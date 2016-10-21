The Kraft Heinz Company Adds Feroz Dewan to Board of Directors

PITTSBURGH & CHICAGO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ: KHC) (“Kraft Heinz”) announced today
the election of Feroz Dewan to its Board of Directors.
“We selected Feroz because we value his deep financial acumen, his
passion for technology and his strong belief in growing a better world,”
said Alex Behring, Chairman of the Board of Directors. “These are the
same qualities we value on our Board and within The Kraft Heinz Company.
We welcome Feroz and look forward to gaining from his innovative and
global perspective. I am confident that he will be a positive addition
to our Board and to Kraft Heinz.”
Dewan, 40, is the CEO of Arena Holdings Management, a global investment
business. Previously, he served in a series of positions with Tiger
Global Management, an investment firm focused on public and private
equity fund investments, from 2003 to 2015, including most recently as
Head of Public Equities. Prior to that, Dewan served as a Private Equity
Associate at Silver Lake Partners, a private equity firm. Dewan is also
a director and a member of the audit and compensation committees of the
Fortive Corporation, a diversified industrial growth company.
Dewan holds a Bachelor’s degree in Engineering with a Certificate in
Applied mathematics from Princeton University. An avid volunteer, Dewan
is also on the board of the Character Lab, Teach for America New York
and the Tiger Foundation.
ABOUT THE KRAFT HEINZ COMPANY
The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ: KHC) is the fifth-largest food and
beverage company in the world. A globally trusted producer of delicious
foods, The Kraft Heinz Company provides high quality, great taste and
nutrition for all eating occasions whether at home, in restaurants or on
the go. The company’s iconic brands include Kraft, Heinz, ABC,
Capri Sun, Classico, Jell-O, Kool-Aid, Lunchables,
Maxwell House, Ore-Ida, Oscar Mayer, Philadelphia,
Planters, Plasmon, Quero, Weight Watchers Smart
Ones and Velveeta. The Kraft Heinz Company is dedicated to
the sustainable health of our people, our planet and our company. For
more information, visit www.kraftheinzcompany.com.
Contacts
The Kraft Heinz Company
Michael Mullen (media)
Michael.Mullen@kraftheinzcompany.com
or
Christopher
Jakubik, CFA (investors)
ir@kraftheinzcompany.com