VCA Animal Hospitals Offers Free Boarding for Pets Affected by Flooding in Southern Louisiana

BATON ROUGE, La.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–VCA
Animal Hospitals announced that select VCA hospitals in Louisiana
are offering free boarding assistance for small animals, including dogs,
cats, birds and pocket pets, to families who are impacted by the severe
rain and devastating flash flooding that brought more than 30 inches of
water to parts of the state. The expanded disaster declaration affects
20 parishes, with approximately 40,000 homes damaged and has led to the
evacuation of 30,000 people from flood-soaked areas.
“Our thoughts are with the many families who are being impacted by these
catastrophic floods,” said Art Antin, Chief Operating Officer of VCA
Animal Hospitals. “We are extending free boarding for family pets that
have been displaced so families can be assured their pets are safe and
be able to focus on managing their priorities during this critical time.”
Boarding assistance at participating Louisiana VCA hospitals is based on
space availability. Pets should be current on vaccinations, but in case
they are not, VCA veterinarians will update vaccinations free of charge.
VCA Hospitals will also offer a free health assessment exam for pets
that have been evacuated or displaced as a result of the flooding. Pet
owners are encouraged to contact the American Red Cross or any one of
the following VCA hospitals for boarding assistance and more information.
In the proximity of the flooding, local VCA hospitals include:
VCA Airline Animal Hospital
5105 Airline Drive
Metairie,
LA 70001
504-888-0400
VCA Causeway Animal Hospital
1315 N. Causeway Boulevard
Metairie,
LA 70001
504-828-2700
