South Carolina Online Business Filings System Launches

New online service allows organizations to file over 150 official

business filings online through the SC Secretary of State’s office

COLUMBIA, S.C.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#EGOV–Secretary of State Mark Hammond has announced that organizations in

South Carolina can now file more than 150 official business forms

through a new online service built in partnership with SC.gov. The new

online service, available at https://businessfilings.sc.gov,

will increase efficiency and help improve support for customers by

providing a digital method for companies to incorporate, amend, merge,

or dissolve a business. It will also allow users to request and receive

copies of their documents online.

“We are excited to offer this new online business filing, search and

retrieval service,” said Secretary of State Mark Hammond. “The Secretary

of State’s Office is always open now to receive business filings and

document requests. This new application is part of South Carolina being

prepared for a global economy where business is transacted around the

clock. This business-friendly solution will expedite the process of

filing to create a new business or make changes to an existing business.

This will continue our successful online search and document retrieval

system. These new services make it easier for business filers to conduct

business in this state.”

More than 75,000 business filings and document requests will be handled

by the new online portal annually. The new service will benefit the

citizens and businesses across South Carolina, especially with the speed

of online filings replacing the additional time required in the past for

mailing documents.

Other features this application provides are:

Fast online filing submissions;

Automated filing status notification emails;

Secure online payment by credit or debit card; and

Easy document retrieval through digital downloads.

This web-based application was built and is maintained at no cost to

taxpayers through a partnership between the South Carolina Secretary of

State’s Office and South Carolina Interactive, doing business as SC.gov.

To use or view the application, visit the Secretary of State’s website

at www.scsos.com,

or visit businessfilings.sc.gov.

About SC.gov

SC.gov is the official website of the state of South Carolina (http://www.SC.gov)

and a collaborative effort between the state and South

Carolina Interactive to enable the state to conduct business online

and improve public access to government information. The South Carolina

Department of Administration Division of Technology Operations provides

guidance to South Carolina Interactive who is responsible for operating,

maintaining, and marketing SC.gov. South

Carolina Interactive is part of digital government firm NIC’s

(NASDAQ: EGOV)

family of companies.

About NIC

Founded in 1992, NIC Inc. (NASDQ: EGOV) is celebrating 25 years as the

nation’s premier provider of innovative digital government solutions and

secure payment processing, which help make government interactions more

accessible for everyone through technology. The family of NIC companies

has developed a library of more than 12,000 digital government services

for more than 4,500 federal, state, and local government agencies. Among

these solutions is the ground-breaking digital government personal

assistant, Gov2Go, delivering citizens personalized reminders and a

single access point for government interactions. More information is

available at www.egov.com.

