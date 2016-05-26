Today’s Guarantees for Tomorrow’s Retirees

New white paper makes the case for in-plan deferred income annuities

DES MOINES, Iowa–(BUSINESS WIRE)–For retirees, “risk” may be a four-letter word. But employers who

sponsor retirement plans have an opportunity to help employees plan for you

know what before their paychecks stop and retirement starts.

A new white paper, The

Retirement Income Dilemma: An In-Plan Solution, walks through how

in-plan deferred income annuities offered within a retirement plan help

future retirees manage different risks such as outliving their savings,

downturns in the market and changing interest rates.

Principal

Financial Group® commissioned Bruce Ashton of Drinker

Biddle & Reath LLP to write the paper.

“Today’s retirees will live longer and face different financial issues.

They may be entering retirement with mortgages, credit card balances and

even student loans,” said Jerry Patterson, senior vice president of

retirement and income solutions at Principal®. “The prospect

of living longer, combined with higher fixed expenses, makes it even

more important to strike a balance between investments that grow and

investments that are guaranteed.”

The paper includes sections on:

The risks retirees and near-retirees face when it comes to making

their income last through retirement.

How an in-plan deferred income annuity addresses more of these risks

than other products available today.

What steps a plan fiduciary should take to research options and make a

prudent decision.

The paper is available in condensed

and full

versions. It also includes checklists for plan sponsors to use in

researching different in-plan products and providers.

Principal’s income outcome

Principal launched an in-plan

deferred income annuity late last year. Principal

Pension Builder lets retirement plan participants make a lump sum

transfer or direct future plan contributions to it, just like an

investment option within the plan. Each transfer or contribution

purchases a known amount of regular, guaranteed income in retirement.

When they near retirement, participants select the age they want to

start receiving payments and what form those payments will take.

“We have been in the market for several months now and interest among

advisors and plan sponsors has been very high. They love the simplicity

of the design and see it as a powerful way for employees to begin to set

the stage for life without a paycheck,” Patterson said. “By making

guaranteed income easier and more convenient to access through a

retirement plan, millions of Americans can make progress today toward a

more secure tomorrow.”

The ability of Principal Life Insurance Company to pay the

guarantee is based on the claims-paying ability of the general account

and is subject to the terms of the contract.

Principal Pension BuilderSM is a deferred income annuity

rider available through certain group annuity contracts with Principal

Life Insurance Company, a member of the Principal Financial Group®, Des

Moines, Iowa 50392. Principal Pension Builder may not be available in

all states.

Principal Pension Builder provides for the purchase of deferred income

annuities that provide guaranteed income in retirement. Income may

change due to elections by the plan fiduciary or participant, such as

changing the income start date or annuity form or surrendering

guaranteed income. Contributions and transfers used to purchase

guaranteed income in Principal Pension Builder will not be subject to

market gains or losses. In exchange, the participant is purchasing a

guaranteed future income stream.

