Ventas Issues Secured Debt Financing Commitment for Ardent Health Services to Merge with LHP Hospital Group, Inc.

Ardent-LHP Transaction Creates Second Largest Private, For-Profit Hospital Operator in the U.S.

Hospital Operator in the U.S.

Reinforces Ventas’s Position as the Premier Capital Partner for

Leading Senior Living and Healthcare Providers

CHICAGO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Ventas, Inc. (NYSE: VTR) (“Ventas” or the “Company”) announced today

that it has issued a commitment to provide secured debt financing in the

amount of $700 million to a subsidiary of Ardent Health Services

(“Ardent”) in connection with Ardent’s agreement to acquire LHP Hospital

Group, Inc. (“LHP”), also announced earlier today. Terms of the purchase

were not disclosed. The transaction is expected to close in the first

quarter of 2017, pending customary regulatory reviews and approvals.

To complete the purchase of LHP, Ventas is providing a commitment to

make a five-year LIBOR-based loan (“the Loan”), guaranteed by Ardent’s

parent company, and bearing an initial interest rate of approximately

8%. Ardent will also receive a significant equity contribution from its

majority owner, an affiliate of Equity Group Investments (“EGI”). The

transaction is structured to enable Ardent to maintain its strong

balance sheet and potential for future growth and investment.

“This commitment is aligned with our position as the premier capital

partner to leading senior living and healthcare providers and our

strategy of building a formidable, high quality hospital business,” said

Ventas Chairman and Chief Executive Officer Debra A. Cafaro. “The LHP

acquisition validates our investment last year in Ardent’s experienced

management team and scalable infrastructure, and its ability to

consolidate the large, fragmented hospital sector.”

“We are excited by Ardent’s acquisition of LHP, which expands Ardent’s

business by 50% and creates the second largest private, for-profit

hospital operator in the United States with over $3 billion in revenues.

This transaction enhances Ardent’s scale and diversification by adding a

high-quality portfolio with significant market share in attractive

markets. Ardent will also benefit from LHP’s strong margins, excellent

payor mix, significant synergy opportunities and outstanding joint

venture partner relationships with leading not-for-profit and academic

medical centers. This accretive, well-structured loan will enhance

Ventas’s ability to drive reliable growth and income from our

diversified portfolio for the benefit of shareholders.”

Ventas expects the Loan to be accretive to 2017 normalized funds from

operations on a leverage neutral basis. Ventas expects to fund the

transaction using proceeds of asset sales and loan repayments, cash on

hand and other capital sources. The acquisition agreement between Ardent

and LHP and Ventas’s Loan commitment are subject to customary conditions

to closing and approvals. There can be no assurance that the acquisition

of LHP will occur or that Ventas will fund the Loan.

Following the completion of Ardent’s acquisition of LHP, Ardent will

benefit from significant scale and diversification, operating 19

high-quality hospitals with more than 3,200 beds across six states and

employing approximately 18,000 employees, including more than 475

physicians. With LHP, Ardent will also gain significant relationships

with outstanding joint venture partners, including leading

not-for-profit and academic medical centers such as Ascension,

Hackensack Meridian Health and Portneuf Health Care. Existing Ardent

management will lead the combined company with the assistance of key LHP

executives, and expects to realize meaningful synergies in the

transaction. Headquartered in Plano, Texas, LHP is owned by affiliates

of the private equity firm CCMP Capital Advisors, LLC and the CPP

Investment Board as well as certain members of management and its board

of directors.

Ventas owns substantially all of Ardent’s current real estate, including

10 of its 14 hospitals and related medical facilities. Ardent is owned

by an entity consisting of an affiliate of EGI, Ardent management, and

Ventas, which owns a 9.9% equity stake.

Ventas, Inc., an S&P 500 company, is a leading real estate investment

trust. Its diverse portfolio of approximately 1,300 assets in the United

States, Canada and the United Kingdom consists of seniors housing

communities, medical office buildings, life science buildings, skilled

nursing facilities, specialty hospitals and general acute care

hospitals. Through its Lillibridge subsidiary, Ventas provides

management, leasing, marketing, facility development and advisory

services to highly rated hospitals and health systems throughout the

United States.

This press release includes forward-looking statements within the

meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and

Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. All

statements regarding the Company’s or its tenants’, operators’,

borrowers’ or managers’ expected future financial condition, results of

operations, cash flows, funds from operations, dividends and dividend

plans, financing opportunities and plans, capital markets transactions,

business strategy, budgets, projected costs, operating metrics, capital

expenditures, competitive positions, acquisitions, investment

opportunities, dispositions, merger or acquisition integration, growth

opportunities, expected lease income, continued qualification as a real

estate investment trust (“REIT”), plans and objectives of management for

future operations and statements that include words such as

“anticipate,” “if,” “believe,” “plan,” “estimate,” “expect,” “intend,”

“may,” “could,” “should,” “will” and other similar expressions are

forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are

inherently uncertain, and actual results may differ from the Company’s

expectations. The Company does not undertake a duty to update these

forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date on which

they are made.

The Company’s actual future results and trends may differ materially

from expectations depending on a variety of factors discussed in the

Company’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. These

factors include without limitation: (a) the ability and willingness of

the Company’s tenants, operators, borrowers, managers and other third

parties to satisfy their obligations under their respective contractual

arrangements with the Company, including, in some cases, their

obligations to indemnify, defend and hold harmless the Company from and

against various claims, litigation and liabilities; (b) the ability of

the Company’s tenants, operators, borrowers and managers to maintain the

financial strength and liquidity necessary to satisfy their respective

obligations and liabilities to third parties, including without

limitation obligations under their existing credit facilities and other

indebtedness; (c) the Company’s success in implementing its business

strategy and the Company’s ability to identify, underwrite, finance,

consummate and integrate diversifying acquisitions and investments; (d)

macroeconomic conditions such as a disruption of or lack of access to

the capital markets, changes in the debt rating on U.S. government

securities, default or delay in payment by the United States of its

obligations, and changes in the federal or state budgets resulting in

the reduction or nonpayment of Medicare or Medicaid reimbursement rates;

(e) the nature and extent of future competition, including new

construction in the markets in which the Company’s seniors housing

communities and medical office buildings (“MOBs”) are located; (f) the

extent of future or pending healthcare reform and regulation, including

cost containment measures and changes in reimbursement policies,

procedures and rates; (g) increases in the Company’s borrowing costs as

a result of changes in interest rates and other factors; (h) the ability

of the Company’s tenants, operators and managers, as applicable, to

comply with laws, rules and regulations in the operation of the

Company’s properties, to deliver high-quality services, to attract and

retain qualified personnel and to attract residents and patients;

(i) changes in general economic conditions or economic conditions in the

markets in which the Company may, from time to time, compete, and the

effect of those changes on the Company’s revenues, earnings and funding

sources; (j) the Company’s ability to pay down, refinance, restructure

or extend its indebtedness as it becomes due; (k) the Company’s ability

and willingness to maintain its qualification as a REIT in light of

economic, market, legal, tax and other considerations; (l) final

determination of the Company’s taxable net income for the year

ended December 31, 2015 and for the year ending December 31, 2016; (m)

the ability and willingness of the Company’s tenants to renew their

leases with the Company upon expiration of the leases, the Company’s

ability to reposition its properties on the same or better terms in the

event of nonrenewal or in the event the Company exercises its right to

replace an existing tenant, and obligations, including indemnification

obligations, the Company may incur in connection with the replacement of

an existing tenant; (n) risks associated with the Company’s senior

living operating portfolio, such as factors that can cause volatility in

the Company’s operating income and earnings generated by those

properties, including without limitation national and regional economic

conditions, costs of food, materials, energy, labor and services,

employee benefit costs, insurance costs and professional and general

liability claims, and the timely delivery of accurate property-level

financial results for those properties; (o) changes in exchange rates

for any foreign currency in which the Company may, from time to time,

conduct business; (p) year-over-year changes in the Consumer Price Index

or the UK Retail Price Index and the effect of those changes on the rent

escalators contained in the Company’s leases and the Company’s earnings;

(q) the Company’s ability and the ability of its tenants, operators,

borrowers and managers to obtain and maintain adequate property,

liability and other insurance from reputable, financially stable

providers; (r) the impact of increased operating costs and uninsured

professional liability claims on the Company’s liquidity, financial

condition and results of operations or that of the Company’s tenants,

operators, borrowers and managers, and the ability of the Company and

the Company’s tenants, operators, borrowers and managers to accurately

estimate the magnitude of those claims; (s) risks associated with the

Company’s MOB portfolio and operations, including the Company’s ability

to successfully design, develop and manage MOBs and to retain key

personnel; (t) the ability of the hospitals on or near whose campuses

the Company’s MOBs are located and their affiliated health systems to

remain competitive and financially viable and to attract physicians and

physician groups; (u) risks associated with the Company’s investments in

joint ventures and unconsolidated entities, including its lack of sole

decision-making authority and its reliance on its joint venture

partners’ financial condition; (v) the impact of market or issuer events

on the liquidity or value of the Company’s investments in marketable

securities; consolidation activity in the seniors housing and

healthcare industries resulting in a change of control of, or a

competitor’s investment in, one or more of the Company’s tenants,

operators, borrowers or managers or significant changes in the senior

management of the Company’s tenants, operators, borrowers or managers;

(x) the impact of litigation or any financial, accounting, legal or

regulatory issues that may affect the Company or its tenants, operators,

borrowers or managers; and (y) changes in accounting principles, or

their application or interpretation, and the Company’s ability to make

estimates and the assumptions underlying the estimates, which could have

an effect on the Company’s earnings.

