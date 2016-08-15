UnitedHealthcare and Optum Support People Affected by Floods in Louisiana and Mississippi

Assistance for UnitedHealthcare plan participants whose access

to care or prescriptions needs may have been affected

Free emotional-support help line from Optum open to anyone

NEW ORLEANS–(BUSINESS WIRE)–UnitedHealthcare and Optum, the health benefits and services companies

of UnitedHealth Group (NYSE: UNH), are taking immediate action to help

people in Louisiana and Mississippi who may be affected by the recent

flooding.

This includes assisting health plan participants who may need to make

alternate arrangements to ensure continuity of care and access to early

prescription refills, as well as a free emotional-support line to help

people in affected communities.

Help Finding a Network Care Provider, Early Refills: Plan

participants who need help finding a care provider in the

UnitedHealthcare network or obtaining early prescription refills can

call customer care at the number located on the back of their medical

ID cards. For plan participants who may have misplaced

their medical ID card, call 866-633-2446, 8 a.m.-8 p.m. (in the

local time zone), Monday through Friday. People enrolled in

employer-sponsored and individual health plans who have a smartphone

can download the free Health4Me app, which provides instant

access to their ID card, network care providers, their personal health

benefits and more. The Health4Me app is available as a free download

at the Apple iTunes App Store and the Android Market on Google Play.

Free Help Line: Optum, a leading health and behavioral health

services company, is offering a free emotional-support help line. The

toll-free number, 866-342-6892, will be open 24 hours a day, seven

days a week, for as long as necessary. The service is free of charge

and open to anyone. Specially trained Optum mental health specialists

help people manage their stress and anxiety so they can continue to

address their everyday needs. Callers may also receive referrals to

community resources to help them with specific concerns, including

financial and legal matters. Along with the toll-free help

line, emotional-support resources and information are available online

at www.liveandworkwell.com.

