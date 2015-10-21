Victorinox Swiss Army Partners With FDNY Foundation To Launch ‘I.N.O.X. FDNY Special Edition’ Watch

New ‘I.N.O.X. FDNY Special Edition’ watch launched to commemorate

FDNY’s 150th Anniversary; Victorinox to donate

10 percent of all U.S. sales proceeds to the FDNY Foundation

MONROE, Conn.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Victorinox

Swiss Army, Inc., (VSAI) announced today the company has joined

forces with the FDNY

Foundation to launch the new co-branded ‘I.N.O.X. FDNY Special

Edition’ watch in celebration of the FDNY’s

150th Anniversary this year.

Designed to pay tribute to the world’s most renowned Fire Department,

each ‘I.N.O.X. FDNY Special Edition’ watch features a dial imprinted

with the iconic FDNY Foundation logo and a laser-engraved caseback that

reads “FDNY Proudly Serving Since 1865.” Victorinox Swiss Army will

donate 10 percent of all U.S. sales proceeds of the ‘I.N.O.X. FDNY

Special Edition’ watch to the FDNY Foundation in support of fire safety

programs.

“We are excited to introduce the newest addition to the Victorinox Swiss

Army I.N.O.X. collection in partnership with the FDNY Foundation as part

of their 150th Anniversary celebration,” said René Stutz,

President and CEO of Victorinox Swiss Army North America. “I.N.O.X.

embodies the quintessential values of Victorinox’s most famous creation,

the original Swiss Army Knife: authenticity, reliability, and quality,

to name a few. We find this same shared code of values in our

partnership with the FDNY Foundation and look forward to future

collaborations, such as the ‘I.N.O.X. FDNY Special Edition’ watch, that

provides our company a platform to meaningfully support and promote the

tremendous service they provide the citizens of New York and around the

world.”

As with all I.N.O.X. watches introduced, the ‘I.N.O.X. FDNY Special

Edition’ has passed a battery of 130 grueling tests and is designed to

withstand even the most extreme conditions including flame exposure,

glacial cold, 64 tons of pressure, 500,000 vibration cycles, 10-meter

high drops, chemical corrosion and more. To learn more about the

I.N.O.X. extreme tests conducted go to www.VictorinoxWatch.com.

The ‘I.N.O.X. FDNY Special Edition’ watch is priced at $495 and is

immediately available in the U.S. through the FDNY Fire Zone store at 34

West 51st Street and FDNYShop.com;

all Victorinox Swiss Army Retail stores and SwissArmy.com;

and select Victorinox Swiss Army retail partners such as Macy’s,

Bloomingdale’s and Tourneau. Global availability includes all Victorinox

Retail Stores in Europe. To find a Victorinox store nearest you visit www.SwissArmy.com/US/Content/Store_Finder.

‘I.N.O.X. FDNY Special Edition’ Features At-A-Glance:

Swiss Made Movement Quartz, Ronda 715 Case Reinforced 316L 43 mm stainless steel case Screwed-on stainless steel case back engraved with the words “FDNY

Proudly Serving Since 1865” Scratch resistant, triple coated, anti-reflective sapphire crystal Water Resistance Water resistant to 200 meters (20 ATM / 660 feet) Dial and Strap Black dial imprinted with FDNY Foundation logo Monobloc dial with stamped indexes Luminescent hands and hour markers Oversized protected, screw-down crown Genuine rubber strap in black Functions Date calendar Accessories Removable black, protective silicone bumper included

The ‘I.N.O.X. FDNY Special Edition’ watch introduction is a continuation

of Victorinox and the FDNY Foundation’s “Firefighters for Life”

partnership first introduced in August 2014 as part of Victorinox’s 130th

Anniversary celebration and the inaugural launch of the I.N.O.X. watch

collection worldwide. To learn more about this program visit the www.SwissArmy.com

Press Room.

About Victorinox Swiss Army

Victorinox produces and sells unique, high quality products worldwide

which are of practical use in differing areas of life: Swiss Army

Knives, Cutlery, Watches, Travel Gear, Apparel and Fragrances. The head

office of the company is in Ibach, Schwyz, in the heart of Switzerland.

This is where the founder of the company Karl Elsener first set up his

cutler’s business in 1884 and, a few years later, designed the legendary

“Original Swiss Army Knife.”

To learn more about Victorinox Swiss Army’s portfolio of products please

visit www.SwissArmy.com.

About FDNY Foundation

The FDNY Foundation is the official non-profit organization of the New

York City Fire Department, allowing the FDNY to use donations from

concerned businesses, foundations and individuals to promote fire and

life safety and other important initiatives. To learn more about the

FDNY Foundation please visit www.FDNYFoundation.org.

