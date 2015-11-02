Veteran Jobs Mission: New Name, New Goal for Hiring One Million U.S. Military Veterans

Coalition, co-founded by JPMorgan Chase, has hired nearly 300,000

NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–The 100,000

Jobs Mission today announced a new goal and name for the coalition

of companies committed to employing U.S. military Veterans. Beginning

today, the coalition will be renamed the Veteran

Jobs Mission and commit itself to collectively hiring a total

of one million military Veterans. This new commitment reflects the

coalition’s longstanding commitment to support Veterans and their

families.

Since its founding in 2011 by 11 corporations, the newly-renamed Veteran

Jobs Mission has grown to over 200 companies that have together – as of

September 30, 2015 – hired nearly 300,000 Veterans. The coalition

reached its original goal of hiring 100,000 Veterans in early 2014 and

increased its goal to 300,000 in early 2015. Representing almost every

industry in the U.S. economy, the coalition’s efforts have contributed

to the sharp decline in the unemployment

rate for post 9/11 Veterans, from just over 12

percent in 2011 to 5 percent as of September 2015.

“I am thrilled that the Veteran Jobs Mission is raising the bar for

companies across the country by pledging to hire one million veterans

and military spouses,” said First Lady Michelle Obama. “This is

an incredible commitment – and I know that these companies aren’t doing

it just because it’s the right thing to do for our country. They’re

doing it because it’s the right thing to do for their bottom line. Our

veterans and military spouses are some of the most dynamic, dedicated,

and highly skilled individuals in America – and I want to thank the

Veteran Jobs Mission for all they’re doing to help these men and women

continue to serve this nation in the years and decades ahead.”

“I’m incredibly grateful to the business community for its continued

efforts to support programs that recruit, train, and retain our

transitioning service members and Veterans,” said Acting Under

Secretary of Defense for Personnel and Readiness Brad Carson. “The

private sector has recognized the wealth of values and skills our brave

men and women have brought to their organizations, and, through

commitments like these, they are able to continue to tap into this

talent. It is not only for the good of their businesses, however; it is

for the good of our service members and for the good of the nation.”

The unemployment

rate for the youngest groups of post 9/11 Veterans remains high at

14.9 percent (ages 20-24) and 6.9 percent (ages 25-29) as of September

2015. Hispanic and African-American post 9/11 Veterans also continue to

experience higher than average unemployment rates.

“The new name and goal for the Veteran Jobs Mission is reflective of its

success over the past several years as well as a pledge to continue

providing meaningful job opportunities for transitioning

servicemembers,” said Ross Brown, Director of Military and Veterans

Affairs, JPMorgan Chase & Co., a founding company of the Veteran Jobs

Mission. “Our youngest Veterans continue to face challenges finding

work, so there is much more the Veteran Jobs Mission can do to tackle

this problem. With more than 200,000

servicemembers transitioning from active duty each year, employers

must redouble efforts to make Veterans’ transitions to civilian careers

smoother.”

Addressing Veteran Employment and Retention

In addition to a new commitment of hiring a total of one million

Veterans, the Veteran Jobs Mission will increase its focus on the

engagement and career development of Veterans in the private sector.

This includes helping Veterans better adapt to the workplace by

establishing training, mentoring and other critical onboarding programs.

A recent

study from the Institute for Veterans and Military Families (IVMF)

at Syracuse University and VetAdvisor revealed an association between

Veteran job tenure and alignment with desired career fields. Veterans

often have difficulty in the first two years post-service matching their

capabilities, career aspirations and geographic location with job

opportunities. Further, a 2014 report from the RAND

Corporation that performed qualitative interviews with members of

the Veteran Jobs Mission found that Veterans were eager for more career

development and support programs.

To support the Veteran Jobs Mission’s effort to address this issue, the

Center for a New American Security will conduct additional research on

performance, career development and retention to be released in 2016.

“Tremendous work has been done by the Veteran Jobs Mission and others to

change the way Veterans are perceived by employers,” said Phillip

Carter, Senior Fellow and Counsel, Center for a New American Security.

“Now, employers want to better understand how Veterans perform in the

workplace and what steps can be taken to help them further excel. Our

research will look closely at the performance, career development and

retention of Veterans in the private sector, and the best practices

Veterans and employers can leverage to achieve the best possible

outcomes for Veterans, companies and the nation as a whole.”

The coalition recently instituted industry-focused subgroups to increase

collaboration and best practices among member companies. Some coalition

companies do have Veterans-focused employee resource groups and

mentoring programs to aid retention and development efforts.

Resources from the Veteran Job Mission

As the Veteran Jobs Mission has evolved, the coalition has aggregated

and developed useful tips and resources for Veterans seeking to attain

the education and skills needed to find and secure meaningful

post-separation employment. The coalition has also developed resources

to educate corporate human resources professionals on how to optimize

their Veterans hiring practices.

A few of the many resources available to companies that are part of the

Veteran Job Mission include:

The Transition

Field Guide for Veterans: Education, Employment and Entrepreneurship

after Service – A guide that explores four paths toward

meaningful employment, and identifies the necessary skills and

education needed to be successful

You Want to Hire a Veteran – A checklist of tips and tools

designed to guide small businesses seeking to hire one or more Veterans

Business Resource Groups (BRGs) – Informational resources used

by corporations to support and add momentum to an organization’s

Veterans’ initiatives and stakeholder relationships.

New Coalition Members

Each month, additional U.S. businesses – spanning different geographies

and industry sectors – are joining the Veteran Jobs Mission. To help

hire one million Veterans, recent additions to the coalition include

PepsiCo, JLL, Southwest Airlines, MGM Resorts International and Stanley

Black and Decker.

“Southwest Airlines has a huge Heart for our Military. We are committed

to hiring, training, and retaining our Veterans, and it is important to

become a member of a coalition of employers who share the same

commitment. We are excited about becoming a member of the Veteran Jobs

Mission and having the opportunity to collaborate and share best

practices with hundreds of other companies who have the same passion and

commitment for hiring Veterans,” said Tina Clanton, Military and

Veteran Liaison for Southwest Airlines. “Military Veterans are

highly trained and skilled men and women who uphold the same values we

look for in a Southwest Employee: a Warrior Spirit, Servant’s Heart and

a Fun-LUVing attitude. Hiring them is good for our company and for our

country. Our colors may be blue, red, and yellow, but our support is for

the red, white, and blue.”

“Veterans have long been a valuable part of MGM Resorts International’s

workforce,” said Ondra Berry, senior vice president of talent

management and organizational performance for MGM Resorts, and a

brigadier general in the Nevada Air National Guard. “We’re proud to

be a member of the Veteran Jobs Mission coalition so that we can

continue to ensure that there are good civilian careers for the men and

women who selflessly serve our country.”

“Stanley Black & Decker realized instantly the value of the Veteran Jobs

Mission,” said Ralph Doran, Director of Talent Management for Stanley

Black & Decker. “The irony of the Mission is that our Veterans

are some of the most talented individuals you will ever meet. Their work

ethic, integrity and selfless dedication to the success of their team

make them a natural fit for our company values. But even more impressive

is the leadership development they receive, their ability to lead change

at a fast pace and their agility to change directives as fast as the

markets. While Veteran resumes may not read like the natural industry

progressions we see in other talent pools, their results clearly reflect

everything we are looking for. The Mission is a safe harbor for us to

learn, refine and evaluate our strategies as they relate to Veteran

Engagement. It isn’t just about targeting and hiring, but aiding in the

transition and leveraging Veteran Talent to grow our organization with

the right talent for competing in the marketplace.”

About the Veteran Jobs Mission

Launched in 2011 as the 100,000 Jobs Mission, the Veteran Jobs Mission

brings together companies committed to hiring U.S. military Veterans.

Eleven co-founders established the coalition – AT&T, Broadridge

Financial Solutions, Inc., Cisco Systems Inc., Cushman & Wakefield Inc.,

EMC Corporation, Iron Mountain Incorporated, JPMorgan Chase & Co.,

Modis, NCR Corporation, Universal Health Services, Inc., and Verizon

Communications Inc.

Since then, more than 200 companies have joined and altogether they have

hired nearly 300,000 U.S. military Veterans, as of October 2015. Members

also regularly meet to share best practices to help new companies

institute their hiring programs. Visit jobsmission.com

