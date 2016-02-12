Technavio Announces Top Five Vendors for the Toys Market in Europe until 2020

LONDON–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Technavio

has announced the top five leading vendors for the toys

market in Europe in their latest research report. This

report also lists 15 other prominent vendors who are expected to

contribute to this market’s growth over the forecast period.

To identify the top vendors, Technavio’s market research analysts have

considered the top contributors to the overall revenue of this market.

To calculate the market size, the report considers revenue generated

from retail sales of toys and games in Europe.

“The plush toys segment dominated Europe with a market share of close to

25% in 2015. Plush toys have gained tremendous popularity among children

over the years. These toys are typically made of soft raw materials such

as terrycloth and are also used gifting items. The market for plush toys

is expected to grow at a steady rate due to the growing demand for

electronic variants. Some leading market vendors who specialize in plush

toys are Hugo, Disney, Garbaris, Munecas Rauber, Bedtime Originals, and

Mary Meyer Corporation,” said Brijesh Kumar Choubey, one of Technavio’s

lead analysts for toys

and baby products research.

“By 2020, revenues from the infant/pre-school toys segment in Europe is

expected to grow at a CAGR of close to 4.42%. These games encourage

infants to explore different functionalities of toys and enhance their

physical and mental ability,” added Brijesh.

Five leading vendors in the toys market in Europe:

Hasbro

Hasbro was founded in 1923 and is headquartered in Pawtucket, Rhode

Island, US. They are engaged in the designing, manufacturing, and

marketing of exclusive range of children’s and family leisure time

products and services.

In FY2014, their entertainment and licensing segment generated close to

USD 219.5 million, a 14.93% higher revenue as compared to the previous

year. This increase in segmental revenue is attributed to higher sales

in lifestyle licensing and digital gaming business. The company offers a

wide range of toys under brands such as Transformers, Play-Doh, Nerf, My

Little Pony, Monopoly, Magic: The Gathering, and Littlest Pet Shop.

The LEGO Group

The LEGO Group was established in 1932 and is headquartered in Billund,

Denmark. The company engages in the design, manufacturing, and marketing

of a wide range of play materials worldwide.

They offer a wide range of toys and games for children of different age

groups. Some of the specialty games and toys of the company are LEGO

Bricks, Construction Toys, Educational Concepts, Consumer Experiences,

and Digital Play Experiences.

Mattel

Mattel was incorporated in 1948 and is headquartered in El Segundo,

California, US. They are engaged in the manufacturing and marketing of a

broad range of toy products worldwide. They are popularly known for

introducing dolls into the market, such as Barbie, Monster High, Disney

Classics, Even After High, Polly Pocket, Hot Wheels, Matchbox, games and

puzzles, Batman, WWE Wrestling, Max Steel, Cars, Toy Story, Little

Mommy, BOOMco, and Disney planes.

The company, through strategic acquisitions, focuses on expanding its

business operations in new and emerging markets. For instance, in April

2014, the company acquired MEGA Brands, a construction building sets and

arts and crafts company, for USD 95 million.

Giochi Preziosi

Giochi Preziosi was established in 1978 and is headquartered in Milan,

Italy. The company offers various kinds of toys and gaming products for

children through its brands. They offer various categories of products

through brands such as Ben & Holly, Dr Plush, Peppa Pig, and Fireman

Sam. Its categories of products include gyms mats, lights, sounds and

melodies, gen vehicles, rattles, buildings, and prime activities.

Playmobil

Playmobil was established in 1974 and is headquartered in Zirndorf,

Germany. They are engaged in distributing a toy system that includes 30

different play themes. They have business operations in over 100

countries and employ close to 4,100 people. The company operates as a

subsidiary of Geobra Brandstätter Stiftung. They operate through their

subsidiaries in Austria, Benelux and Nordic, Hellas (Greece), Spain,

Portugal, Canada, France, Italia, Mexico, Switzerland, the UK, Ireland,

and the US.

