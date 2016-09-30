The Joint Commission Presents 2016 Enterprise Champion for Quality Award to BrightStar Care®

Award Honors Home Care Franchisor for Promoting Quality Health Care
OAKBROOK TERRACE, Ill.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#BrightStarCare—The
Joint Commission presented the 2016 Enterprise Champion for Quality
Award to BrightStar
Care®, recognizing the national home health care
franchisor for its efforts to promote the delivery of high quality,
in-home care to its franchisees through Joint Commission accreditation.
This is the fourth consecutive year the award was given to BrightStar
Care, which has more than 300 nationwide locations that provide the full
continuum of home health care for individuals, families and health care
facilities. Its around-the-clock services encompass companionship,
personal care, dementia care, transportation, medication set-ups and
reminders, skilled nursing care and much more.
“Winning The Joint Commission Enterprise Champion for Quality Award for
the fourth consecutive year is something no other home care provider has
ever done,” said Sharon Roth Maguire, MS, RN, GNP-BC, chief clinical
quality officer, BrightStar Care. “Consumers and health care
professionals alike should take note – this accomplishment represents
the collective efforts of an organization that values and supports the
delivery of the highest quality of care endorsed by the nation’s oldest
and largest standard-setting and accrediting body in healthcare that
accredits some of the nation’s most well-respected health systems, like
the Mayo Clinic.”
“We commend BrightStar Care for achieving this prestigious recognition,”
said Margherita Labson, RN, executive director, Home Care Accreditation
Program, The Joint Commission. “Its commitment to promoting
quality-focused home care is demonstrated through the organization’s
efforts to meet rigorous Joint Commission accreditation requirements.
Achieving and upholding accreditation helps providers help those they
serve by raising the ‘quality bar’ and strengthening the reliability of
care delivery. BrightStar Care continually integrates our standards into
training materials and conducts regular mock evaluations to help
franchisees uphold them.”
The Enterprise Champion for Quality award carries unique eligibility
requirements relevant to franchisors, including:
-
The franchisor is legally organized and registered, and maintains an
organization of franchisees that are eligible for accreditation by The
Joint Commission.
-
At the time of application, the franchisor has a minimum of 10
franchisees accredited in good standing by The Joint Commission.
-
The franchisor demonstrates that 95 percent of all eligible
franchisees are accredited and in good standing with The Joint
Commission.
BrightStar Care is one of only two franchisors to receive the Enterprise
Champion for Quality award since it was established in 2013, and is the
only organization to achieve the designation four years in a row.
To arrange an interview with Sharon Roth Maguire, MS, RN, GNP-BC,
Chief Clinical Quality Officer, BrightStar Care, please contact
Julianne Stevenson at (847) 945-1300, extension 239 or jstevenson@fishmanpr.com.
About The Joint Commission
Founded in 1951, The
Joint Commission seeks to continuously improve health care for the
public, in collaboration with other stakeholders, by evaluating health
care organizations and inspiring them to excel in providing safe and
effective care of the highest quality and value. The Joint Commission
accredits and certifies nearly 21,000 health care organizations and
programs in the United States. An independent, nonprofit organization,
The Joint Commission is the nation’s oldest and largest
standards-setting and accrediting body in health care. Learn more about
The Joint Commission at www.jointcommission.org.
About BrightStar Care
Based in Chicago, BrightStar Care is a national private duty home care
and medical staffing franchise with more than 300 locations which
provide medical and non-medical services to clients within their homes,
as well as supplemental care staff to corporate clients. BrightStar Care
franchise locations across the country employ over 2,500 registered
nurses who play a unique role in overseeing the care for each individual
client, a service that no other private duty home care provider offers.
In addition, BrightStar Care is the only national home care franchise to
receive The Joint Commission’s Enterprise Champion for Quality award
every year since the award’s inception. In 2015, the company ranked No.
177 on Entrepreneur Magazine’s Franchise 500 list, No. 27 on Crain’s
Chicago “Fast Fifty,” ranking and was included for the tenth consecutive
year on Inc. Magazine’s prestigious Inc. 5000 list. For more information
on BrightStar Care please visit www.brightstarcare.com;
to find out more about BrightStar Franchising, visit www.franchise.brightstarcare.com.
