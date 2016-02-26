Utah Attorney General Sean Reyes Named Among Top 50 Most Influential Latino American Republicans

Utah
Attorney General ranked with Republican Latino American presidential
candidates U.S. Senators Cruz and Rubio, and New Mexico’s Governor
Susana Martinez
SALT LAKE CITY–(BUSINESS WIRE)–As the 2016 presidential election heats up, the prominence of Latino
Americans as both a major constituency and in business and political
leadership roles is on the rise. An estimated 13 million Latino-American
votes will be up for the taking in November. Utah Attorney General Sean
Reyes, a Spanish speaker, whose father is Spanish and Filipino, was
recently ranked twenty-first on Newsmax’s national list of Top
50 Most Influential Latino American Republicans.
“When I heard I was ranked twenty-first, I asked my team if it was a Top
20 list,” joked Attorney General Reyes.
“I am humbled to be included in the company of such luminaries and
leaders from the Latino Community and my party, several of whom are
friends and mentors,” he added on a more serious note. “As someone
raised with a diverse cultural heritage, I have a very personal
understanding of the positive influence Latino Americans bring
economically, spiritually, athletically, artistically and politically to
communities across the country, including many cities and towns in Utah.
To be named to this list is an incredible honor.”
In early 2015, Reyes was named as one of four Rising Stars by the
Republican National Committee. Under his leadership, his office was
honored by the prestigious Daniels Fund for ethics in government. The
Reyes administration also won four Utah Best of State awards and the
grand prize in the Public Sector category for restoring trust, honor and
excellence to the office.
Newsmax’s list of the Top 50 Most Influential Latino American
Republicans includes state governors, representatives, mayors, business
community leaders, pundits and commentators.
ABOUT UTAH ATTORNEY GENERAL SEAN REYES
The Honorable Sean D. Reyes is the 21st Attorney General and first
ethnic minority elected statewide in Utah. Reyes has received wide
praise for regaining public trust and successfully handling some of the
most important cases in the state’s history. He has helped lead the
fight on issues like human trafficking, in which he volunteered for an
undercover assignment to take down a large child sex trafficking ring in
South America. He has been lauded by legislators from both sides of the
aisle for his work ethic and legal skill and won praise from the
Governor, judges, law enforcement and everyday citizens for increased
excellence and transparency in the office. For more information, visit seanreyes.com.
