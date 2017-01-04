University of Phoenix Showcases the Life of a Healthcare Professional, Parent and Caretaker in Pursuit of Higher Education and Career Success to Achieve His American Dream

Carlos Ramirez’s education and career outcomes are focal point of new
University brand campaign
The New Year brings new opportunities for University of Phoenix to serve
American working adults around the world who are determined to
accomplish their higher education goals and pursue careers in their
chosen field of interest. Today, the University celebrates its students
and alumni by showcasing one alumnus in the University’s next brand
campaign launching this week, who has demonstrated the dedication and
perseverance it takes as a working adult, parent and caretaker to
achieve successful education and career outcomes – Carlos Ramirez.
“Working adults are the backbone of this country, and at University of
Phoenix we understand that when we help them succeed as students, we
help the country succeed at large,” said Timothy P. Slottow, president
of University of Phoenix. “By offering career-relevant higher education,
we help Americans gain needed skills, enhance their career or even start
a new business. When they earn their degree, they not only change their
prospects in life, but change the life of the family they support and
the children who look up to them as role models. Carlos Ramirez’s story
truly represents the same spirit you see in the thousands of students we
serve. His accomplishments are a testament to his unyielding drive. It’s
the same drive that so many of our students show as they strive to
advance themselves, their families and their communities. It’s the drive
that powers the American dream.”
Ramirez was born in Mexicali, Mexico. At age 15, his family of six moved
to the United States, seeking a better life. As the oldest child,
Ramirez was often left in charge of his three siblings while his parents
worked long hours. Far from being daunted or discouraged, he rose to the
challenge, caring for his younger siblings and learning compassion and
the power of leadership. Ramirez also helped his family by working odd
jobs, including working in local fields and at fast food restaurants,
developing a strong work ethic. As he quickly assimilated to his new
environment, he further developed his charisma and built strong
relationships.
Within two years of finishing high school, Ramirez was studying nursing
at his local community college and was hired at El Centro Regional
Medical Center as an emergency department aide while finishing his
nursing degree. As his career progressed, he realized he needed to go
back to school to sharpen and enhance his nursing skills. He enrolled at
University of Phoenix, completed his Bachelor and Master of Science in
Nursing degrees and is a student today, pursuing a doctoral degree in
healthcare administration.
“My University of Phoenix education has helped me enhance my nursing
skills as well as my leadership and management abilities in healthcare
administration,” said Ramirez, executive director of AccentCare, a
national leader in post-acute home healthcare services, providing
comprehensive care, guidance and support for a wide variety of needs.
“And my achievements in life go far beyond my education and career.
Being one of four siblings, a husband and father of three, I have
successfully encouraged family members to pursue their education and
career goals. Plus, as a healthcare provider and educator in a local
area that has a high demand for professionals with similar backgrounds,
I have the opportunity to change lives in my community on a daily basis
by helping guide future healthcare providers in their careers and
providing care to those who need it most.”
University of Phoenix has specialized in serving a diverse group of
students including working adults and parents since its founding more
than 40 years ago. Through its ongoing work to provide resources
tailored to these students, and courses aligned with the industry skills
and competencies modern employers are looking for, the University has
continued to evolve with the needs of its students. Recently released
data about University of Phoenix students from the 2015
Academic Annual Report, shows that 76
percent work while earning degrees, 67 percent have dependents at home,
45 percent are underrepresented minorities and 60 percent are
first-generation college students.
For more information about University of Phoenix programs, including
on-time completion rates, the median debt incurred by students who
completed the program and other important information, please visit phoenix.edu/programs/gainful-employment.
About University of Phoenix®
University of Phoenix is constantly innovating to help working adults
move efficiently from education to careers in a rapidly changing world.
Flexible schedules, relevant and engaging courses, and interactive
learning can help students more effectively pursue career and personal
aspirations while balancing their busy lives. As a subsidiary of Apollo
Education Group, Inc. (Nasdaq: APOL),
University of Phoenix serves a diverse student population, offering
associate, bachelor’s, master’s and doctoral degree programs from
campuses and learning centers across the U.S. as well as online
throughout the world. For more information, visit phoenix.edu.
