Vaginal Cancer – Pipeline Review, H1 2016 – Research and Markets

DUBLIN–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Research and Markets has announced the addition of the “Vaginal
Cancer – Pipeline Review, H1 2016” report to their offering.
This report provides comprehensive information on the therapeutic
development for Vaginal Cancer, complete with comparative analysis at
various stages, therapeutics assessment by drug target, mechanism of
action (MoA), route of administration (RoA) and molecule type, along
with latest updates, and featured news and press releases. It also
reviews key players involved in the therapeutic development for Vaginal
Cancer and special features on late-stage and discontinued projects.
The report enhances decision making capabilities and help to create
effective counter strategies to gain competitive advantage. It
strengthens R&D pipelines by identifying new targets and MOAs to produce
first-in-class and best-in-class products.
Key Topics Covered:
- Introduction
- Vaginal Cancer Overview
- Therapeutics Development
- Pipeline Products for Vaginal Cancer – Overview
- Pipeline Products for Vaginal Cancer – Comparative Analysis
- Vaginal Cancer – Therapeutics under Development by Companies
-
Vaginal Cancer – Therapeutics under Investigation by
Universities/Institutes
- Vaginal Cancer Products Glance
- Late Stage Products
- Clinical Stage Products
- Early Stage Products
- Vaginal Cancer – Products under Development by Companies
-
Vaginal Cancer – Products under Investigation by
Universities/Institutes
- Vaginal Cancer – Companies Involved in Therapeutics Development
- ISA Pharmaceuticals B.V.
- Nanotherapeutics, Inc.
- Ono Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd.
- Oryx GmbH & Co. KG
- PDS Biotechnology Corporation
- Taiwan Liposome Company, Ltd.
For more information visit http://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/9kmnr8/vaginal_cancer
Contacts
Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com
For
E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call
1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
U.S.
Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716
Sector: Oncology
Drugs, Women’s
Health