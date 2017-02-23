Ulta Beauty Announces Earnings Release Date, Conference Call and Webcast for Fourth Quarter 2016 Results

BOLINGBROOK, Ill.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ: ULTA) today announced that the Company will conduct
a conference call to discuss its fourth quarter 2016 results on
Thursday, March 9, 2017 at 5:00 p.m. Eastern Time / 4:00 p.m. Central
Time. A press release detailing the Company’s fourth quarter 2016
results will be issued after the market closes and prior to the call.
The conference call will be hosted by Mary Dillon, Chief Executive
Officer, and Scott Settersten, Chief Financial Officer.
Investors and analysts interested in participating in the call are
invited to dial (877) 705-6003. The conference call will also be webcast
live at http://ir.ulta.com.
A replay of the webcast will remain available for 90 days. A replay of
the conference call will be available until 11:59 p.m. ET on March 23,
2017 and can be accessed by dialing (844) 512-2921 and entering
conference ID number 13654550.
About Ulta Beauty
Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ: ULTA) is the largest beauty retailer in the United
States and the premier beauty destination for cosmetics, fragrance,
skin, hair care products and salon services. Since opening its first
store in 1990, Ulta Beauty has grown to become the top national retailer
providing All Things Beauty, All in One Place™. The Company offers more
than 20,000 products from over 500 well-established and emerging beauty
brands across all categories and price points, including Ulta Beauty’s
own private label. Ulta Beauty also offers a full-service salon in every
store featuring hair, skin and brow services. Ulta Beauty is recognized
for its commitment to personalized service, fun and inviting stores and
its industry-leading Ultamate Rewards loyalty program. As of January 28,
2017, Ulta Beauty operates 974 retail stores across 48 states and
the District of Columbia and also distributes its products through its
website, which includes a collection of tips, tutorials and social
content. For more information, visit www.ulta.com.
