Warner Bros. Interactive Entertainment and Disney Consumer Products & Interactive Media Announce Production of Disney•Pixar’s Cars 3 Videogame by Avalanche Software

Avalanche Software Re-Established Under Warner Bros. Interactive

Entertainment

BURBANK, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Warner Bros. Interactive Entertainment today announced that it will

develop and publish the Cars 3 videogame, scheduled for

2017, based on the upcoming Disney•Pixar film. The game will be

developed by Avalanche Software, which has re-opened under Warner Bros.

Interactive Entertainment and will be led by John Blackburn. Warner

Bros. Interactive Entertainment has also obtained rights to the Octane

engine technology, previously developed by Avalanche Software, which

will be used to develop the Cars 3 title.

“It is a tremendous pleasure to welcome Avalanche Software into our

development stable, and we look forward to working with our new team,

Pixar Animation Studios, and DCPI to create Cars 3 based

on the upcoming film and hugely popular franchise,” said David Haddad,

President, Warner Bros. Interactive Entertainment. “The Avalanche talent

and technology are a great addition to our group of outstanding

developers, and we are excited for this Cars 3 game as

well as all of the future games the team will create under John’s

leadership.”

“Disney•Pixar’s Cars is one of the world’s most beloved

and recognized franchises, and we’re thrilled to be taking the story

further and faster than ever before through a new console experience

based on the upcoming, action-packed Cars 3,” said Kyle

Laughlin, Senior Vice President, Games, Apps & Labs, Disney Consumer

Products and Interactive Media. “We are excited to once again be working

with the Avalanche team, who have a deep understanding of the

Disney•Pixar DNA, and a history of translating our stories into great

gaming experiences.”

The Disney•Pixar Cars franchise has generated more than $1

billion at the global box office, and has a strong track record with

family gamers, selling millions of units across multiple Cars titles.

This includes Cars 2: The Video Game, which was also

developed by Avalanche Software and sold several million copies in 2011. Cars

3 is the latest kids and family gaming collaboration between the

companies, which have previously produced Lego titles for many of the

top franchises from The Walt Disney Company.

About Warner Bros. Interactive Entertainment

Warner Bros. Interactive Entertainment, a division of Warner Bros. Home

Entertainment, Inc., is a premier worldwide publisher, developer,

licensor and distributor of entertainment content for the interactive

space across all platforms, including console, handheld, mobile and

PC-based gaming for both internal and third party game titles.

About Disney Consumer Products and Interactive

Media

Disney Consumer Products and Interactive Media (DCPI) is the business

segment of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) that brings our Company’s

stories and characters to life through innovative and engaging physical

products and digital experiences across more than 100 categories, from

toys and t-shirts, to apps, books and console games. DCPI comprises two

main lines of business: Disney Consumer Products (DCP), and Disney

Interactive (DI). The combined segment is home to world class teams of

app and game developers, licensing and retail experts, a leading retail

business (Disney Store), artists and storytellers, and technologists who

inspire imaginations around the world.

