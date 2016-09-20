Soul Sprout™ Debuts New Plant-Powered Snack Innovations at Expo East 2016

Leader in Organic Sprouted Foods Launching Sweet and Savory Nut Bar
Varieties and Almond Butter Bites with Maximum Nutrient Potential
LONGMONT, Colo.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Soul
Sprout™, a pioneer in the organic sprouted food movement, today
announced that it will unveil new products that will have among the
cleanest and most nutritious ingredients in the bar category. Six new
Nut Bars, including three sweet and three savory options, as well as new
Almond Butter Bites will be introduced at Natural Products Expo East, an
annual trade show for the natural and healthy products industry. The new
creations will begin shipping nationwide later this year, and continue
Soul Sprout’s mission of nourishing the body and soul with Accelerated
Nutrition™ through great-tasting foods made with organic, non-GMO,
sprouted and plant-powered ingredients. Expo East attendees are invited
to visit the Soul Sprout booth #1007 for samples and more information.
“Our vision at Soul Sprout is to create truly delicious, nutrient-dense
foods rooted in sprouted nutrition that people love eating as much for
their taste as how they make them feel,” said Matt Fuller, CEO of Soul
Sprout. “We’re thrilled to add these bold new flavors to our popular
original nut bar line and offer a modern twist on traditional truffles
with our new Almond Butter Bites, which continue our dedication to
delight taste buds with real, plant-powered food. We know once people
experience the difference clean nutrition can have on wellness, they
want to infuse it into every meal and snack, and these new foods will
give our fans and brand newcomers even more ways to do so.”
Like all other Soul Sprout foods, the new snacks are USDA Organic and
powered by nutrient-rich sprouted nuts and seeds. They are also free
from gluten, dairy and refined sugar, yet packed with flavor. Product
details include:
-
Nut Bars (SRP $2.49) – made with nuts, chia seeds, hemp seeds, fruits
or cacao nibs and sweetened with coconut nectar for a satisfying,
protein-packed treat (currently available in Blueberry Burst, Wow
Cacao Nib, Cranberry Crush, Charming Cherry Chocolate, Gotta Getta
Gojiberry and Go for Goldenberry)
-
Savory: Hoppin’ Jalapeno Almond, Sea Salt Vinegar and Sweet ‘N
Salty
-
Sweet: Coconut Almond Chocolate Chip, Apple Crazin’ Cinnamon
Raisin and Coconut Almond Delight
Almond Butter Bites (SRP $5.99) – a new configuration of the brand’s
beloved truffles, each bite combines rich almond butter, sweet fruits
and 4 grams of plant-based protein for a guilt-free dessert or
energizing snack in a modern gusseted bag
Soul Sprout’s promise of Accelerated Nutrition starts with the process
of “sprouting,” which maximizes the nutrient potential of the ingredient
by enhancing its bioavailability – or ability of the body to absorb
nutrients. Sprouting activates enzymes, which begin breaking down the
seeds and nuts, so the nutrients within them can be more readily
absorbed into the bloodstream.
The launch of Soul Sprout’s newest snacks comes on the heels of the
company’s rebrand (formerly known as Two Moms in the Raw) earlier this
summer, and recent executive hires, including natural products
trailblazers, Matt Fuller as CEO and Erin Fray as chief marketing
officer. Fuller previously served as president of Pan Pacific Foods and
later, Bare Snacks, while Fray has over 25 years of marketing experience
with brands like Annie’s Homegrown and The Republic of Tea.
Soul Sprout foods, including granola bars, nut bars, almond butter
truffles, almond crackers and grain-free cereal, are available at Whole
Foods, Natural Grocers, Sprouts Farmers Market and other natural grocers
throughout the United States, as well as online at http://www.soulsprout.com/shop/.
About Soul Sprout™
Originally founded as Two Moms in the Raw, Soul Sprout™ is the next
generation of a brand dedicated to great-tasting snacks made with
organic, non-GMO, sprouted ingredients that nourish your body and soul.
Soul Sprout granola bars, nut bars, grain-free cereal, almond butter
truffles and almond crackers are packed with plant-based nutrition,
including organic nuts, seeds, grains, vegetables, fruits and herbs and
spices, and are free of gluten, wheat, soy, dairy and sugar. For more
information, visit SoulSprout.com.
