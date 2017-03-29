Top 5 Vendors in the Global Household Cleaning Tools and Supplies Market from 2017-2021: Technavio

LONDON–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#CleaningProducts—Technavio
has announced the top five leading vendors in their recent global
household cleaning tools and supplies market report until
2021. This research report also lists 11 other prominent vendors that
are expected to impact the market during the forecast period.
The research study by Technavio on the global
household cleaning tools and supplies market for 2017-2021
provides detailed industry analysis based on products (sourcing pads,
scrubbers, and sponges; mops and brooms; cleaning brushes; wipes;
gloves; and soap, dispensers, buckets, and dustpans) and geography (the
Americas, EMEA, and APAC).
“The global household cleaning tools and supplies market is
projected to grow to USD 35.35 billion by 2021, at a CAGR of almost 3%
over the forecast period. The premiumization through product innovation
to improve performance and ease of use is a key driver for the market,”
says Poonam Saini, a lead analyst at Technavio for retail
goods and services research.
Competitive vendor landscape
The global household cleaning tools and supplies market is highly
fragmented with many major vendors and smaller players. To survive in
this competitive environment, vendors need to differentiate their
product offerings and provide a clear and unique value proposition. Many
players are currently focused on developing new and innovative household
cleaning tools that help differentiate themselves in the marketplace.
Another trend that vendors follow is engaging in price wars by offering
promotional offers or simply cutting down their product prices to
sustain their existing position in the market.
Looking for more research from this report? Request
a free sample report
Technavio’s sample reports are free of charge and contain multiple
sections of the report including the market size and forecast, drivers,
challenges, trends, and more.
Top five vendors in the global household cleaning tools and supplies
market
3M
3M offers safety and graphics, electronics and energy, industrial, and
consumer-related products. It operates in the industrial, safety and
graphics, healthcare, electronics and energy, and consumer segments.
Bradshaw International
Bradshaw International engages in the manufacturing and distributing of
house cleaning products for residential customers. It offers cleaning
products under the Butler, twist, CLOROX, BLACK & DECKER, and DAWN brand
names.
Freudenberg
Freudenberg offers seals, filters, nonwovens, vibration control
technology components, and surface treatment products. The company
serves the mobility and transport, energy and resources, manufacturing,
healthcare and food, and household and textiles markets.
Greenwood Mop and Broom
Greenwood Mop and Broom offers cleaning products for household as well
as industrial customers. They offer mop heads, mops, brushes, push
brooms, and brooms. In the household cleaning tools and supplies
segment, the company offers mop heads, mops, brushes, push brooms, and
brooms.
Libman
Libman offers cleaning tools for commercial and residential customers
such as mopping products, sweeping products, bathroom products, sponges
and scrubbers, and cleaners. In the household cleaning tools and
supplies segment, the company offers mopping products, sweeping
products, kitchen and surface products, bathroom products, and sponges
and scrubbers.
Browse Related Reports:
-
Global
Steam Cleaner Market 2017-2021
-
Global
Sponge and Scouring Pads Market 2017-2021
-
Global
Aroma Chemicals Market 2017-2021
Become a Technavio
Insights member and access all three of these reports for a
fraction of their original cost. As a Technavio Insights member, you
will have immediate access to new reports as they’re published in
addition to all 6,000+ existing reports covering segments like luggage,
pet
supplies, and retail
systems. This subscription nets you thousands in savings,
while staying connected to Technavio’s constant transforming research
library, helping you make informed business decisions more efficiently.
About Technavio
Technavio
is leading global technology research and advisory company. The company
develops over 2000 pieces of research every year, covering more than 500
technologies across 80 countries. Technavio has about 300 analysts
globally who specialize in customized consulting and business research
assignments across the latest leading edge technologies.
Technavio analysts employ primary as well as secondary research
techniques to ascertain the size and vendor landscape in a range of
markets. Analysts obtain information using a combination of bottom-up
and top-down approaches, besides using in-house market modeling tools
and proprietary databases. They corroborate this data with the data
obtained from various market participants and stakeholders across the
value chain, including vendors, service providers, distributors,
resellers, and end-users.
If you are interested in more information, please contact our media team
at media@technavio.com.
Contacts
Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US:
+1 630 333 9501
UK: +44 208 123 1770
www.technavio.com