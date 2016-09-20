Soul Sprout™ Debuts New Plant-Powered Snack Innovations at Expo East 2016

Leader in Organic Sprouted Foods Launching Sweet and Savory Nut Bar

Varieties and Almond Butter Bites with Maximum Nutrient Potential

LONGMONT, Colo.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Soul

Sprout™, a pioneer in the organic sprouted food movement, today

announced that it will unveil new products that will have among the

cleanest and most nutritious ingredients in the bar category. Six new

Nut Bars, including three sweet and three savory options, as well as new

Almond Butter Bites will be introduced at Natural Products Expo East, an

annual trade show for the natural and healthy products industry. The new

creations will begin shipping nationwide later this year, and continue

Soul Sprout’s mission of nourishing the body and soul with Accelerated

Nutrition™ through great-tasting foods made with organic, non-GMO,

sprouted and plant-powered ingredients. Expo East attendees are invited

to visit the Soul Sprout booth #1007 for samples and more information.





“Our vision at Soul Sprout is to create truly delicious, nutrient-dense

foods rooted in sprouted nutrition that people love eating as much for

their taste as how they make them feel,” said Matt Fuller, CEO of Soul

Sprout. “We’re thrilled to add these bold new flavors to our popular

original nut bar line and offer a modern twist on traditional truffles

with our new Almond Butter Bites, which continue our dedication to

delight taste buds with real, plant-powered food. We know once people

experience the difference clean nutrition can have on wellness, they

want to infuse it into every meal and snack, and these new foods will

give our fans and brand newcomers even more ways to do so.”

Like all other Soul Sprout foods, the new snacks are USDA Organic and

powered by nutrient-rich sprouted nuts and seeds. They are also free

from gluten, dairy and refined sugar, yet packed with flavor. Product

details include:

Nut Bars (SRP $2.49) – made with nuts, chia seeds, hemp seeds, fruits

or cacao nibs and sweetened with coconut nectar for a satisfying,

protein-packed treat (currently available in Blueberry Burst, Wow

Cacao Nib, Cranberry Crush, Charming Cherry Chocolate, Gotta Getta

Gojiberry and Go for Goldenberry) Savory: Hoppin’ Jalapeno Almond, Sea Salt Vinegar and Sweet ‘N

Salty Sweet: Coconut Almond Chocolate Chip, Apple Crazin’ Cinnamon

Raisin and Coconut Almond Delight

Almond Butter Bites (SRP $5.99) – a new configuration of the brand's beloved truffles, each bite combines rich almond butter, sweet fruits and 4 grams of plant-based protein for a guilt-free dessert or energizing snack in a modern gusseted bag

beloved truffles, each bite combines rich almond butter, sweet fruits

and 4 grams of plant-based protein for a guilt-free dessert or

energizing snack in a modern gusseted bag

Soul Sprout’s promise of Accelerated Nutrition starts with the process

of “sprouting,” which maximizes the nutrient potential of the ingredient

by enhancing its bioavailability – or ability of the body to absorb

nutrients. Sprouting activates enzymes, which begin breaking down the

seeds and nuts, so the nutrients within them can be more readily

absorbed into the bloodstream.

The launch of Soul Sprout’s newest snacks comes on the heels of the

company’s rebrand (formerly known as Two Moms in the Raw) earlier this

summer, and recent executive hires, including natural products

trailblazers, Matt Fuller as CEO and Erin Fray as chief marketing

officer. Fuller previously served as president of Pan Pacific Foods and

later, Bare Snacks, while Fray has over 25 years of marketing experience

with brands like Annie’s Homegrown and The Republic of Tea.

Soul Sprout foods, including granola bars, nut bars, almond butter

truffles, almond crackers and grain-free cereal, are available at Whole

Foods, Natural Grocers, Sprouts Farmers Market and other natural grocers

throughout the United States, as well as online at http://www.soulsprout.com/shop/.

About Soul Sprout™

Originally founded as Two Moms in the Raw, Soul Sprout™ is the next

generation of a brand dedicated to great-tasting snacks made with

organic, non-GMO, sprouted ingredients that nourish your body and soul.

Soul Sprout granola bars, nut bars, grain-free cereal, almond butter

truffles and almond crackers are packed with plant-based nutrition,

including organic nuts, seeds, grains, vegetables, fruits and herbs and

spices, and are free of gluten, wheat, soy, dairy and sugar. For more

information, visit SoulSprout.com.

