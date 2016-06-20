Stunning Summer Views

New window styles create gorgeous views
CHARLOTTE, N.C.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–A home’s windows are key in defining the look and feel of a living
space. Each pane of glass can provide natural light and ventilation,
while presenting gorgeous views of the outdoors.
“With summer here, we know that many of our customers want to find new
ways to bring the outdoors in,” said Jim Parello, vice president of
marketing for JELD-WEN. “Windows and patio doors that capture a
one-of-a-kind view instantly make a design statement, setting the tone
for any home.”
Consider these new styles from JELD-WEN:
JELD-WEN® DF™ Hybrid vinyl windows:
Featuring an aluminum-clad exterior, these innovative windows offer the
durability of vinyl with the high-end, sleek look of cladding for an
affordable style option.
JELD-WEN® Siteline®
wood and clad-wood windows and patio doors: Designed to fit a wide
variety of home styles at affordable price points, the
Siteline collection is available in hundreds of configurations, pays
meticulous attention to architectural details and is available in larger
sizes than what is traditionally available in mid-tier window lines.
JELD-WEN® Custom wood folding windows and
patio doors: This bifold system, available with up to eight panels,
allows homeowners to completely open up areas such as the kitchen or
living room and embrace indoor/outdoor living.
For more information on all of these windows, please visit jeld-wen.com.
About JELD-WEN
JELD-WEN — one of the world’s largest manufacturers of doors and windows
— operates in 25 countries with 113 manufacturing facilities located
primarily in North America, Europe and Australia. Headquartered in
Charlotte, North Carolina, the company designs, produces and distributes
an extensive range of interior and exterior doors, wood, vinyl and
aluminum windows and related products for use in the new construction
and repair and remodeling of residential homes and non-residential
buildings. JELD-WEN’s full breadth of products has earned numerous
awards and endorsements for dependability, innovation and excellence —
providing solutions that deliver exceptional value for builders,
architects and homeowners around the world. JELD-WEN is a recognized
leader in manufacturing energy-efficient products and has been an ENERGY
STAR® Partner since 1998. For more information about JELD-WEN
or to find a dealer, visit jeld-wen.com.
Contacts
CMD
Colby Reade, 503-488-4209
creade@cmdagency.com
JELD-WEN@cmdagency.com