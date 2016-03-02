Spectrum Brands Holdings to Present at Raymond James Institutional Investors Conference

MIDDLETON, Wis.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: SPB), a global consumer products

company offering an expanding portfolio of leading brands providing

superior value to consumers and customers every day, announced today it

will participate in the Raymond James 37th Annual

Institutional Investors Conference on Wednesday, March 9 in Orlando,

Florida.

The Spectrum Brands presentation will be delivered by Chief Financial

Officer Doug Martin at 11:00 am Eastern Time (10:00 am Central Time) on

March 9. Spectrum Brands will provide a live webcast of the slide

presentation through the Company’s website at www.spectrumbrands.com.

Participants are encouraged to log on to the webcast link approximately

5 to 10 minutes prior to the start of the presentation. A replay of the

presentation will be available on the Spectrum Brands website.

About Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc.

Spectrum Brands Holdings, a member of the Russell 2000 Index, is a

global and diversified consumer products company and a leading supplier

of consumer batteries, residential locksets, residential builders’

hardware, plumbing, shaving and grooming products, personal care

products, small household appliances, specialty pet supplies, lawn and

garden and home pest control products, personal insect repellents, and

auto care products. Helping to meet the needs of consumers worldwide,

our Company offers a broad portfolio of market-leading, well-known and

widely trusted brands including Rayovac®, VARTA®, Kwikset®, Weiser®,

Baldwin®, National Hardware®, Pfister®, Remington®, George Foreman®,

Russell Hobbs®, Black+ Decker®, Tetra®, Marineland®, Nature’s Miracle®,

Dingo®, 8-in-1®, FURminator®, IAMS®, Eukanuba®, Digest-eeze™,

Healthy-Hide®, Littermaid®, Spectracide®, Cutter®, Repel®, Hot Shot®,

Black Flag®, Liquid Fence®, Armor All®, STP® and A/C PRO®. Spectrum

Brands’ products are sold by the world’s top 25 retailers and are

available in more than one million stores in approximately 160

countries. Based in Middleton, Wisconsin, Spectrum Brands Holdings

generated net sales of approximately $4.69 billion in fiscal 2015. For

more information, visit www.spectrumbrands.com.

