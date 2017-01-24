Warner Bros. Interactive Entertainment and Disney Consumer Products & Interactive Media Announce Production of Disney•Pixar’s Cars 3 Videogame by Avalanche Software

Avalanche Software Re-Established Under Warner Bros. Interactive
Entertainment
BURBANK, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Warner Bros. Interactive Entertainment today announced that it will
develop and publish the Cars 3 videogame, scheduled for
2017, based on the upcoming Disney•Pixar film. The game will be
developed by Avalanche Software, which has re-opened under Warner Bros.
Interactive Entertainment and will be led by John Blackburn. Warner
Bros. Interactive Entertainment has also obtained rights to the Octane
engine technology, previously developed by Avalanche Software, which
will be used to develop the Cars 3 title.
“It is a tremendous pleasure to welcome Avalanche Software into our
development stable, and we look forward to working with our new team,
Pixar Animation Studios, and DCPI to create Cars 3 based
on the upcoming film and hugely popular franchise,” said David Haddad,
President, Warner Bros. Interactive Entertainment. “The Avalanche talent
and technology are a great addition to our group of outstanding
developers, and we are excited for this Cars 3 game as
well as all of the future games the team will create under John’s
leadership.”
“Disney•Pixar’s Cars is one of the world’s most beloved
and recognized franchises, and we’re thrilled to be taking the story
further and faster than ever before through a new console experience
based on the upcoming, action-packed Cars 3,” said Kyle
Laughlin, Senior Vice President, Games, Apps & Labs, Disney Consumer
Products and Interactive Media. “We are excited to once again be working
with the Avalanche team, who have a deep understanding of the
Disney•Pixar DNA, and a history of translating our stories into great
gaming experiences.”
The Disney•Pixar Cars franchise has generated more than $1
billion at the global box office, and has a strong track record with
family gamers, selling millions of units across multiple Cars titles.
This includes Cars 2: The Video Game, which was also
developed by Avalanche Software and sold several million copies in 2011. Cars
3 is the latest kids and family gaming collaboration between the
companies, which have previously produced Lego titles for many of the
top franchises from The Walt Disney Company.
About Warner Bros. Interactive Entertainment
Warner Bros. Interactive Entertainment, a division of Warner Bros. Home
Entertainment, Inc., is a premier worldwide publisher, developer,
licensor and distributor of entertainment content for the interactive
space across all platforms, including console, handheld, mobile and
PC-based gaming for both internal and third party game titles.
About Disney Consumer Products and Interactive
Media
Disney Consumer Products and Interactive Media (DCPI) is the business
segment of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) that brings our Company’s
stories and characters to life through innovative and engaging physical
products and digital experiences across more than 100 categories, from
toys and t-shirts, to apps, books and console games. DCPI comprises two
main lines of business: Disney Consumer Products (DCP), and Disney
Interactive (DI). The combined segment is home to world class teams of
app and game developers, licensing and retail experts, a leading retail
business (Disney Store), artists and storytellers, and technologists who
inspire imaginations around the world.
