UnitedHealthcare and Optum Support People Affected by Floods in Louisiana and Mississippi

Por: Latinowire
  • Assistance for UnitedHealthcare plan participants whose access
    to care or prescriptions needs may have been affected
  • Free emotional-support help line from Optum open to anyone

NEW ORLEANS–(BUSINESS WIRE)–UnitedHealthcare and Optum, the health benefits and services companies
of UnitedHealth Group (NYSE: UNH), are taking immediate action to help
people in Louisiana and Mississippi who may be affected by the recent
flooding.

This includes assisting health plan participants who may need to make
alternate arrangements to ensure continuity of care and access to early
prescription refills, as well as a free emotional-support line to help
people in affected communities.

  • Help Finding a Network Care Provider, Early Refills: Plan
    participants who need help finding a care provider in the
    UnitedHealthcare network or obtaining early prescription refills can
    call customer care at the number located on the back of their medical
    ID cards.

    For plan participants who may have misplaced
    their medical ID card,     call 866-633-2446, 8 a.m.-8 p.m. (in the
    local time zone), Monday through Friday. People enrolled in
    employer-sponsored and individual health plans who have a smartphone
    can download the free Health4Me app, which provides instant
    access to their ID card, network care providers, their personal health
    benefits and more. The Health4Me app is available as a free download
    at the Apple iTunes App Store and the Android Market on Google Play.

  • Free Help Line: Optum, a leading health and behavioral health
    services company, is offering a free emotional-support help line.

    The
    toll-free number, 866-342-6892, will be open 24 hours a day, seven
    days a week, for as long as necessary. The service is free of charge
    and open to anyone. Specially trained Optum mental health specialists
    help people manage their stress and anxiety so they can continue to
    address their everyday needs. Callers may also receive referrals to
    community resources to help them with specific concerns, including
    financial and legal matters.

    Along with the toll-free help
    line, emotional-support resources and information are available online
    at www.liveandworkwell.com.

About UnitedHealth Group
UnitedHealth Group (NYSE: UNH) is a
diversified health and well-being company dedicated to helping people
live healthier lives and helping to make the health system work better
for everyone. UnitedHealth Group offers a broad spectrum of products and
services through two distinct platforms: UnitedHealthcare, which
provides health care coverage and benefits services; and Optum, which
provides information and technology-enabled health services. For more
information, visit UnitedHealth Group at www.unitedhealthgroup.com
or follow @UnitedHealthGrp on Twitter.

Click
here to subscribe to Mobile Alerts for UnitedHealth Group.

Contacts

UnitedHealth Group
Dimitri Senaratna, 952-936-3275
dimitri_senaratna@uhg.com

Clasificados

Publica un aviso

Ver todos los avisos

GUÍA DE COMPRAS

Horóscopo del día por
El Niño Prodigio
Predicciones Mhoni Vidente,
Walter Mercado, Deseret
Tavares y más...

Astrología

¿Qué te predicen los
astros hoy?