Victorinox Swiss Army Partners With FDNY Foundation To Launch ‘I.N.O.X. FDNY Special Edition’ Watch

New ‘I.N.O.X. FDNY Special Edition’ watch launched to commemorate
FDNY’s 150th Anniversary; Victorinox to donate
10 percent of all U.S. sales proceeds to the FDNY Foundation
MONROE, Conn.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Victorinox
Swiss Army, Inc., (VSAI) announced today the company has joined
forces with the FDNY
Foundation to launch the new co-branded ‘I.N.O.X. FDNY Special
Edition’ watch in celebration of the FDNY’s
150th Anniversary this year.
Designed to pay tribute to the world’s most renowned Fire Department,
each ‘I.N.O.X. FDNY Special Edition’ watch features a dial imprinted
with the iconic FDNY Foundation logo and a laser-engraved caseback that
reads “FDNY Proudly Serving Since 1865.” Victorinox Swiss Army will
donate 10 percent of all U.S. sales proceeds of the ‘I.N.O.X. FDNY
Special Edition’ watch to the FDNY Foundation in support of fire safety
programs.
“We are excited to introduce the newest addition to the Victorinox Swiss
Army I.N.O.X. collection in partnership with the FDNY Foundation as part
of their 150th Anniversary celebration,” said René Stutz,
President and CEO of Victorinox Swiss Army North America. “I.N.O.X.
embodies the quintessential values of Victorinox’s most famous creation,
the original Swiss Army Knife: authenticity, reliability, and quality,
to name a few. We find this same shared code of values in our
partnership with the FDNY Foundation and look forward to future
collaborations, such as the ‘I.N.O.X. FDNY Special Edition’ watch, that
provides our company a platform to meaningfully support and promote the
tremendous service they provide the citizens of New York and around the
world.”
As with all I.N.O.X. watches introduced, the ‘I.N.O.X. FDNY Special
Edition’ has passed a battery of 130 grueling tests and is designed to
withstand even the most extreme conditions including flame exposure,
glacial cold, 64 tons of pressure, 500,000 vibration cycles, 10-meter
high drops, chemical corrosion and more. To learn more about the
I.N.O.X. extreme tests conducted go to www.VictorinoxWatch.com.
The ‘I.N.O.X. FDNY Special Edition’ watch is priced at $495 and is
immediately available in the U.S. through the FDNY Fire Zone store at 34
West 51st Street and FDNYShop.com;
all Victorinox Swiss Army Retail stores and SwissArmy.com;
and select Victorinox Swiss Army retail partners such as Macy’s,
Bloomingdale’s and Tourneau. Global availability includes all Victorinox
Retail Stores in Europe. To find a Victorinox store nearest you visit www.SwissArmy.com/US/Content/Store_Finder.
‘I.N.O.X. FDNY Special Edition’ Features At-A-Glance:
|Swiss Made
|Movement
|Quartz, Ronda 715
|Case
|Reinforced 316L 43 mm stainless steel case
|
Screwed-on stainless steel case back engraved with the words “FDNY
|Scratch resistant, triple coated, anti-reflective sapphire crystal
|Water Resistance
|Water resistant to 200 meters (20 ATM / 660 feet)
|Dial and Strap
|Black dial imprinted with FDNY Foundation logo
|Monobloc dial with stamped indexes
|Luminescent hands and hour markers
|Oversized protected, screw-down crown
|Genuine rubber strap in black
|Functions
|Date calendar
|Accessories
|Removable black, protective silicone bumper included
The ‘I.N.O.X. FDNY Special Edition’ watch introduction is a continuation
of Victorinox and the FDNY Foundation’s “Firefighters for Life”
partnership first introduced in August 2014 as part of Victorinox’s 130th
Anniversary celebration and the inaugural launch of the I.N.O.X. watch
collection worldwide. To learn more about this program visit the www.SwissArmy.com
Press Room.
About Victorinox Swiss Army
Victorinox produces and sells unique, high quality products worldwide
which are of practical use in differing areas of life: Swiss Army
Knives, Cutlery, Watches, Travel Gear, Apparel and Fragrances. The head
office of the company is in Ibach, Schwyz, in the heart of Switzerland.
This is where the founder of the company Karl Elsener first set up his
cutler’s business in 1884 and, a few years later, designed the legendary
“Original Swiss Army Knife.”
To learn more about Victorinox Swiss Army’s portfolio of products please
visit www.SwissArmy.com.
About FDNY Foundation
The FDNY Foundation is the official non-profit organization of the New
York City Fire Department, allowing the FDNY to use donations from
concerned businesses, foundations and individuals to promote fire and
life safety and other important initiatives. To learn more about the
FDNY Foundation please visit www.FDNYFoundation.org.
Contacts
Victorinox Swiss Army Inc.
Rachael Lyon, 917-515-2372
Director
of Public Relations
Rachael.Lyon@SwissArmy.com