There’s Still Time to Shop Cost Plus World Market® for Your Last Minute Holiday Gifts

OAKLAND, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–With only days until Christmas, Cost

Plus World Market® still has a large selection of unique gift

ideas to fit any personality and budget, including items for the

world traveler, baker, chef, wine connoisseur and more.

For a personalized gift, customers can work with any store associate to

create the perfect custom gift basket filled with an assortment of

items, including imported chocolates, scented French candles, luxurious

bath items, or teas and coffees. Pet lovers can shop our pet

outpost and find toys, snacks, dog sweaters, beds and more for their

furry friends. Stocking

stuffers that can be either practical or whimsical can be had for

under $1. Host/Hostess gifts include cozy throws, gourmet food, and

wines available in select stores. And, for the Downton

Abbey fan, there’s still time to pick up some of World Market’s

exclusive collection of ceramics, jams and preserves, stationery and

textiles.

And, for the hard-to-shop-for friend on your list, World Market gift

cards are always available in stores or online at www.worldmarket.com.

More information about Cost Plus World Market products and promotions

can be found at www.worldmarket.com.

To stay up to date on all of Cost Plus World Market’s current promotions

and events, follow us on www.facebook.com/worldmarket,

www.twitter.com/worldmarket

and www.pinterest.com/worldmarket.

About Cost Plus World Market

Cost

Plus World Market (www.worldmarket.com)

operates 278 stores in 35 states under the World Market® and Cost Plus

World Market® trademarks. The stores feature an ever-changing selection

of casual home décor and furnishings, housewares, gifts,

jewelry, decorative accessories, over 500 international wines, gourmet

foods and beverages offered at affordable prices and imported from

more than 50 countries. Many items are unique and exclusive to World

Market and are regularly supplied by an international network of

individual and regional artisans developed over the Company’s more than

50 years in the import business.

