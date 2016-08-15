UnitedHealthcare and Optum Support People Affected by Floods in Louisiana and Mississippi

-
Assistance for UnitedHealthcare plan participants whose access
to care or prescriptions needs may have been affected
- Free emotional-support help line from Optum open to anyone
NEW ORLEANS–(BUSINESS WIRE)–UnitedHealthcare and Optum, the health benefits and services companies
of UnitedHealth Group (NYSE: UNH), are taking immediate action to help
people in Louisiana and Mississippi who may be affected by the recent
flooding.
This includes assisting health plan participants who may need to make
alternate arrangements to ensure continuity of care and access to early
prescription refills, as well as a free emotional-support line to help
people in affected communities.
-
Help Finding a Network Care Provider, Early Refills: Plan
participants who need help finding a care provider in the
UnitedHealthcare network or obtaining early prescription refills can
call customer care at the number located on the back of their medical
ID cards.
For plan participants who may have misplaced
their medical ID card, call 866-633-2446, 8 a.m.-8 p.m. (in the
local time zone), Monday through Friday. People enrolled in
employer-sponsored and individual health plans who have a smartphone
can download the free Health4Me app, which provides instant
access to their ID card, network care providers, their personal health
benefits and more. The Health4Me app is available as a free download
at the Apple iTunes App Store and the Android Market on Google Play.
-
Free Help Line: Optum, a leading health and behavioral health
services company, is offering a free emotional-support help line.
The
toll-free number, 866-342-6892, will be open 24 hours a day, seven
days a week, for as long as necessary. The service is free of charge
and open to anyone. Specially trained Optum mental health specialists
help people manage their stress and anxiety so they can continue to
address their everyday needs. Callers may also receive referrals to
community resources to help them with specific concerns, including
financial and legal matters.
Along with the toll-free help
line, emotional-support resources and information are available online
at www.liveandworkwell.com.
