VetSOAP Publishes First-Ever Literature Review of Veterinary Profession Referral Dynamics

Extensive research explores quantifying outcomes of specialty

referrals.

COSTA MESA, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Veterinary

Specialists Outreach & Awareness Project (VetSOAP), a nonprofit

organization composed of veterinarians in primary and specialty care,

along with industry professionals, has announced the completion and

impending publication of the first-ever comprehensive literature review

of referral dynamics. This represents the conclusion of Phase 1 of a

multiphase research project designed to demonstrate through quantifiable

data that collaborative care improves outcomes.

“This literature review summarizes over one hundred published sources

regarding referral dynamics between the primary care veterinarian

(pcDVM) and veterinary specialists,” said Julie D. Smith, DVM, DACVS,

MBA, VetSOAP president. “This first step synthesizes known factors that

influence the referral process. Equally as important, the review

identifies information gaps where VetSOAP will focus the next phase of

our research.”

The information gathered implies that market dynamics such as declining

visits and increased numbers of graduates in primary and specialty care

could affect referral dynamics. Key factors influencing referral

dynamics include perception of a client’s willingness or ability to pay,

perception of client satisfaction, and clear, prompt communication

between the specialist, pcDVM, and pet owner. The research also revealed

interesting parallels between veterinary medicine and human dentistry.

While the review provides important perspectives on referral dynamics,

additional qualitative and quantitative study is necessary to gain a

comprehensive understanding. Phases 2 and 3 of VetSOAP’s research will

explore the following in more depth:

Financial impact of client referral on the pcDVM – Does a

robust referral dynamic result in a healthier/more successful

veterinary practice and by what measures?

– Does a robust referral dynamic result in a healthier/more successful veterinary practice and by what measures? pcDVM referral dynamics – What are the characteristics of a

successful relationship between primary care and specialty

veterinarians? What is the current magnitude of the differential

between a pcDVM’s perception of a client’s willingness to pay and a

client’s actual willingness to pay? How does the use of pet insurance

and/or financing influence the perception of referral?

– What are the characteristics of a successful relationship between primary care and specialty veterinarians? What is the current magnitude of the differential between a pcDVM’s perception of a client’s willingness to pay and a client’s actual willingness to pay? How does the use of pet insurance and/or financing influence the perception of referral? Client satisfaction and patient outcomes – What is the

pet owner’s awareness of, understanding of, and expectations related

to the field of veterinary specialty care?

“Defining and creating a path forward to advance patient care, to

provide longer, healthier lives for pets, and create overall economic

progress for our profession are goals many of us share,” said VetSOAP

board member Philip J. Bergman, DVM, MS, PhD, DACVIM (Oncology), who

chaired this phase of research. “It is evident from this extensive

review of data that shifting towards a true collaborative approach is an

essential part of this critical path forward to ensure optimal outcomes.”

For more details on the research, download a copy of the Literature

Review Executive Summary and full report at VetSOAP.org/research.

About VetSOAP

VetSOAP

is a 501(c) 6 organization focused on creating a culture of

collaboration to help achieve optimal health care for animals, advance

the veterinary profession, and evolve the relationship between primary

care veterinarians and specialists. To learn more please visit VetSOAP.org.

Contacts

VetSOAP

Judith Gass, MBA

Executive Director

JGass@VetSOAP.org