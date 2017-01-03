The Dairy Queen System Serves Up Deluxe Value in the New Year

The new, limited time $5 Buck Lunch Deluxe Bacon Cheeseburger is the
ultimate in taste and one of the best and biggest value meals in the
restaurant industry
MINNEAPOLIS–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#LOVEMyDQ–The Dairy Queen® system is ringing in the New
Year with a focus on deluxe value. The Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE: BRK.A
and BRK.B) company is featuring the new Deluxe Bacon Cheeseburger $5
Buck Lunch in January, one of several DQ®
$5 Buck Lunch options that is not only recognized as the only value
lunch that comes with a sundae, but is also one of the best and biggest
value meals in the restaurant industry.
“As we move into the post-holiday shopping season, consumers are ready
for a value they can really sink their teeth into. We have that and more
for them with our $5 Buck Lunch,” said Barry Westrum, Executive Vice
President of Marketing for American Dairy Queen Corporation (ADQ). “Our
new Deluxe Bacon Cheeseburger is the ultimate in taste and an
irresistible reward for our fans. This limited time offer is a massive,
mouthwatering bacon cheeseburger that is ready to satisfy any appetite.
We are excited to kick off the New Year with delicious flavors,
unbeatable prices and incredible variety.”
One of the best value meals in the quick service restaurant industry,
the Deluxe Bacon Cheeseburger $5 Buck Lunch is fully loaded with the DQ
system’s juicy deluxe cheeseburger made with a 100 percent pure beef
patty and topped with melted American cheese, savory hickory smoked
bacon, crisp lettuce, thick-cut tomato, sliced onions, ketchup, mayo and
pickles, and served with crispy fries, a 21 oz. beverage and a choice of DQ’s
signature sundae. Fans can also choose from a Deluxe Cheeseburger $5
Buck Lunch and a 3-Piece Chicken Strip $5 Buck Lunch.
“We take pride in knowing what our fans want and making sure we deliver
it to them,” said Westrum. “Where else can you get an entrée, fries, a
beverage and a world famous DQ sundae for only $5? Offering
convenient and flavorful, high-quality meal options with the finest
ingredients at a great price is what sets us apart from our competitors.”
Fans also can upgrade from the $5 Buck Lunch sundae to a small Blizzard®
Treat for just $1. The featured Blizzard Treat for January is Salted
Caramel Truffle, a sweet, salty and crunchy blend of salty caramel
truffles, toffee, cocoa fudge and choco chunks blended together with
creamy DQ vanilla soft serve. Blizzard Treats are made to
order and so thick they are served upside down in four sizes, including
the popular Mini.
Many Blizzard Treat flavors, including Salted Caramel Truffle,
can easily be made into DQ Cakes which are perfect for special
events, birthdays and anniversaries.
About IDQ:
International Dairy Queen Inc., (IDQ), based in Minneapolis, Minnesota,
is the parent company of American Dairy Queen Corporation. Through its
subsidiaries, IDQ develops, licenses and services a system of more than
6,700 locations in the United States, Canada and more than 25 other
countries. IDQ is a subsidiary of Berkshire Hathaway Inc. (Berkshire)
which is led by Warren Buffett, the legendary investor and CEO of
Berkshire. For more information visit DairyQueen.com.
