State Street’s Corporate Responsibility Report Highlights Commitments to Strengthening Local Communities, Protecting the Environment and Promoting Responsible Investing

BOSTON–(BUSINESS WIRE)–State Street Corporation (NYSE: STT) today announced the release of its

2015 Corporate Responsibility (CR) report, which highlights the

company’s commitment to corporate citizenship, the environment, social

governance and responsible investing.

“At State Street, corporate responsibility is firmly ingrained in our

culture and critical to our success,” said Jay Hooley, chairman and

chief executive officer of State Street. “Being a responsible corporate

citizen and making a positive impact on a global scale is a top priority

for us and our key stakeholders — our employees, our clients, our

shareholders and society at large.”

Highlights of the 2015 CR report include:

Community Support

State Street provided $22.7 million to nonprofit organizations around

the world in 2015, including matching employee contributions of $4.15

million to 2,222 charitable organizations.

volunteer activities during the year, devoting a record 116,000 hours

of their time charitable causes, up 9% from 2014.

Boston WINs, a four-year program to boost education and job readiness

for urban youth in Boston. In an innovative approach to corporate

philanthropy, the State Street Foundation pledged to donate $20

million to five nonprofit organizations over four years to work

together to advance education and job readiness. State Street will

hire 1,000 of these youth.

Protecting Our Environment

State Street made substantial progress toward the goal of reducing

greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions and water use by 20% per person by

2020, compared to a 2012 baseline. At the end of 2015, State Street

had achieved a 17% reduction in both categories, while also closing in

on the goal of drastically reducing waste sent to landfills.

standards.

standards. State Street invested in a wind power project near its new office in

Gdansk, Poland, which helped offset 26,000 metric tons of carbon

impact, an amount equivalent to the company’s 2014 business travel

emissions.

energy certificates (RECs), representing 100% of the electricity State

Street purchased in the US in 2014.

Investing with Impact

At the end of 2015, State Street Global Advisors (SSGA), State

Street’s asset management business, launched a fossil fuel-free

exchange traded fund based on the S&P 500 Fossil Fuel Free Index. This

brings the total number of SSGA’s environmental, social and governance

(ESG) products to 17.*

actively identify companies for engagements and enhance oversight of

ESG risk at portfolio companies. In 2015, SSGA engaged a total of 636

global companies representing more than 45% of total assets on ESG

issues.

“We believe that State Street’s long-term success is driven by our

ability to create positive change in the communities in which we live

and work,” said Alison Quirk, chief human resources and citizenship

officer for State Street. “Corporate responsibility has been and will

continue to be a fundamental part of our values and culture at State

Street.”

Click

here to access the full CR report on State Street’s website.

*Distributed by State Street Global Markets, Member FINRA SIPC

About State Street Corporation

State Street Corporation (NYSE: STT) is one of the world’s leading

providers of financial services to institutional investors, including

investment servicing, investment management and investment research and

trading. With $27 trillion in assets under custody and administration

and $2 trillion* in assets under management as of March 31, 2016, State

Street operates in more than 100 geographic markets worldwide, including

the US, Canada, Europe, the Middle East and Asia. For more information,

visit State Street’s website at www.statestreet.com

* Assets under management include approximately $33 billion as of

March 31, 2016, for which State Street Global Markets, LLC, an affiliate

of SSGA, serves as the distribution agent.

