VCA Animal Hospitals Offers Free Boarding for Pets Affected by Blue Cut Fire in Southern California

SAN BERNARDINO, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–VCA
Animal Hospitals announced that select VCA hospitals in Southern
California are offering free boarding assistance for small animals,
including dogs, cats, birds and pocket pets, to families who are
impacted by the Blue Cut brush fire in the Cajon Pass. The blaze has
scorched 37,000 acres, forced more than 83,000 evacuations and destroyed
homes in several rural San Bernardino County communities. Fire officials
said the blaze was 26 percent contained.
“Our thoughts are with the many families who are being impacted by these
devastating wildfires,” said Art Antin, Chief Operating Officer of VCA
Animal Hospitals. “We are extending free boarding for family pets that
have been displaced by the fires so families can be assured their pets
are safe and be able to focus on their priorities during this critical
time.”
Boarding assistance at participating Southern California VCA hospitals
is based on space availability. Pets should be current on vaccinations,
but in case they are not, VCA veterinarians will update vaccinations
free of charge. VCA Hospitals will also offer a free health assessment
exam for pets that have been evacuated or displaced as a result of the
fires. Pet owners are encouraged to contact the American Red Cross or
any one of the following VCA hospitals for boarding assistance and more
information.
In the proximity of the Blue Cut Fire, local VCA hospitals include:
VCA Victor Valley Animal Hospital
11696 Hesperia Road
Hesperia,
CA 92345
760-244-8022
VCA Mesa Animal Hospital
14643 Palmdale Rd.
Victorville,
CA 92392
(760) 245-0109
VCA Lakeside Animal Hospital
42160 N. Shore Dr.
Big
Bear, CA 92314
(909) 866-2021
VCA Alosta Animal Hospital
1821 E. Rte. 66
Glendora, CA
91741
(626) 963-1674
About VCA
VCA Animal Hospitals operates more than 650 small animal veterinary
hospitals in the U.S. and Canada. The hospitals are staffed by more than
3,500 fully qualified, dedicated and compassionate veterinarians to give
pets the very best in medical care, of which over 400 are
board-certified specialists who are experts in areas such as Oncology,
Cardiology, Emergency & Critical Care, and Surgery for animals. VCA
Animal Hospitals provides a full range of general practice services to
keep pets well and specialized treatments when pets are ill. For more
information, please visit www.VCAhospitals.com
or follow on Twitter @vcapethealth.
