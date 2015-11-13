Thompson Hine Names Todd E. Mason to Lead New York City Office

NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Thompson Hine LLP is pleased to announce that Todd E. Mason has been
named partner-in-charge of its New York City office.
As a successful lateral hire and longtime partner in the firm’s
Corporate Transactions & Securities practice group, Mason is an active
community leader and change agent. He takes over the New York office
leadership at a time when clients are seeking significant efficiencies
in the way legal services are delivered. Thompson Hine is responding by
enhancing its service delivery model through its innovative SmartPaTH®
initiative, adding personnel, software, infrastructure and training in
areas including legal project management, value-based pricing, flexible
staffing and process efficiency. Mason embraces the opportunity to be a
visible driver of these changes.
“I’m honored to be selected to lead Thompson Hine’s New York office,”
said Mason. “I look forward to implementing additional innovative ways
to enhance our clients’ experiences with our firm through service
delivery initiatives. I’m energized to serve as partner-in-charge of the
New York office.”
Thompson Hine managing partner Deborah Z. Read noted, “I know Todd will
excel as our New York office partner-in-charge. As we continue our focus
to meet and exceed our clients’ needs for greater predictability,
transparency and participation in the way their matters are handled,
Todd will support efforts. He is a dynamic leader with a fresh
perspective and creativity.”
Mason focuses his practice on representing domestic and foreign public
and private companies in a wide range of securities and general
corporate matters. He has significant experience with initial public
offerings, secondary offerings, reverse mergers, exchange offers, tender
offers and proxy matters. He also provides counsel on the structure and
preparation of asset and stock purchase agreements, joint venture
agreements, licensing agreements and corporate restructuring
transactions. In addition, he advises venture capital, private equity
and hedge fund managers on the preparation of investment materials and
related agreements, including the structuring of investments in publicly
and privately issued securities and related strategies. Mason’s
experience encompasses a wide variety of business sectors, including
international shipping, biopharmaceuticals, biotechnology, software,
health care, telecommunications, retail and financial institutions.
Mason succeeds Katherine D. Brandt, who will return to the firm’s
Cleveland office and continue her practice representing borrowers
engaged in a variety of industries in connection with their financing
needs.
Brandt said, “After serving as the firm’s New York office
partner-in-charge for nearly six years, I am looking forward to
returning to the Cleveland office and re-engaging with Cleveland’s civic
and nonprofit communities.”
Read emphasized, “We very much appreciate the contributions of Kathie
Brandt, who has done an excellent job leading the firm’s New York office
while maintaining her commercial finance practice.”
