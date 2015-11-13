Thompson Hine Names Todd E. Mason to Lead New York City Office

NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Thompson Hine LLP is pleased to announce that Todd E. Mason has been

named partner-in-charge of its New York City office.

As a successful lateral hire and longtime partner in the firm’s

Corporate Transactions & Securities practice group, Mason is an active

community leader and change agent. He takes over the New York office

leadership at a time when clients are seeking significant efficiencies

in the way legal services are delivered. Thompson Hine is responding by

enhancing its service delivery model through its innovative SmartPaTH®

initiative, adding personnel, software, infrastructure and training in

areas including legal project management, value-based pricing, flexible

staffing and process efficiency. Mason embraces the opportunity to be a

visible driver of these changes.

“I’m honored to be selected to lead Thompson Hine’s New York office,”

said Mason. “I look forward to implementing additional innovative ways

to enhance our clients’ experiences with our firm through service

delivery initiatives. I’m energized to serve as partner-in-charge of the

New York office.”

Thompson Hine managing partner Deborah Z. Read noted, “I know Todd will

excel as our New York office partner-in-charge. As we continue our focus

to meet and exceed our clients’ needs for greater predictability,

transparency and participation in the way their matters are handled,

Todd will support efforts. He is a dynamic leader with a fresh

perspective and creativity.”

Mason focuses his practice on representing domestic and foreign public

and private companies in a wide range of securities and general

corporate matters. He has significant experience with initial public

offerings, secondary offerings, reverse mergers, exchange offers, tender

offers and proxy matters. He also provides counsel on the structure and

preparation of asset and stock purchase agreements, joint venture

agreements, licensing agreements and corporate restructuring

transactions. In addition, he advises venture capital, private equity

and hedge fund managers on the preparation of investment materials and

related agreements, including the structuring of investments in publicly

and privately issued securities and related strategies. Mason’s

experience encompasses a wide variety of business sectors, including

international shipping, biopharmaceuticals, biotechnology, software,

health care, telecommunications, retail and financial institutions.

Mason succeeds Katherine D. Brandt, who will return to the firm’s

Cleveland office and continue her practice representing borrowers

engaged in a variety of industries in connection with their financing

needs.

Brandt said, “After serving as the firm’s New York office

partner-in-charge for nearly six years, I am looking forward to

returning to the Cleveland office and re-engaging with Cleveland’s civic

and nonprofit communities.”

Read emphasized, “We very much appreciate the contributions of Kathie

Brandt, who has done an excellent job leading the firm’s New York office

while maintaining her commercial finance practice.”

Thompson Hine LLP, a full-service business law firm with approximately

400 lawyers in 7 offices, is ranked among the top 4 U.S. firms for Value

for the Dollar and Commitment to Help and named a Top 5 firm for Client

Service Excellence in independent surveys of more than 300 in-house

counsel. For 3 straight years, Thompson Hine has distinguished itself in

all areas of Service Delivery Innovation and is one of only 5 firms

noted in the BTI Brand Elite for “making changes to improve the

client experience.” The firm’s commitment to innovation is embodied in

Thompson Hine SmartPaTH® – a smarter way to work –

predictable, efficient and aligned with client goals. Key components of

SmartPaTH include Legal Project Management, Value-Based Pricing,

Flexible Staffing and Process Efficiency. For more information, please

visit www.ThompsonHine.com

and www.ThompsonHine.com/about/SmartPaTH.

Contacts

Thompson Hine LLP

Georgene Davison, 216-566-8005

Georgene.Davison@ThompsonHine.com