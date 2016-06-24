Vaginal Cancer – Pipeline Review, H1 2016 – Research and Markets

DUBLIN–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Research and Markets has announced the addition of the “Vaginal

Cancer – Pipeline Review, H1 2016” report to their offering.

This report provides comprehensive information on the therapeutic

development for Vaginal Cancer, complete with comparative analysis at

various stages, therapeutics assessment by drug target, mechanism of

action (MoA), route of administration (RoA) and molecule type, along

with latest updates, and featured news and press releases. It also

reviews key players involved in the therapeutic development for Vaginal

Cancer and special features on late-stage and discontinued projects.

The report enhances decision making capabilities and help to create

effective counter strategies to gain competitive advantage. It

strengthens R&D pipelines by identifying new targets and MOAs to produce

first-in-class and best-in-class products.

Key Topics Covered:

Introduction Vaginal Cancer Overview Therapeutics Development Pipeline Products for Vaginal Cancer – Overview Pipeline Products for Vaginal Cancer – Comparative Analysis Vaginal Cancer – Therapeutics under Development by Companies Vaginal Cancer – Therapeutics under Investigation by

Universities/Institutes Vaginal Cancer Products Glance Late Stage Products Clinical Stage Products Early Stage Products Vaginal Cancer – Products under Development by Companies Vaginal Cancer – Products under Investigation by

Universities/Institutes Vaginal Cancer – Companies Involved in Therapeutics Development

ISA Pharmaceuticals B.V.

Nanotherapeutics, Inc.

Ono Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd.

Oryx GmbH & Co. KG

PDS Biotechnology Corporation

Taiwan Liposome Company, Ltd.

For more information visit http://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/9kmnr8/vaginal_cancer

Contacts

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com

For

E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call

1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S.

Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Sector: Oncology

Drugs, Women’s

Health