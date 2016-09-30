The Joint Commission Presents 2016 Enterprise Champion for Quality Award to BrightStar Care®

Award Honors Home Care Franchisor for Promoting Quality Health Care



Joint Commission presented the 2016 Enterprise Champion for Quality

Award to BrightStar

Care®, recognizing the national home health care

franchisor for its efforts to promote the delivery of high quality,

in-home care to its franchisees through Joint Commission accreditation.

This is the fourth consecutive year the award was given to BrightStar

Care, which has more than 300 nationwide locations that provide the full

continuum of home health care for individuals, families and health care

facilities. Its around-the-clock services encompass companionship,

personal care, dementia care, transportation, medication set-ups and

reminders, skilled nursing care and much more.

“Winning The Joint Commission Enterprise Champion for Quality Award for

the fourth consecutive year is something no other home care provider has

ever done,” said Sharon Roth Maguire, MS, RN, GNP-BC, chief clinical

quality officer, BrightStar Care. “Consumers and health care

professionals alike should take note – this accomplishment represents

the collective efforts of an organization that values and supports the

delivery of the highest quality of care endorsed by the nation’s oldest

and largest standard-setting and accrediting body in healthcare that

accredits some of the nation’s most well-respected health systems, like

the Mayo Clinic.”

“We commend BrightStar Care for achieving this prestigious recognition,”

said Margherita Labson, RN, executive director, Home Care Accreditation

Program, The Joint Commission. “Its commitment to promoting

quality-focused home care is demonstrated through the organization’s

efforts to meet rigorous Joint Commission accreditation requirements.

Achieving and upholding accreditation helps providers help those they

serve by raising the ‘quality bar’ and strengthening the reliability of

care delivery. BrightStar Care continually integrates our standards into

training materials and conducts regular mock evaluations to help

franchisees uphold them.”

The Enterprise Champion for Quality award carries unique eligibility

requirements relevant to franchisors, including:

The franchisor is legally organized and registered, and maintains an

organization of franchisees that are eligible for accreditation by The

Joint Commission.

franchisees accredited in good standing by The Joint Commission.

franchisees are accredited and in good standing with The Joint

Commission.

BrightStar Care is one of only two franchisors to receive the Enterprise

Champion for Quality award since it was established in 2013, and is the

only organization to achieve the designation four years in a row.

About The Joint Commission

Founded in 1951, The

Joint Commission seeks to continuously improve health care for the

public, in collaboration with other stakeholders, by evaluating health

care organizations and inspiring them to excel in providing safe and

effective care of the highest quality and value. The Joint Commission

accredits and certifies nearly 21,000 health care organizations and

programs in the United States. An independent, nonprofit organization,

The Joint Commission is the nation’s oldest and largest

standards-setting and accrediting body in health care. Learn more about

The Joint Commission at www.jointcommission.org.

About BrightStar Care

Based in Chicago, BrightStar Care is a national private duty home care

and medical staffing franchise with more than 300 locations which

provide medical and non-medical services to clients within their homes,

as well as supplemental care staff to corporate clients. BrightStar Care

franchise locations across the country employ over 2,500 registered

nurses who play a unique role in overseeing the care for each individual

client, a service that no other private duty home care provider offers.

In addition, BrightStar Care is the only national home care franchise to

receive The Joint Commission’s Enterprise Champion for Quality award

every year since the award’s inception. In 2015, the company ranked No.

177 on Entrepreneur Magazine’s Franchise 500 list, No. 27 on Crain’s

Chicago “Fast Fifty,” ranking and was included for the tenth consecutive

year on Inc. Magazine’s prestigious Inc. 5000 list. For more information

on BrightStar Care please visit www.brightstarcare.com;

to find out more about BrightStar Franchising, visit www.franchise.brightstarcare.com.

