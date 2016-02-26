Utah Attorney General Sean Reyes Named Among Top 50 Most Influential Latino American Republicans

Utah

Attorney General ranked with Republican Latino American presidential

candidates U.S. Senators Cruz and Rubio, and New Mexico’s Governor

Susana Martinez

SALT LAKE CITY–(BUSINESS WIRE)–As the 2016 presidential election heats up, the prominence of Latino

Americans as both a major constituency and in business and political

leadership roles is on the rise. An estimated 13 million Latino-American

votes will be up for the taking in November. Utah Attorney General Sean

Reyes, a Spanish speaker, whose father is Spanish and Filipino, was

recently ranked twenty-first on Newsmax’s national list of Top

50 Most Influential Latino American Republicans.

“When I heard I was ranked twenty-first, I asked my team if it was a Top

20 list,” joked Attorney General Reyes.

“I am humbled to be included in the company of such luminaries and

leaders from the Latino Community and my party, several of whom are

friends and mentors,” he added on a more serious note. “As someone

raised with a diverse cultural heritage, I have a very personal

understanding of the positive influence Latino Americans bring

economically, spiritually, athletically, artistically and politically to

communities across the country, including many cities and towns in Utah.

To be named to this list is an incredible honor.”

In early 2015, Reyes was named as one of four Rising Stars by the

Republican National Committee. Under his leadership, his office was

honored by the prestigious Daniels Fund for ethics in government. The

Reyes administration also won four Utah Best of State awards and the

grand prize in the Public Sector category for restoring trust, honor and

excellence to the office.

Newsmax’s list of the Top 50 Most Influential Latino American

Republicans includes state governors, representatives, mayors, business

community leaders, pundits and commentators.

ABOUT UTAH ATTORNEY GENERAL SEAN REYES

The Honorable Sean D. Reyes is the 21st Attorney General and first

ethnic minority elected statewide in Utah. Reyes has received wide

praise for regaining public trust and successfully handling some of the

most important cases in the state’s history. He has helped lead the

fight on issues like human trafficking, in which he volunteered for an

undercover assignment to take down a large child sex trafficking ring in

South America. He has been lauded by legislators from both sides of the

aisle for his work ethic and legal skill and won praise from the

Governor, judges, law enforcement and everyday citizens for increased

excellence and transparency in the office. For more information, visit seanreyes.com.

Contacts

for Utah

Attorney General Reyes

Lee Rech, 801.556.8423

lee@lbrcommunications.com