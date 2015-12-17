The Guest House at Graceland Begins Taking Reservations for Unprecedented Grand Opening Elvis Celebration and Debut Months

Historic, Star-Studded Opening Weekend for 450-Room Graceland Resort

Scheduled for October 27-30, 2016, with Celebrity Appearances and Red

Carpet Events Featuring Elvis’ Friends and Family

MEMPHIS, Tenn.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–With construction of The

Guest House at Graceland in full swing just steps away from Elvis

Presley’s™ iconic Graceland®

mansion in Memphis, reservations are now being accepted for the new

450-room, full-service, world-class resort hotel for late October

through December 2016, starting with the historic, four-day,

star-studded Grand Opening Celebration to be held October 27-30, 2016.

Reservations can be made by calling Graceland Reservations at

800-238-2000 or 901-332-3322 or visiting Graceland.com/GuestHouse.

Members of the Presley family will join an extraordinary roster of

Elvis’ close friends, music artists, performers and celebrities for the

Grand Opening weekend at The Guest House at Graceland — one of the most

anticipated hotel openings of 2016. Special guests will include members

of Elvis’ legendary entourage, musicians from Elvis’ original “TCB

Band,” co-stars from Elvis’ movies, session players and back-up singers

from many of Elvis’ biggest hits, and more. These special guests, who

were welcomed to Graceland through the years by Elvis himself, will now

mingle with new guests and music fans from around the world. Opening

activities during this unprecedented celebration will be highlighted by

a Guest House ribbon-cutting ceremony, red carpet VIP events and

cocktail receptions, special live performances, photo opportunities and

much more.

Special VIP guests scheduled to attend the Opening Celebration include

Elvis’ entourage members Jerry Schilling, Dick Grob, Sam Thompson, and

George Klein; musicians who performed with Elvis, including DJ Fontana,

James Burton, Ronnie Tutt, David Briggs and Norbert Putnam; former

members of JD Sumner and the Stamps Quartet Bill Baize, Donnie Sumner,

Ed Hill and Larry Strickland; Elvis’ tour producer Charles Stone; Elvis’

Imperials member Terry Blackwood; Elvis’ co-stars Marlyn Mason, Cynthia

Pepper and Annie Helm; and Elvis’ girlfriend in the 1950s, Dixie Locke

Emmons. Many more guests will be confirmed in the coming months.

In addition to booking rooms for the opening weekend, fans worldwide

have the opportunity to book rooms for The Guest House at Graceland for

November and December 2016, with special events planned throughout these

debut weeks, including Graceland’s annual Christmas Lighting weekend,

with the Lighting Ceremony to be held on Thursday November 17, 2016.

The Guest House at Graceland, the most significant enhancement to

Graceland since it opened to the public in 1982 and the largest hotel

project in Memphis in over 90 years, was recently named by the Sydney

Morning Herald in Australia as one of the 16 most exciting hotel

openings worldwide in 2016 – the only U.S. hotel to receive this

recognition. Inspired by Elvis’ iconic home, aspects of The Guest House

at Graceland will reflect Elvis’ personal style and the unique character

of Graceland, from the southern colonial exterior to themed specialty

suites, many with designs supervised by Priscilla Presley.

“When Elvis had friends and family visit Graceland, he would have them

stay at a hotel nearby. He would have been thrilled to have had his own

hotel where they could stay,” stated Priscilla Presley. “Lisa and I, and

our entire family, are excited that visitors from around the world will

soon get to experience our unique resort hotel — The Guest House at

Graceland.”

The Guest House at Graceland will feature spacious rooms and a range of

elegant and contemporary facilities, including two full-service

restaurants, expansive meeting and special events space, a large outdoor

pool and a 464-seat theater for live performances and movies.

“The Guest House at Graceland will be an extraordinary ‘home away from

home’ for music fans, Graceland guests and Memphis visitors from around

the world,” said Joel Weinshanker, Managing Partner of Graceland LLC.

“We’re pleased to be taking reservations now and look forward to

providing an unprecedented visitor experience, starting with our

incredible opening celebration in October 2016. The Guest House will

bring guests closer to Graceland than ever before and offer the same

warmth and southern hospitality that Elvis was known and loved for.”

Graceland’s new, exclusive, Diamond-level “Founders”

program will provide its members with VIP privileges at the new resort,

including early, exclusive access to Guest House room reservations,

special room rates, room upgrades, priority admission to opening weekend

celebration events, VIP invitations to special events and priority

reservations for restaurants, live events and concerts. Founders can now

exclusively book priority room reservations for January 2017, including

the 2017 Elvis Presley Birthday Celebration weekend (January 5-8, 2017).

Founders membership details are available at Graceland.com/TheFounders.

For more information about The Guest House at Graceland, visit Graceland.com/GuestHouse.

To make reservations, call Graceland Reservations at 800-238-2000 or

901-332-3322 or email reservations@graceland.com.

About Elvis Presley Enterprises, Inc.

Elvis Presley’s Graceland, in Memphis, is music’s most important and

beloved landmark, with hundreds of thousands of fans from around the

world visiting the historic home each year. Elvis Presley Enterprises,

Inc. (EPE) manages the operations of Graceland, its related properties,

including the recently-announced Guest House at Graceland 450-room hotel

to be built in Memphis, as well as the Graceland Archives, featuring

thousands of artifacts from Elvis’ home and career. EPE also produces

and licenses Elvis-themed live events, tours and attractions worldwide,

including “Direct from Graceland: Elvis at The O2” in London, and the

new “Graceland Presents ELVIS: The Exhibition” at the Westgate Las Vegas

Resort & Casino. Graceland Holdings LLC, led by managing partner Joel

Weinshanker, is the majority owner of EPE. In 2015, Graceland was named

the world’s “Best Musical Attraction” and “Best Historic Southern

Attraction” in the USA Today 10Best Reader’s Choice Awards and in 2013,

voted the #1 “Iconic American Attraction” in the same poll. For more

information on EPE and Graceland, visit www.graceland.com.

Contacts

The Beckwith Company

David Beckwith, 323-845-9836

david@thebeckwithcompany.com

or

Elvis

Presley’s Graceland

Kevin Kern, 901-344-3127

kkern@graceland.com