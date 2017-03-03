USG Corporation’s Lynn Hancock Named 2017 STEP Ahead Award Honoree by The Manufacturing Institute

Industry Award Recognizes Women in Manufacturing for Excellence and
Leadership
CHICAGO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–USG Corporation (NYSE: USG), an industry leading manufacturer of
building products and innovative solutions, is proud to announce that
Lynn Hancock, Director of Advanced Manufacturing and Director of
Enterprise Project Management Organization (EPMO), has been named by The
Manufacturing Institute as an honoree of its fifth annual Science,
Technology, Engineering and Production (STEP) Ahead Awards. The awards
recognize women who have achieved manufacturing excellence in science,
technology, engineering and production. This recognition marks the third
year in a row that a USG employee has received this honor for her
outstanding contributions.
“We are excited that The Manufacturing Institute has recognized Lynn for
her achievements in the manufacturing industry, particularly the quality
improvements she has implemented across our business operations,” said
Dominic Dannessa, USG Corporation’s Executive Vice President and Chief
Operations and Innovation Officer. “Lynn’s expertise, drive and
dedication to improving processes and mentoring colleagues have enabled
us to quickly deliver innovative, high-quality products and solutions to
our customers. We are deeply invested in attracting, advancing and
retaining female manufacturing leaders, such as Lynn, because it’s this
diversity that helps us all thrive.”
Since joining USG in 2004, Hancock has lent her expertise to improve the
efficiency of USG’s workforce and optimize many critical business
initiatives. Most notably, she spearheaded the launch of an
enterprise-wide Quality Assurance program, helped create USG’s first
EPMO function, and played a key role during the USG Boral 2014 joint
venture integration process, which helped the combined organization save
$25 million. Hancock was also instrumental in facilitating the
high-profile launch of USG’s Sheetrock® Brand UltraLight Wallboard.
Hancock currently leads USG’s engineering team to execute the company’s
Advanced Manufacturing program. In this role, she heads the program
management to execute plant automation, process innovation and lean
management systems. In her EPMO role she supports project management
operations, manages the capital budget and creates processes to ensure
the smooth development and launch of USG products. Hancock also shares
her enterprise expertise with industry peers outside of USG as a member
and former board member of the Chicago Quality Assurance association.
“I’m honored to be recognized by an organization that empowers women to
explore and achieve leadership roles within the manufacturing industry,”
said Hancock. “As someone who finds great value in mentoring younger
colleagues, the STEP Ahead Awards initiative’s commitment to training
women as they develop in their career path is incredibly inspirational
for the next generation of female manufacturers.”
The Manufacturing Institute developed the STEP Ahead initiative to
address the industry shortage of available, qualified workers –
especially women. The STEP Ahead Awards program encourages recipients to
lead as role models in their companies, communities and networks. Peers
and company officials nominate honorees, who are then evaluated based on
their manufacturing achievements, demonstrated through outcomes
including increased revenues, reduced costs, greater productivity,
improved customer satisfaction and development of employee talent.
The Manufacturing Institute will recognize all recipients of the STEP
Ahead Awards on Thursday, April 20 at a reception in Washington, D.C.
The awards recognize 130 women who have achieved manufacturing
excellence in science, technology, engineering and production. The STEP
Ahead Awards program will highlight each Honoree’s story, including
their leadership and accomplishments in manufacturing.
For more information about USG and its commitment to promoting the
achievements of women in the fields of STEM and manufacturing, visit usg.com.
About USG Corporation
USG Corporation is an industry leading manufacturer of building products
and innovative solutions. Headquartered in Chicago, USG serves
construction markets around the world through its United States Gypsum
Company and USG Interiors, LLC subsidiaries and its international
subsidiaries, including its USG Boral Building Products joint venture.
Its wall, ceiling, flooring, sheathing and roofing products provide the
solutions that enable customers to build the outstanding spaces where
people live, work and play. Its USG Boral Building Products joint
venture is a leading plasterboard and ceilings producer across Asia,
Australasia and the Middle East. For additional information, visit www.usg.com.
About The Manufacturing Institute
The Manufacturing Institute (the Institute) is the 501(c)(3) affiliate
of the National Association of Manufacturers. As a non-partisan
organization, the Institute is committed to delivering leading-edge
information and services to the nation’s manufacturers. The Institute is
the authority on the attraction, qualification and development of
world-class manufacturing talent. For more information, please visit themanufacturinginstitute.org.
