A national study shows most pet owners don’t know “chip” about

microchips – Michelson Found Animals launches new campaign to change that

LOS ANGELES–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#BullChip–The Michelson

Found Animals Foundation, a non-profit organization with the first

free-for-life microchip registry, is proud to launch a national

awareness campaign, We Call #Bullchip. This cheeky, yet

educational campaign aims to clear up the misconceptions around

microchips and offers a newly designed, user-friendly, free online

registry at found.org

dedicated to getting lost pets home to their people.





There are 97.3 million pet-owning (dog or cat) households in the United

States*, and according to a recent Michelson Found Animals survey, less

than half of dogs and cats owned are microchipped, that’s #bullchip.

“Anyone involved in microchipping, be it veterinarians, shelters, even

pet owners, can all agree that up until this point, the system has not

been efficient,” said Dr. Gary Michelson, Founder of Michelson Found

Animals. “We’re taking the lead in making it better, because it’s the

best chance we have at getting lost pets home.”

The breakthrough campaign sets out to educate pet owners on the

importance of microchipping and the truth behind how it all works. For

example, contrary to what many consumers think, a pet’s microchip

doesn’t track a pet like a GPS device, and doesn’t even store pet

owner’s contact info. In fact, a recent nationwide survey of U.S. pet

owners, conducted by the non-profit organization, revealed that 57

percent of pet owners don’t actually know how a microchip works.

Microchips are the only permanent form of identification for pets when

they’re used properly, but it’s not enough to get a pet microchipped;

owners also have to register the chip. Many pet owners don’t realize

that a chip only contains a unique number – like a pet’s social security

number. When scanned by a shelter, veterinarian or animal control, that

microchip number is used to look up a pet owner’s contact info in a

registry so they can attempt to get the pets home where they belong.

The truth is, microchips are useless unless contact information has been

registered in a database and is kept up to date. According to the

survey, the top reasons pet owners don’t do this are because they didn’t

realize registration was needed or they don’t want to pay fees to either

register their pets or update information. Enter the Michelson Found

Animals new public awareness campaign and free-for-life registry, found.org.

“We’re stepping up and putting a fun, edgy face on what is clearly a

misunderstood and overly complicated subject for pet owners,” said Aimee

Gilbreath, Executive Director of Michelson Found Animals. “This

campaign, calling ‘Bullchip’ on the notion that microchips work like a

GPS and other mistaken beliefs, is meant to grab attention and with a

witty play on words. We want all pet owners to understand they need to

attach contact information to their pet’s microchip and that our

registry makes it easy, and most importantly, free to do so.”

The We Call #Bullchip awareness campaign consists of a

brand new, free microchip registry, an engaging social media campaign,

including entertaining

videos and a microchip quiz, where pet owners can test their

knowledge, i.e. their #Bullchip factor.

The newly redesigned microchip registry, found.org, will enhance the

registration experience and make it easier to manage a pet’s information

to facilitate returning more pets to their homes should they ever go

missing and are found. The Michelson Found Animals Registry is always

free to register, free to use and free to update. By contrast, many

registries claim to be free but often charge for updates and transfers.

The new found.org

also offers real-time notifications for pet owners and allows them to

manage multiple pets from a single account.

“On behalf of pet owners who are charged fees by for-profit microchip

registries – we’re calling #Bullchip,” said Gilbreath. “The fact that

fees deter pet owners from registering or maintaining up-to-date contact

information is a huge concern for us, since our registry is always free.”

To learn more and join the #Bullchip mission, visit found.org/bullchip.

*According to 2015/2016 APPA National Pet Owners Survey

About Michelson Found Animals:

The Michelson Found Animals Foundation is a non-profit supporting

pet-owners and animal welfare organizations; our mission is Saving Pets,

Enriching Lives. After celebrating a decade of service to animals, we

continue to grow as we find new and innovative ways to help pets and the

people who care for them. In addition to creating the first free

microchip registry, we now have our own adoption centers, research next

generation spay/neuter technology, and sell affordable high quality

products—all in the service of pets. Our unique perspective into all

aspects of animal welfare allows us to better support pet owners and pet

professionals alike. All of this is possible thanks to generous funding

from Dr. Gary Michelson and Alya Michelson.

See how we’re using our brains and expertise to obtain real, sustainable

results at foundanimals.org. To learn more about our free microchip

registry, and the many innovative tools that are making it easier to

connect lost pets to their people, check out found.org. Our spay/neuter

technology research is at michelsonprizeandgrants.org. And to find out

more about our Michelson Found Animals Adopt & Shop locations, where all

profits go back to caring for our adoptable pets, take a look at

adoptandshop.org.

