USG Corporation’s Lynn Hancock Named 2017 STEP Ahead Award Honoree by The Manufacturing Institute

Industry Award Recognizes Women in Manufacturing for Excellence and

Leadership

CHICAGO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–USG Corporation (NYSE: USG), an industry leading manufacturer of

building products and innovative solutions, is proud to announce that

Lynn Hancock, Director of Advanced Manufacturing and Director of

Enterprise Project Management Organization (EPMO), has been named by The

Manufacturing Institute as an honoree of its fifth annual Science,

Technology, Engineering and Production (STEP) Ahead Awards. The awards

recognize women who have achieved manufacturing excellence in science,

technology, engineering and production. This recognition marks the third

year in a row that a USG employee has received this honor for her

outstanding contributions.

“We are excited that The Manufacturing Institute has recognized Lynn for

her achievements in the manufacturing industry, particularly the quality

improvements she has implemented across our business operations,” said

Dominic Dannessa, USG Corporation’s Executive Vice President and Chief

Operations and Innovation Officer. “Lynn’s expertise, drive and

dedication to improving processes and mentoring colleagues have enabled

us to quickly deliver innovative, high-quality products and solutions to

our customers. We are deeply invested in attracting, advancing and

retaining female manufacturing leaders, such as Lynn, because it’s this

diversity that helps us all thrive.”

Since joining USG in 2004, Hancock has lent her expertise to improve the

efficiency of USG’s workforce and optimize many critical business

initiatives. Most notably, she spearheaded the launch of an

enterprise-wide Quality Assurance program, helped create USG’s first

EPMO function, and played a key role during the USG Boral 2014 joint

venture integration process, which helped the combined organization save

$25 million. Hancock was also instrumental in facilitating the

high-profile launch of USG’s Sheetrock® Brand UltraLight Wallboard.

Hancock currently leads USG’s engineering team to execute the company’s

Advanced Manufacturing program. In this role, she heads the program

management to execute plant automation, process innovation and lean

management systems. In her EPMO role she supports project management

operations, manages the capital budget and creates processes to ensure

the smooth development and launch of USG products. Hancock also shares

her enterprise expertise with industry peers outside of USG as a member

and former board member of the Chicago Quality Assurance association.

“I’m honored to be recognized by an organization that empowers women to

explore and achieve leadership roles within the manufacturing industry,”

said Hancock. “As someone who finds great value in mentoring younger

colleagues, the STEP Ahead Awards initiative’s commitment to training

women as they develop in their career path is incredibly inspirational

for the next generation of female manufacturers.”

The Manufacturing Institute developed the STEP Ahead initiative to

address the industry shortage of available, qualified workers –

especially women. The STEP Ahead Awards program encourages recipients to

lead as role models in their companies, communities and networks. Peers

and company officials nominate honorees, who are then evaluated based on

their manufacturing achievements, demonstrated through outcomes

including increased revenues, reduced costs, greater productivity,

improved customer satisfaction and development of employee talent.

The Manufacturing Institute will recognize all recipients of the STEP

Ahead Awards on Thursday, April 20 at a reception in Washington, D.C.

The awards recognize 130 women who have achieved manufacturing

excellence in science, technology, engineering and production. The STEP

Ahead Awards program will highlight each Honoree’s story, including

their leadership and accomplishments in manufacturing.

For more information about USG and its commitment to promoting the

achievements of women in the fields of STEM and manufacturing, visit usg.com.

About USG Corporation

USG Corporation is an industry leading manufacturer of building products

and innovative solutions. Headquartered in Chicago, USG serves

construction markets around the world through its United States Gypsum

Company and USG Interiors, LLC subsidiaries and its international

subsidiaries, including its USG Boral Building Products joint venture.

Its wall, ceiling, flooring, sheathing and roofing products provide the

solutions that enable customers to build the outstanding spaces where

people live, work and play. Its USG Boral Building Products joint

venture is a leading plasterboard and ceilings producer across Asia,

Australasia and the Middle East. For additional information, visit www.usg.com.

About The Manufacturing Institute

The Manufacturing Institute (the Institute) is the 501(c)(3) affiliate

of the National Association of Manufacturers. As a non-partisan

organization, the Institute is committed to delivering leading-edge

information and services to the nation’s manufacturers. The Institute is

the authority on the attraction, qualification and development of

world-class manufacturing talent. For more information, please visit themanufacturinginstitute.org.

Contacts

USG Corporation

Kathleen Prause

(312) 436-6607

kprause@usg.com