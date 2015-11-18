Skylanders SuperChargers Revs Up the Holidays with Black Friday Deals, New Skylanders Toys, Racing Packs and More

Topping Gift Lists will be Skylanders Seasonal Character

Missile-Tow Dive-Clops, Sky Racing Pack and Eon’s Elite Toys

Eruptor Balloon Takes to the Sky in Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade®

SANTA MONICA, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Skylands

is abuzz with the holiday spirit and ready to supercharge kids’ holiday

wish lists with special toys, a new Skylanders® SuperChargers

Racing Action Pack, Skylanders merchandise, Black Friday deals

and more. To kick-start the season, Activision Publishing, Inc., a

wholly owned subsidiary of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ: ATVI), is

offering a special holiday Skylanders® SuperChargers

character Missile-Tow Dive-Clops. The fun-loving character is a

heavily armored deep sea explorer with an eye out for evil who slows

enemies with candy-coated missiles. Missile-Tow Dive-Clops is available

in Europe in late November, and in the United States and Canada on

December 2, first at GameStop and EB Games, respectively.





Also available for the holiday season at Toys”R”Us® stores nationwide

and online at www.Toysrus.com

is the premium toy line Eon’s Elite, including fan-favorite

characters Slam Bam, Zook and Voodood, as well as a new set of heroes —

Ghost Roaster, Boomer and Dino-Rang — available first at Toys“R”Us

beginning on November 29 ($19.99 MSRP).

Fans also can get their hands on the second Skylanders

SuperChargers Racing Action Pack, now for Sky terrains

($34.99 MSRP). The Sky Racing Action Pack takes Skylanders racing

to new heights featuring Astro Blast and Sun Runner, as well as a Sky

trophy which unlocks new tracks and modes. Astro Blast, the adventurous

space cowboy, is SuperCharged and ready to take on the bad guys in his

Sun Runner spaceship, fully equipped with anti-gravity and speedy

capabilities.

Certain to be a top gift this season, Skylanders SuperChargers has

been named to the Toys“R”Us 2015 Hot Holiday Toy List, the Amazon

Holiday Toy List and Toy Insider’s Hot 20 Holiday Toys List. Fans

won’t want to miss out on special Black Friday deals on Skylanders

SuperChargers Starter Packs, offered at $39.99 MSRP at

participating retailers.

“Every year, the Skylanders franchise has produced innovative

products that our customers love, including this year’s newest addition, Skylanders

SuperChargers,” said Richard Barry, Executive Vice President,

Global Chief Merchandising Officer, Toys“R”Us, Inc. “We are pleased to

offer fans the broadest assortment of Skylanders merchandise this

holiday season, to ensure they find the perfect present to put under the

Christmas tree.”

Nothing says holidays like the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade! Skylanders’

very own Eruptor

is taking flight in the iconic parade this Thanksgiving. With his

25-foot smile, Eruptor will soar above the streets of New York City for

the landmark holiday event for his second year in a row, cementing Skylanders

as a true pop-culture phenomenon.

Portal Masters this holiday season can also enjoy an array of Skylanders

merchandise to enhance their game experiences, including: fully

revved up Skylanders SuperCharged RC Cars by NKOK; Skylanders Garage

Storage Cases and Playsets by Power A; Skylanders holiday-inspired

cozy pajamas by AME and Mad Dog Concepts; Skylanders hats and

gloves set by ABG Accessories; Skylanders-themed Crayola Color

Alive coloring books; Skylanders comic books by IDW Publishing,

and more.

Skylanders SuperChargers expands upon the franchise’s

signature gameplay to introduce vehicles-to-life, an entirely new way

for fans to experience the magic of Skylands. The game offers a rich

story-driven gameplay experience filled with vehicle-based and on-foot

adventures, combat, puzzles, mini games, activities and platforming, set

within a variety of all-new compelling environments. Skylanders

SuperChargers is forward compatible with all 300+ unique toys

from all previous games – Skylanders® Trap Team, Skylanders® SWAP

Force™, Skylanders® Giants and Skylanders®

Spyro’s Adventure.

Skylanders SuperChargers is available for the PlayStation®

3 and PlayStation® 4 computer entertainment systems,

Xbox 360™ and Xbox One™ video game

and entertainment systems from Microsoft ($74.99 MSRP). The game includes

two of Nintendo’s iconic characters reimagined as Skylanders — Turbo

Charge Donkey Kong and Hammer Slam Bowser — available exclusively in Skylanders

SuperChargers Starter Packs for the Wii U system ($74.99 MSRP),

and in Skylanders® SuperChargers Racing Starter Packs for

the Wii system ($74.99 MSRP) and the Nintendo 3DS family of systems

($64.99 MSRP).

The full Skylanders SuperChargers game is also available

for compatible iPad, iPhone, iPod touch and the new Apple TV ($74.99

MSRP), offering fans even more value with a new save feature using

iCloud which provides seamless continuity between multiple Apple devices.

For more information please visit https://www.skylanders.com/

or follow us on Instagram @SkylanderstheGame, Twitter @SkylandersGame

and Facebook.com/SkylandersGame. Assets for Skylanders

SuperChargers are available at http://press.activision.com.

About the Skylanders®

Franchise

The award-winning, $3 billion Skylanders franchise has sold

through more than 250 million toys1 since pioneering the

toys-to-life category in 2011 with the debut of Skylanders® Spyro’s

Adventure. The game originated a play pattern that seamlessly

bridged physical and virtual worlds across multiple platforms. In 2012, Skylanders®

Giants further evolved the genre and added LightCore®

characters to the collection of interaction figures. Skylanders® SWAP

Force™, which launched in 2013, introduced an all new

play pattern – swapability. In 2014, Skylanders® Trap

Team reversed the magic of bringing toys to life by allowing players

to pull characters out of the digital world into the physical world and

became the number 1 kids’ console game globally2. Skylanders

SuperChargers launched on September 20, 2015 and expands upon the

franchise’s signature gameplay to introduce vehicles-to-life.

© 2015 Activision Publishing, Inc., SKYLANDERS, SKYLANDERS

SUPERCHARGERS, SKYLANDERS TRAP TEAM, SKYLANDERS SWAP FORCE, SWAP FORCE,

SKYLANDERS GIANTS, SKYLANDERS SPYRO’S ADVENTURE, LIGHTCORE and

ACTIVISION are trademarks of Activision Publishing, Inc.

1 According to The NPD Group, GfK Chart-Track, Activision

Blizzard internal estimates, including toys and accessories, based on

retail sales in North America and Europe. All time through Sept. 2015

since NPD and GfK Chart-Track began recording data

2 The

NPD Group, GfK Chart-Track, Activision Blizzard internal estimates,

including toys and accessories

