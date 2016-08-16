VCA Animal Hospitals Offers Free Boarding for Pets Affected by Flooding in Southern Louisiana

BATON ROUGE, La.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–VCA

Animal Hospitals announced that select VCA hospitals in Louisiana

are offering free boarding assistance for small animals, including dogs,

cats, birds and pocket pets, to families who are impacted by the severe

rain and devastating flash flooding that brought more than 30 inches of

water to parts of the state. The expanded disaster declaration affects

20 parishes, with approximately 40,000 homes damaged and has led to the

evacuation of 30,000 people from flood-soaked areas.

“Our thoughts are with the many families who are being impacted by these

catastrophic floods,” said Art Antin, Chief Operating Officer of VCA

Animal Hospitals. “We are extending free boarding for family pets that

have been displaced so families can be assured their pets are safe and

be able to focus on managing their priorities during this critical time.”

Boarding assistance at participating Louisiana VCA hospitals is based on

space availability. Pets should be current on vaccinations, but in case

they are not, VCA veterinarians will update vaccinations free of charge.

VCA Hospitals will also offer a free health assessment exam for pets

that have been evacuated or displaced as a result of the flooding. Pet

owners are encouraged to contact the American Red Cross or any one of

the following VCA hospitals for boarding assistance and more information.

In the proximity of the flooding, local VCA hospitals include:

VCA Airline Animal Hospital

5105 Airline Drive

Metairie,

LA 70001

504-888-0400

VCA Causeway Animal Hospital

1315 N. Causeway Boulevard

Metairie,

LA 70001

504-828-2700

