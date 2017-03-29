Top 5 Vendors in the Global Household Cleaning Tools and Supplies Market from 2017-2021: Technavio

LONDON–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#CleaningProducts—Technavio

The research study by Technavio on the global

household cleaning tools and supplies market for 2017-2021

provides detailed industry analysis based on products (sourcing pads,

scrubbers, and sponges; mops and brooms; cleaning brushes; wipes;

gloves; and soap, dispensers, buckets, and dustpans) and geography (the

Americas, EMEA, and APAC).

“The global household cleaning tools and supplies market is

projected to grow to USD 35.35 billion by 2021, at a CAGR of almost 3%

over the forecast period. The premiumization through product innovation

to improve performance and ease of use is a key driver for the market,”

says Poonam Saini, a lead analyst at Technavio for retail

goods and services research.

Competitive vendor landscape

The global household cleaning tools and supplies market is highly

fragmented with many major vendors and smaller players. To survive in

this competitive environment, vendors need to differentiate their

product offerings and provide a clear and unique value proposition. Many

players are currently focused on developing new and innovative household

cleaning tools that help differentiate themselves in the marketplace.

Another trend that vendors follow is engaging in price wars by offering

promotional offers or simply cutting down their product prices to

sustain their existing position in the market.

Top five vendors in the global household cleaning tools and supplies

market

3M

3M offers safety and graphics, electronics and energy, industrial, and

consumer-related products. It operates in the industrial, safety and

graphics, healthcare, electronics and energy, and consumer segments.

Bradshaw International

Bradshaw International engages in the manufacturing and distributing of

house cleaning products for residential customers. It offers cleaning

products under the Butler, twist, CLOROX, BLACK & DECKER, and DAWN brand

names.

Freudenberg

Freudenberg offers seals, filters, nonwovens, vibration control

technology components, and surface treatment products. The company

serves the mobility and transport, energy and resources, manufacturing,

healthcare and food, and household and textiles markets.

Greenwood Mop and Broom

Greenwood Mop and Broom offers cleaning products for household as well

as industrial customers. They offer mop heads, mops, brushes, push

brooms, and brooms. In the household cleaning tools and supplies

segment, the company offers mop heads, mops, brushes, push brooms, and

brooms.

Libman

Libman offers cleaning tools for commercial and residential customers

such as mopping products, sweeping products, bathroom products, sponges

and scrubbers, and cleaners. In the household cleaning tools and

supplies segment, the company offers mopping products, sweeping

products, kitchen and surface products, bathroom products, and sponges

and scrubbers.

About Technavio

Technavio

is leading global technology research and advisory company. The company

develops over 2000 pieces of research every year, covering more than 500

technologies across 80 countries. Technavio has about 300 analysts

globally who specialize in customized consulting and business research

assignments across the latest leading edge technologies.

Technavio analysts employ primary as well as secondary research

techniques to ascertain the size and vendor landscape in a range of

markets. Analysts obtain information using a combination of bottom-up

and top-down approaches, besides using in-house market modeling tools

and proprietary databases. They corroborate this data with the data

obtained from various market participants and stakeholders across the

value chain, including vendors, service providers, distributors,

resellers, and end-users.

