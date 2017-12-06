TurboTax Transforms Assisted Tax Preparation with Launch of TurboTax Live

Credentialed Tax Experts Available On-Demand to Review, Sign and
File a Tax Return
SAN DIEGO, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–TurboTax,
from Intuit
Inc. (Nasdaq: INTU), the market leader in the do-it-yourself tax
category – processing over 40M returns last year alone in the U.S. – is
introducing a new way of doing taxes: TurboTax
Live. Combining the ease of use and technology of TurboTax software
with a nationwide virtual network of credentialed tax experts, TurboTax
Live delivers confidence and expertise to living rooms across the
country, on demand.
Designed for the millions of taxpayers who want expert help, but also
want to save time and money, TurboTax Live has built an extensive
network of thousands of credentialed tax
experts, including Spanish speaking experts, all of whom are
Certified Public Accountants (CPA), Enrolled
Agents (EA), or Practicing Attorneys with an average of 10 years of
tax preparation experience, ready to help people file their taxes with
confidence. Experts are available on-demand via one-way video throughout
the TurboTax assisted tax preparation experience to not only provide
personalized advice and answers, but also a one-on-one review of a
customer’s tax return – including the ability to sign and file if needed
– giving taxpayers the confidence that they are getting the biggest
refund they deserve and their taxes
are done right.
In today’s world, consumers have a range of on-demand offerings
available at their fingertips, from everyday needs like food delivery
and dry cleaning to professional services such as legal and medical
advice. Getting personalized guidance and expertise from a credentialed
tax expert, even for complex filing situations, shouldn’t require
consumers to leave the house.
“For more than 30 years, TurboTax has been the trusted leader in online
do-it-yourself tax preparation,” said Dan Wernikoff, executive vice
president and general manager of Intuit’s TurboTax business. “With
TurboTax Live, we’re going beyond DIY, by leveraging the power of
technology and our virtual network of tax
experts to enable an entirely new assisted experience. Now taxpayers
can have their return reviewed, signed and filed, by a credentialed tax
expert without leaving their living room.”
TurboTax Live includes:
-
Expert Review: An experienced CPA, EA, or Practicing Attorney
is available to review the customer’s return, give approval to file,
and, if needed, the credentialed tax expert can review, sign and file
a customer’s tax return. An experienced CPA, EA, or Practicing
Attorney is available to review portions of a customer’s return,
giving the customer confidence to file on their own, and, if needed,
the credentialed tax expert can review, sign and file a customer’s tax
return on their behalf.
-
By your side: On-demand access during business hours to
personalized tax advice and answers by a credentialed tax expert. With
the simple click of the “Expert Help” button, customers can connect
with a TurboTax Live credentialed tax expert using one-way video
technology.
-
File with confidence: TurboTax Live comes with a Maximum Refund
Guarantee – our online
tax experts help find deductions so taxpayers can get the biggest
refund they deserve. Additionally, TurboTax offers a 100% Accurate,
Expert Approved Guarantee for any tax return that is reviewed and
signed by a credentialed expert.
“I file my own taxes normally and have used other methods. This is the
easiest I have come across,” said early access TurboTax Live customer
Renee Gaspar. “Not only does TurboTax walk you through every single
step, they also make it easy to get additional info to help you better
understand why items may have been changed or suggested to be changed.
Nothing is a surprise, and if I don’t understand, someone is there to
help!”
With the launch of TurboTax
Live, Intuit has virtualized a personalized professional service
that, until now, has traditionally been in-person. By combining
cutting-edge technology and a nationwide, virtual network of
credentialed tax experts, TurboTax is looking beyond DIY to transform
assisted tax preparation to provide everything customers need to file
taxes with confidence.
“As our offering evolves and our tax expert network grows, the vision is
for TurboTax Live to act as a platform to enable our credentialed
experts to do customers’ taxes for them from start to finish,” added
Wernikoff.
Pricing and Availability
TurboTax Live is available now at www.TurboTax.com
and includes all personal federal tax situations for $149.99.
TurboTax
Online products are available today and will include the option to
add an Expert Services by TurboTax Live bundle, giving customers
priority access to tax experts and the ability for a credentialed tax
expert to review the return and sign the return before filing.
Taxpayers can file now with TurboTax and their return will be held
securely and submitted when the Internal Revenue Service begins
processing e-filed returns in January.
