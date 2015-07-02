Univision and Grupo Televisa Strengthen Strategic Relationship

NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Univision Holdings, Inc. (“Univision”) and Grupo Televisa, S.A.B.

(“Televisa”; NYSE: TV; BMV: TLEVISA), today announced that, together

with Univision’s major shareholders, they have entered into a Memorandum

of Understanding (“MOU”) and that certain subsidiaries of Univision and

Televisa entered into an amendment to their existing Program Licensing

Agreement (the “PLA Amendment”).

Under the PLA Amendment, the terms of the existing strategic

relationship between Univision and Televisa have been amended as follows:

Term Extension – Univision’s exclusive U.S. broadcast and

digital rights (with limited exceptions) to Televisa’s programming

including premium Spanish-language telenovelas, sports, sitcoms,

reality series, new programming and feature films, will remain

unchanged. Subject to Univision completing a public offering of its

common stock that results in net proceeds to Univision of a minimum

agreed upon amount and no change of control having occurred, the PLA

Amendment extends the term of the PLA from its current expiration date

of at least 2025 to at least 2030.

agreeing to make certain additional revenue subject to the royalty,

effective January 1, 2015 and through December 2017, the royalty rate

on substantially all of Univision’s Spanish-language media networks

revenue is 11.84 percent, compared to 11.91 percent under the prior

terms. On January 1, 2018, the royalty rate will increase to 16.13

percent, compared to 16.22 percent under the prior terms.

Additionally, Televisa will continue to receive an incremental 2

percent in royalty payments on such media networks’ revenues above an

increased revenue base of $1.66 billion, compared to the prior revenue

base of $1.65 billion. The royalty rate will again increase to 16.45

percent starting in June 1, 2018 and for the remainder of the term,

compared to the prior rate of 16.54 percent. With this second rate

increase, Televisa will receive an incremental 2 percent in royalty

payments above a reduced revenue base of $1.63 billion.

In addition, under the terms of the MOU, Univision, Televisa and the

major shareholders of Univision have agreed to the following:

Equity Capitalization Amendment – The equity capitalization of

Univision will be adjusted to realign the economic and voting

interests of Televisa and Univision’s other stockholders. As a result,

Televisa will hold common stock with approximately 22% of the voting

rights of Univision’s common stock. The classes of Univision shares of

common stock to be held by Televisa will also provide Televisa the

right to designate a minimum number of directors to Univision’s board

of directors.

of Univision debentures into warrants that are exercisable for new

classes of Univision’s common stock. As a result of the conversion,

Univision’s annual interest payment obligations will decrease by

approximately $16.9 million. The conversion of Univision debentures

into warrants will have the effect of reducing Univision’s

consolidated debt by $1.125 billion. Univision has agreed to pay

Televisa on the date of conversion, $135.1 million as consideration

for the conversion using a combination of existing liquidity and

previously restricted cash, which will become unrestricted as a result

of the conversion.

“These amendments to the PLA and the terms of our MOU underscore the

strength of Univision’s relationship with Televisa and the significant

and unique benefits of our mutually beneficial partnership,” said Randy

Falco, President and Chief Executive Officer of Univision. “By taking

these steps and our pursuit of other related initiatives, Univision is

in a stronger competitive position going forward. Televisa is the best

Spanish-language content producer in the world, and we are pleased to

continue to have its support as we enter the next exciting chapter of

Univision’s history.”

“We are excited to enter into a new phase in the relationship with

Univision, the leading media company serving Hispanic America. Univision

today is one of the most successful and diversified media organizations

globally thanks to the hard work and dedication of Randy Falco and his

team,” said Alfonso de Angoitia, Executive Vice President of Grupo

Televisa. “With these transactions we strengthen our relationship

further and reiterate our full commitment to Univision and its future.

On a personal note I want to thank Haim Saban for his leadership of the

Company and personal dedication in bringing these transactions to

fruition.”

About Univision Holdings, Inc.

Univision Holdings, Inc. (the “Company”) is a media company serving

Hispanic America. The Company operates two broadcast television

networks: Univision Network and UniMás. In addition to the broadcast

networks, the Company has nine cable networks including Galavisión and

Univision Deportes. The Company’s other seven cable television

offerings are De Película, De Película Clásico, Bandamax, Ritmoson,

Telehit, Univision tlnovelas, and ForoTV. The Company owns and

operates 60 television stations in the U.S. and Puerto Rico. The

Company also owns and operates 62 radio stations in the U.S. and owns

and operates five radio stations in Puerto Rico. The Company also offers

Uforia, a digital music platform. The Company’s digital

properties include Univision.com, UVideos, Flama, online and mobile

websites associated with the Company’s local television and radio

stations, and Univision Partner Group. The Company has made strategic

investments with filmmaker Robert Rodriguez in El Rey and with Walt

Disney Company’s ABC News in Fusion.

This press release contains forward-looking statements.

Forward-looking statements can be identified by words such as

“anticipates,” “intends,” “plans,” “seeks,” “believes,” “estimates,”

“expects” and other references to future periods. Forward-looking

statements are based on our current expectations and assumptions

regarding our business, the economy and other future conditions. Because

forward-looking statements relate to the future, by their nature, they

are subject to inherent uncertainties, risks and changes in

circumstances that are difficult to predict. As a result, our

actual results may differ materially from those contemplated by the

forward-looking statements. Important factors that could cause

actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking

statements include: cancellation, reductions or postponements of

advertising or other changes in advertising practices among our

advertisers; any impact of adverse economic conditions on our business

and financial condition, including reduced advertising revenue; changes

in the size of the U.S. Hispanic population, including the impact of

federal and state immigration legislation and policies on both the U.S.

Hispanic population and persons emigrating from Latin America; lack of

audience acceptance of our content; varying popularity for programming,

which we cannot predict at the time we may incur related costs; the

failure to renew existing agreements or reach new agreements with

multichannel video programming distributors (“MVPDs”) on acceptable

subscription or “retransmission consent” terms; consolidation in the

cable or satellite MVPD industry; the impact of increased competition

from new technologies; competitive pressures from other broadcasters and

other entertainment and news media; damage to our brands or reputation;

fluctuations in our quarterly results, making it difficult to rely on

period-to-period comparisons; failure to retain the rights to sports

programming to attract advertising revenue; the loss of our ability to

rely on Televisa for a significant amount of our network programming; an

increase in royalty payments pursuant to our programming license

agreement with Televisa; the failure of our new or existing businesses

to produce projected revenues or cash flows; failure to monetize our

content on our digital platforms; failure to monetize our spectrum

assets; the failure or destruction of satellites or transmitter

facilities that we depend upon to distribute our programming; disruption

of our business due to network and information systems-related events,

such as computer hackings, viruses, or other destructive or disruptive

software or activities; inability to realize the full value of our

intangible assets; failure to utilize our net operating loss

carryforwards; the loss of key executives; possible strikes or other

union job actions; piracy of our programming and other content;

environmental, health and safety laws and regulations; FCC media

ownership rules; compliance with, and/or changes in, the rules and

regulations of the FCC; new laws or regulations concerning

retransmission consent or “must carry” rights; increased enforcement or

enhancement of FCC indecency and other programming content rules; the

impact of new legislation on the reallocation of broadcast spectrum

which may result in additional costs and affect our ability to provide

competitive services; net losses in the future and for an extended

period of time; our substantial indebtedness; our failure to service our

debt or inability to comply with the agreements contained in our senior

secured credit facilities and our indentures, including any financial

covenants and ratios; our dependency on lenders to execute our business

strategy and our inability to secure financing on suitable terms or at

all; volatility and weakness in the capital markets and risks related to

our ownership, among other factors.

About Grupo Televisa

Televisa is the largest media company in the Spanish-speaking world

based on its market capitalization and a major participant in the

international entertainment business. It operates four broadcast

channels in Mexico City, produces and distributes 25 pay-TV brands for

distribution in Mexico and the rest of the world, and exports its

programs and formats to the U.S. through Univision Communications Inc.

(“Univision”) and to other television networks in over 50 countries.

Televisa is also an active participant in Mexico’s telecommunications

industry. It has a majority interest in Sky, a leading direct-to-home

satellite television system operating in Mexico, the Dominican Republic

and Central America. Televisa also participates in Mexico´s

telecommunications industry in many regions of the country where it

offers video, voice, and broadband services. Televisa also has interests

in magazine publishing and distribution, radio production and

broadcasting, professional sports and live entertainment, feature-film

production and distribution, the operation of a horizontal Internet

portal, and gaming. In the United States, Televisa has equity and

debentures that, upon conversion and subject to any necessary approval

from the Federal Communications Commission (“FCC”) in the United States,

will represent approximately 38% on a fully diluted, as-converted basis

of the equity capital in Univision Holdings, Inc. (f/k/a Broadcasting

Media Partners, Inc.), the controlling company of Univision, the leading

media company serving the United States Hispanic market.

This press release contains forward-looking statements based on the

current expectations of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. Actual future

events or results could differ materially from these statements. Readers

are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking

statements, which speak only as of the date of this press release. Grupo

Televisa, S.A.B. undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise

any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information,

future events or otherwise.

