The Kraft Heinz Company Adds Feroz Dewan to Board of Directors

PITTSBURGH & CHICAGO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ: KHC) (“Kraft Heinz”) announced today

the election of Feroz Dewan to its Board of Directors.

“We selected Feroz because we value his deep financial acumen, his

passion for technology and his strong belief in growing a better world,”

said Alex Behring, Chairman of the Board of Directors. “These are the

same qualities we value on our Board and within The Kraft Heinz Company.

We welcome Feroz and look forward to gaining from his innovative and

global perspective. I am confident that he will be a positive addition

to our Board and to Kraft Heinz.”

Dewan, 40, is the CEO of Arena Holdings Management, a global investment

business. Previously, he served in a series of positions with Tiger

Global Management, an investment firm focused on public and private

equity fund investments, from 2003 to 2015, including most recently as

Head of Public Equities. Prior to that, Dewan served as a Private Equity

Associate at Silver Lake Partners, a private equity firm. Dewan is also

a director and a member of the audit and compensation committees of the

Fortive Corporation, a diversified industrial growth company.

Dewan holds a Bachelor’s degree in Engineering with a Certificate in

Applied mathematics from Princeton University. An avid volunteer, Dewan

is also on the board of the Character Lab, Teach for America New York

and the Tiger Foundation.

ABOUT THE KRAFT HEINZ COMPANY

The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ: KHC) is the fifth-largest food and

beverage company in the world. A globally trusted producer of delicious

foods, The Kraft Heinz Company provides high quality, great taste and

nutrition for all eating occasions whether at home, in restaurants or on

the go. The company’s iconic brands include Kraft, Heinz, ABC,

Capri Sun, Classico, Jell-O, Kool-Aid, Lunchables,

Maxwell House, Ore-Ida, Oscar Mayer, Philadelphia,

Planters, Plasmon, Quero, Weight Watchers Smart

Ones and Velveeta. The Kraft Heinz Company is dedicated to

the sustainable health of our people, our planet and our company. For

more information, visit www.kraftheinzcompany.com.

