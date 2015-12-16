There’s Still Time to Shop Cost Plus World Market® for Your Last Minute Holiday Gifts

OAKLAND, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–With only days until Christmas, Cost
Plus World Market® still has a large selection of unique gift
ideas to fit any personality and budget, including items for the
world traveler, baker, chef, wine connoisseur and more.
For a personalized gift, customers can work with any store associate to
create the perfect custom gift basket filled with an assortment of
items, including imported chocolates, scented French candles, luxurious
bath items, or teas and coffees. Pet lovers can shop our pet
outpost and find toys, snacks, dog sweaters, beds and more for their
furry friends. Stocking
stuffers that can be either practical or whimsical can be had for
under $1. Host/Hostess gifts include cozy throws, gourmet food, and
wines available in select stores. And, for the Downton
Abbey fan, there’s still time to pick up some of World Market’s
exclusive collection of ceramics, jams and preserves, stationery and
textiles.
And, for the hard-to-shop-for friend on your list, World Market gift
cards are always available in stores or online at www.worldmarket.com.
More information about Cost Plus World Market products and promotions
can be found at www.worldmarket.com.
About Cost Plus World Market
Cost
Plus World Market (www.worldmarket.com)
operates 278 stores in 35 states under the World Market® and Cost Plus
World Market® trademarks. The stores feature an ever-changing selection
of casual home décor and furnishings, housewares, gifts,
jewelry, decorative accessories, over 500 international wines, gourmet
foods and beverages offered at affordable prices and imported from
more than 50 countries. Many items are unique and exclusive to World
Market and are regularly supplied by an international network of
individual and regional artisans developed over the Company’s more than
50 years in the import business.
