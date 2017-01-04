University of Phoenix Showcases the Life of a Healthcare Professional, Parent and Caretaker in Pursuit of Higher Education and Career Success to Achieve His American Dream

Carlos Ramirez’s education and career outcomes are focal point of new

University brand campaign

PHOENIX–(BUSINESS WIRE)–The New Year brings new opportunities for University of Phoenix to serve

American working adults around the world who are determined to

accomplish their higher education goals and pursue careers in their

chosen field of interest. Today, the University celebrates its students

and alumni by showcasing one alumnus in the University’s next brand

campaign launching this week, who has demonstrated the dedication and

perseverance it takes as a working adult, parent and caretaker to

achieve successful education and career outcomes – Carlos Ramirez.

“Working adults are the backbone of this country, and at University of

Phoenix we understand that when we help them succeed as students, we

help the country succeed at large,” said Timothy P. Slottow, president

of University of Phoenix. “By offering career-relevant higher education,

we help Americans gain needed skills, enhance their career or even start

a new business. When they earn their degree, they not only change their

prospects in life, but change the life of the family they support and

the children who look up to them as role models. Carlos Ramirez’s story

truly represents the same spirit you see in the thousands of students we

serve. His accomplishments are a testament to his unyielding drive. It’s

the same drive that so many of our students show as they strive to

advance themselves, their families and their communities. It’s the drive

that powers the American dream.”

Ramirez was born in Mexicali, Mexico. At age 15, his family of six moved

to the United States, seeking a better life. As the oldest child,

Ramirez was often left in charge of his three siblings while his parents

worked long hours. Far from being daunted or discouraged, he rose to the

challenge, caring for his younger siblings and learning compassion and

the power of leadership. Ramirez also helped his family by working odd

jobs, including working in local fields and at fast food restaurants,

developing a strong work ethic. As he quickly assimilated to his new

environment, he further developed his charisma and built strong

relationships.

Within two years of finishing high school, Ramirez was studying nursing

at his local community college and was hired at El Centro Regional

Medical Center as an emergency department aide while finishing his

nursing degree. As his career progressed, he realized he needed to go

back to school to sharpen and enhance his nursing skills. He enrolled at

University of Phoenix, completed his Bachelor and Master of Science in

Nursing degrees and is a student today, pursuing a doctoral degree in

healthcare administration.

“My University of Phoenix education has helped me enhance my nursing

skills as well as my leadership and management abilities in healthcare

administration,” said Ramirez, executive director of AccentCare, a

national leader in post-acute home healthcare services, providing

comprehensive care, guidance and support for a wide variety of needs.

“And my achievements in life go far beyond my education and career.

Being one of four siblings, a husband and father of three, I have

successfully encouraged family members to pursue their education and

career goals. Plus, as a healthcare provider and educator in a local

area that has a high demand for professionals with similar backgrounds,

I have the opportunity to change lives in my community on a daily basis

by helping guide future healthcare providers in their careers and

providing care to those who need it most.”

University of Phoenix has specialized in serving a diverse group of

students including working adults and parents since its founding more

than 40 years ago. Through its ongoing work to provide resources

tailored to these students, and courses aligned with the industry skills

and competencies modern employers are looking for, the University has

continued to evolve with the needs of its students. Recently released

data about University of Phoenix students from the 2015

Academic Annual Report, shows that 76

percent work while earning degrees, 67 percent have dependents at home,

45 percent are underrepresented minorities and 60 percent are

first-generation college students.

For more information about University of Phoenix programs, including

on-time completion rates, the median debt incurred by students who

completed the program and other important information, please visit phoenix.edu/programs/gainful-employment.

