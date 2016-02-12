Technavio Announces Top Five Vendors for the Toys Market in Europe until 2020

LONDON–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Technavio
has announced the top five leading vendors for the toys
market in Europe in their latest research report. This
report also lists 15 other prominent vendors who are expected to
contribute to this market’s growth over the forecast period.
To identify the top vendors, Technavio’s market research analysts have
considered the top contributors to the overall revenue of this market.
To calculate the market size, the report considers revenue generated
from retail sales of toys and games in Europe.
“The plush toys segment dominated Europe with a market share of close to
25% in 2015. Plush toys have gained tremendous popularity among children
over the years. These toys are typically made of soft raw materials such
as terrycloth and are also used gifting items. The market for plush toys
is expected to grow at a steady rate due to the growing demand for
electronic variants. Some leading market vendors who specialize in plush
toys are Hugo, Disney, Garbaris, Munecas Rauber, Bedtime Originals, and
Mary Meyer Corporation,” said Brijesh Kumar Choubey, one of Technavio’s
lead analysts for toys
and baby products research.
“By 2020, revenues from the infant/pre-school toys segment in Europe is
expected to grow at a CAGR of close to 4.42%. These games encourage
infants to explore different functionalities of toys and enhance their
physical and mental ability,” added Brijesh.
Five leading vendors in the toys market in Europe:
Hasbro
Hasbro was founded in 1923 and is headquartered in Pawtucket, Rhode
Island, US. They are engaged in the designing, manufacturing, and
marketing of exclusive range of children’s and family leisure time
products and services.
In FY2014, their entertainment and licensing segment generated close to
USD 219.5 million, a 14.93% higher revenue as compared to the previous
year. This increase in segmental revenue is attributed to higher sales
in lifestyle licensing and digital gaming business. The company offers a
wide range of toys under brands such as Transformers, Play-Doh, Nerf, My
Little Pony, Monopoly, Magic: The Gathering, and Littlest Pet Shop.
The LEGO Group
The LEGO Group was established in 1932 and is headquartered in Billund,
Denmark. The company engages in the design, manufacturing, and marketing
of a wide range of play materials worldwide.
They offer a wide range of toys and games for children of different age
groups. Some of the specialty games and toys of the company are LEGO
Bricks, Construction Toys, Educational Concepts, Consumer Experiences,
and Digital Play Experiences.
Mattel
Mattel was incorporated in 1948 and is headquartered in El Segundo,
California, US. They are engaged in the manufacturing and marketing of a
broad range of toy products worldwide. They are popularly known for
introducing dolls into the market, such as Barbie, Monster High, Disney
Classics, Even After High, Polly Pocket, Hot Wheels, Matchbox, games and
puzzles, Batman, WWE Wrestling, Max Steel, Cars, Toy Story, Little
Mommy, BOOMco, and Disney planes.
The company, through strategic acquisitions, focuses on expanding its
business operations in new and emerging markets. For instance, in April
2014, the company acquired MEGA Brands, a construction building sets and
arts and crafts company, for USD 95 million.
Giochi Preziosi
Giochi Preziosi was established in 1978 and is headquartered in Milan,
Italy. The company offers various kinds of toys and gaming products for
children through its brands. They offer various categories of products
through brands such as Ben & Holly, Dr Plush, Peppa Pig, and Fireman
Sam. Its categories of products include gyms mats, lights, sounds and
melodies, gen vehicles, rattles, buildings, and prime activities.
Playmobil
Playmobil was established in 1974 and is headquartered in Zirndorf,
Germany. They are engaged in distributing a toy system that includes 30
different play themes. They have business operations in over 100
countries and employ close to 4,100 people. The company operates as a
subsidiary of Geobra Brandstätter Stiftung. They operate through their
subsidiaries in Austria, Benelux and Nordic, Hellas (Greece), Spain,
Portugal, Canada, France, Italia, Mexico, Switzerland, the UK, Ireland,
and the US.
