true pop-culture phenomenon.
Portal Masters this holiday season can also enjoy an array of Skylanders
merchandise to enhance their game experiences, including: fully
revved up Skylanders SuperCharged RC Cars by NKOK; Skylanders Garage
Storage Cases and Playsets by Power A; Skylanders holiday-inspired
cozy pajamas by AME and Mad Dog Concepts; Skylanders hats and
gloves set by ABG Accessories; Skylanders-themed Crayola Color
Alive coloring books; Skylanders comic books by IDW Publishing,
and more.
Skylanders SuperChargers expands upon the franchise’s
signature gameplay to introduce vehicles-to-life, an entirely new way
for fans to experience the magic of Skylands. The game offers a rich
story-driven gameplay experience filled with vehicle-based and on-foot
adventures, combat, puzzles, mini games, activities and platforming, set
within a variety of all-new compelling environments. Skylanders
SuperChargers is forward compatible with all 300+ unique toys
from all previous games – Skylanders® Trap Team, Skylanders® SWAP
Force™, Skylanders® Giants and Skylanders®
Spyro’s Adventure.
Skylanders SuperChargers is available for the PlayStation®
3 and PlayStation® 4 computer entertainment systems,
Xbox 360™ and Xbox One™ video game
and entertainment systems from Microsoft ($74.99 MSRP). The game includes
two of Nintendo’s iconic characters reimagined as Skylanders — Turbo
Charge Donkey Kong and Hammer Slam Bowser — available exclusively in Skylanders
SuperChargers Starter Packs for the Wii U system ($74.99 MSRP),
and in Skylanders® SuperChargers Racing Starter Packs for
the Wii system ($74.99 MSRP) and the Nintendo 3DS family of systems
($64.99 MSRP).
The full Skylanders SuperChargers game is also available
for compatible iPad, iPhone, iPod touch and the new Apple TV ($74.99
MSRP), offering fans even more value with a new save feature using
iCloud which provides seamless continuity between multiple Apple devices.
For more information please visit https://www.skylanders.com/
or follow us on Instagram @SkylanderstheGame, Twitter @SkylandersGame
and Facebook.com/SkylandersGame. Assets for Skylanders
SuperChargers are available at http://press.activision.com.
About the Skylanders®
Franchise
The award-winning, $3 billion Skylanders franchise has sold
through more than 250 million toys1 since pioneering the
toys-to-life category in 2011 with the debut of Skylanders® Spyro’s
Adventure. The game originated a play pattern that seamlessly
bridged physical and virtual worlds across multiple platforms. In 2012, Skylanders®
Giants further evolved the genre and added LightCore®
characters to the collection of interaction figures. Skylanders® SWAP
Force™, which launched in 2013, introduced an all new
play pattern – swapability. In 2014, Skylanders® Trap
Team reversed the magic of bringing toys to life by allowing players
to pull characters out of the digital world into the physical world and
became the number 1 kids’ console game globally2. Skylanders
SuperChargers launched on September 20, 2015 and expands upon the
franchise’s signature gameplay to introduce vehicles-to-life.
About Activision Publishing
Headquartered in Santa Monica, Calif., Activision Publishing, Inc. is a
leading global producer and publisher of interactive entertainment.
Activision maintains operations throughout the world and is a division
of Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ: ATVI), an S&P 500 company. More
information about Activision and its products can be found on the
company’s website, www.activision.com or
by following @Activision.
Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-looking
Statements: Information in this press release that involves
Activision Publishing’s expectations, plans, intentions or strategies
regarding the future, including statements about Skylanders
SuperChargers and the aforementioned products, are forward-looking
statements that are not facts and involve a number of risks and
uncertainties. Factors that could cause Activision Publishing’s actual
future results to differ materially from those expressed in the
forward-looking statements set forth in this release include
unanticipated product delays and other factors identified in the risk
factors sections of Activision Blizzard’s most recent annual report on
Form 10-K and any subsequent quarterly reports on Form 10-Q. The
forward-looking statements in this release are based upon information
available to Activision Publishing and Activision Blizzard as of the
date of this release, and neither Activision Publishing nor Activision
Blizzard assumes any obligation to update any such forward-looking
statements. Forward-looking statements believed to be true when made may
ultimately prove to be incorrect. These statements are not guarantees of
the future performance of Activision Publishing or Activision Blizzard
and are subject to risks, uncertainties and other factors, some of which
are beyond its control and may cause actual results to differ materially
from current expectations.
© 2015 Activision Publishing, Inc., SKYLANDERS, SKYLANDERS
SUPERCHARGERS, SKYLANDERS TRAP TEAM, SKYLANDERS SWAP FORCE, SWAP FORCE,
SKYLANDERS GIANTS, SKYLANDERS SPYRO’S ADVENTURE, LIGHTCORE and
ACTIVISION are trademarks of Activision Publishing, Inc.
1 According to The NPD Group, GfK Chart-Track, Activision
Blizzard internal estimates, including toys and accessories, based on
retail sales in North America and Europe. All time through Sept. 2015
since NPD and GfK Chart-Track began recording data
2 The
NPD Group, GfK Chart-Track, Activision Blizzard internal estimates,
including toys and accessories
