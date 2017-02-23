Ulta Beauty Announces Earnings Release Date, Conference Call and Webcast for Fourth Quarter 2016 Results

BOLINGBROOK, Ill.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ: ULTA) today announced that the Company will conduct

a conference call to discuss its fourth quarter 2016 results on

Thursday, March 9, 2017 at 5:00 p.m. Eastern Time / 4:00 p.m. Central

Time. A press release detailing the Company’s fourth quarter 2016

results will be issued after the market closes and prior to the call.

The conference call will be hosted by Mary Dillon, Chief Executive

Officer, and Scott Settersten, Chief Financial Officer.

Investors and analysts interested in participating in the call are

invited to dial (877) 705-6003. The conference call will also be webcast

live at http://ir.ulta.com.

A replay of the webcast will remain available for 90 days. A replay of

the conference call will be available until 11:59 p.m. ET on March 23,

2017 and can be accessed by dialing (844) 512-2921 and entering

conference ID number 13654550.

About Ulta Beauty

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ: ULTA) is the largest beauty retailer in the United

States and the premier beauty destination for cosmetics, fragrance,

skin, hair care products and salon services. Since opening its first

store in 1990, Ulta Beauty has grown to become the top national retailer

providing All Things Beauty, All in One Place™. The Company offers more

than 20,000 products from over 500 well-established and emerging beauty

brands across all categories and price points, including Ulta Beauty’s

own private label. Ulta Beauty also offers a full-service salon in every

store featuring hair, skin and brow services. Ulta Beauty is recognized

for its commitment to personalized service, fun and inviting stores and

its industry-leading Ultamate Rewards loyalty program. As of January 28,

2017, Ulta Beauty operates 974 retail stores across 48 states and

the District of Columbia and also distributes its products through its

website, which includes a collection of tips, tutorials and social

content. For more information, visit www.ulta.com.

Contacts

Ulta Beauty

Scott Settersten

Chief Financial Officer

(630)

410-4807

or

Laurel Lefebvre

Vice President, Investor

Relations

(630) 410-5230

or

Karen May

Director,

Public Relations

(630) 410-5457