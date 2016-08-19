VCA Animal Hospitals Offers Free Boarding for Pets Affected by Blue Cut Fire in Southern California

SAN BERNARDINO, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–VCA

Animal Hospitals announced that select VCA hospitals in Southern

California are offering free boarding assistance for small animals,

including dogs, cats, birds and pocket pets, to families who are

impacted by the Blue Cut brush fire in the Cajon Pass. The blaze has

scorched 37,000 acres, forced more than 83,000 evacuations and destroyed

homes in several rural San Bernardino County communities. Fire officials

said the blaze was 26 percent contained.

“Our thoughts are with the many families who are being impacted by these

devastating wildfires,” said Art Antin, Chief Operating Officer of VCA

Animal Hospitals. “We are extending free boarding for family pets that

have been displaced by the fires so families can be assured their pets

are safe and be able to focus on their priorities during this critical

time.”

Boarding assistance at participating Southern California VCA hospitals

is based on space availability. Pets should be current on vaccinations,

but in case they are not, VCA veterinarians will update vaccinations

free of charge. VCA Hospitals will also offer a free health assessment

exam for pets that have been evacuated or displaced as a result of the

fires. Pet owners are encouraged to contact the American Red Cross or

any one of the following VCA hospitals for boarding assistance and more

information.

In the proximity of the Blue Cut Fire, local VCA hospitals include:

VCA Victor Valley Animal Hospital

11696 Hesperia Road

Hesperia,

CA 92345

760-244-8022

VCA Mesa Animal Hospital

14643 Palmdale Rd.

Victorville,

CA 92392

(760) 245-0109

VCA Lakeside Animal Hospital

42160 N. Shore Dr.

Big

Bear, CA 92314

(909) 866-2021

VCA Alosta Animal Hospital

1821 E. Rte. 66

Glendora, CA

91741

(626) 963-1674

About VCA

VCA Animal Hospitals operates more than 650 small animal veterinary

hospitals in the U.S. and Canada. The hospitals are staffed by more than

3,500 fully qualified, dedicated and compassionate veterinarians to give

pets the very best in medical care, of which over 400 are

board-certified specialists who are experts in areas such as Oncology,

Cardiology, Emergency & Critical Care, and Surgery for animals. VCA

Animal Hospitals provides a full range of general practice services to

keep pets well and specialized treatments when pets are ill. For more

information, please visit www.VCAhospitals.com

or follow on Twitter @vcapethealth.

Contacts

Agnes Huff Communications Group

Agnes Huff, PhD

310-641-2525

ahuff@ahuffgroup.com