Stunning Summer Views

New window styles create gorgeous views





CHARLOTTE, N.C.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–A home’s windows are key in defining the look and feel of a living

space. Each pane of glass can provide natural light and ventilation,

while presenting gorgeous views of the outdoors.

“With summer here, we know that many of our customers want to find new

ways to bring the outdoors in,” said Jim Parello, vice president of

marketing for JELD-WEN. “Windows and patio doors that capture a

one-of-a-kind view instantly make a design statement, setting the tone

for any home.”

Consider these new styles from JELD-WEN:

JELD-WEN® DF™ Hybrid vinyl windows:

Featuring an aluminum-clad exterior, these innovative windows offer the

durability of vinyl with the high-end, sleek look of cladding for an

affordable style option.

JELD-WEN® Siteline®

wood and clad-wood windows and patio doors: Designed to fit a wide

variety of home styles at affordable price points, the

Siteline collection is available in hundreds of configurations, pays

meticulous attention to architectural details and is available in larger

sizes than what is traditionally available in mid-tier window lines.

JELD-WEN® Custom wood folding windows and

patio doors: This bifold system, available with up to eight panels,

allows homeowners to completely open up areas such as the kitchen or

living room and embrace indoor/outdoor living.

For more information on all of these windows, please visit jeld-wen.com.

About JELD-WEN

JELD-WEN — one of the world’s largest manufacturers of doors and windows

— operates in 25 countries with 113 manufacturing facilities located

primarily in North America, Europe and Australia. Headquartered in

Charlotte, North Carolina, the company designs, produces and distributes

an extensive range of interior and exterior doors, wood, vinyl and

aluminum windows and related products for use in the new construction

and repair and remodeling of residential homes and non-residential

buildings. JELD-WEN’s full breadth of products has earned numerous

awards and endorsements for dependability, innovation and excellence —

providing solutions that deliver exceptional value for builders,

architects and homeowners around the world. JELD-WEN is a recognized

leader in manufacturing energy-efficient products and has been an ENERGY

STAR® Partner since 1998. For more information about JELD-WEN

or to find a dealer, visit jeld-wen.com.

