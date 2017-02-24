South Carolina Online Business Filings System Launches

New online service allows organizations to file over 150 official
business filings online through the SC Secretary of State’s office
COLUMBIA, S.C.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#EGOV–Secretary of State Mark Hammond has announced that organizations in
South Carolina can now file more than 150 official business forms
through a new online service built in partnership with SC.gov. The new
online service, available at https://businessfilings.sc.gov,
will increase efficiency and help improve support for customers by
providing a digital method for companies to incorporate, amend, merge,
or dissolve a business. It will also allow users to request and receive
copies of their documents online.
“We are excited to offer this new online business filing, search and
retrieval service,” said Secretary of State Mark Hammond. “The Secretary
of State’s Office is always open now to receive business filings and
document requests. This new application is part of South Carolina being
prepared for a global economy where business is transacted around the
clock. This business-friendly solution will expedite the process of
filing to create a new business or make changes to an existing business.
This will continue our successful online search and document retrieval
system. These new services make it easier for business filers to conduct
business in this state.”
More than 75,000 business filings and document requests will be handled
by the new online portal annually. The new service will benefit the
citizens and businesses across South Carolina, especially with the speed
of online filings replacing the additional time required in the past for
mailing documents.
Other features this application provides are:
- Fast online filing submissions;
- Automated filing status notification emails;
- Secure online payment by credit or debit card; and
- Easy document retrieval through digital downloads.
This web-based application was built and is maintained at no cost to
taxpayers through a partnership between the South Carolina Secretary of
State’s Office and South Carolina Interactive, doing business as SC.gov.
To use or view the application, visit the Secretary of State’s website
at www.scsos.com,
or visit businessfilings.sc.gov.
About SC.gov
SC.gov is the official website of the state of South Carolina (http://www.SC.gov)
and a collaborative effort between the state and South
Carolina Interactive to enable the state to conduct business online
and improve public access to government information. The South Carolina
Department of Administration Division of Technology Operations provides
guidance to South Carolina Interactive who is responsible for operating,
maintaining, and marketing SC.gov. South
Carolina Interactive is part of digital government firm NIC’s
(NASDAQ: EGOV)
family of companies.
About NIC
Founded in 1992, NIC Inc. (NASDQ: EGOV) is celebrating 25 years as the
nation’s premier provider of innovative digital government solutions and
secure payment processing, which help make government interactions more
accessible for everyone through technology. The family of NIC companies
has developed a library of more than 12,000 digital government services
for more than 4,500 federal, state, and local government agencies. Among
these solutions is the ground-breaking digital government personal
assistant, Gov2Go, delivering citizens personalized reminders and a
single access point for government interactions. More information is
available at www.egov.com.
Contacts
SC.gov
Corinne Holland, 803-771-0131
CorinneB@portal.sc.gov
or
SC
Secretary of State’s Office
Melissa Dunlap, 803-734-2170
Mdunlap@sos.sc.gov