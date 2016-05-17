State Street’s Corporate Responsibility Report Highlights Commitments to Strengthening Local Communities, Protecting the Environment and Promoting Responsible Investing

BOSTON–(BUSINESS WIRE)–State Street Corporation (NYSE: STT) today announced the release of its
2015 Corporate Responsibility (CR) report, which highlights the
company’s commitment to corporate citizenship, the environment, social
governance and responsible investing.
“At State Street, corporate responsibility is firmly ingrained in our
culture and critical to our success,” said Jay Hooley, chairman and
chief executive officer of State Street. “Being a responsible corporate
citizen and making a positive impact on a global scale is a top priority
for us and our key stakeholders — our employees, our clients, our
shareholders and society at large.”
Highlights of the 2015 CR report include:
Community Support
-
State Street provided $22.7 million to nonprofit organizations around
the world in 2015, including matching employee contributions of $4.15
million to 2,222 charitable organizations.
-
Approximately 7,200 employees participated in company-sponsored
volunteer activities during the year, devoting a record 116,000 hours
of their time charitable causes, up 9% from 2014.
-
State Street’s launch of the Boston Workforce Investment Network, or
Boston WINs, a four-year program to boost education and job readiness
for urban youth in Boston. In an innovative approach to corporate
philanthropy, the State Street Foundation pledged to donate $20
million to five nonprofit organizations over four years to work
together to advance education and job readiness. State Street will
hire 1,000 of these youth.
Protecting Our Environment
-
State Street made substantial progress toward the goal of reducing
greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions and water use by 20% per person by
2020, compared to a 2012 baseline. At the end of 2015, State Street
had achieved a 17% reduction in both categories, while also closing in
on the goal of drastically reducing waste sent to landfills.
-
56% of global State Street office space is now certified to ISO 14001
standards.
-
State Street invested in a wind power project near its new office in
Gdansk, Poland, which helped offset 26,000 metric tons of carbon
impact, an amount equivalent to the company’s 2014 business travel
emissions.
-
State Street also acquired 202 million kilowatt-hours of renewable
energy certificates (RECs), representing 100% of the electricity State
Street purchased in the US in 2014.
Investing with Impact
-
At the end of 2015, State Street Global Advisors (SSGA), State
Street’s asset management business, launched a fossil fuel-free
exchange traded fund based on the S&P 500 Fossil Fuel Free Index. This
brings the total number of SSGA’s environmental, social and governance
(ESG) products to 17.*
-
In 2014, SSGA introduced new ESG portfolio screening tools to help
actively identify companies for engagements and enhance oversight of
ESG risk at portfolio companies. In 2015, SSGA engaged a total of 636
global companies representing more than 45% of total assets on ESG
issues.
“We believe that State Street’s long-term success is driven by our
ability to create positive change in the communities in which we live
and work,” said Alison Quirk, chief human resources and citizenship
officer for State Street. “Corporate responsibility has been and will
continue to be a fundamental part of our values and culture at State
Street.”
Click
here to access the full CR report on State Street’s website.
*Distributed by State Street Global Markets, Member FINRA SIPC
About State Street Corporation
State Street Corporation (NYSE: STT) is one of the world’s leading
providers of financial services to institutional investors, including
investment servicing, investment management and investment research and
trading. With $27 trillion in assets under custody and administration
and $2 trillion* in assets under management as of March 31, 2016, State
Street operates in more than 100 geographic markets worldwide, including
the US, Canada, Europe, the Middle East and Asia. For more information,
visit State Street’s website at www.statestreet.com
* Assets under management include approximately $33 billion as of
March 31, 2016, for which State Street Global Markets, LLC, an affiliate
of SSGA, serves as the distribution agent.
ETFs trade like stocks, are subject to investment risk, fluctuate in
market value and may trade at prices above or below the ETFs net asset
value. Brokerage commissions and ETF expenses will reduce returns.
