A national study shows most pet owners don’t know “chip” about
microchips – Michelson Found Animals launches new campaign to change that
LOS ANGELES–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#BullChip–The Michelson
Found Animals Foundation, a non-profit organization with the first
free-for-life microchip registry, is proud to launch a national
awareness campaign, We Call #Bullchip. This cheeky, yet
educational campaign aims to clear up the misconceptions around
microchips and offers a newly designed, user-friendly, free online
registry at found.org
dedicated to getting lost pets home to their people.
There are 97.3 million pet-owning (dog or cat) households in the United
States*, and according to a recent Michelson Found Animals survey, less
than half of dogs and cats owned are microchipped, that’s #bullchip.
“Anyone involved in microchipping, be it veterinarians, shelters, even
pet owners, can all agree that up until this point, the system has not
been efficient,” said Dr. Gary Michelson, Founder of Michelson Found
Animals. “We’re taking the lead in making it better, because it’s the
best chance we have at getting lost pets home.”
The breakthrough campaign sets out to educate pet owners on the
importance of microchipping and the truth behind how it all works. For
example, contrary to what many consumers think, a pet’s microchip
doesn’t track a pet like a GPS device, and doesn’t even store pet
owner’s contact info. In fact, a recent nationwide survey of U.S. pet
owners, conducted by the non-profit organization, revealed that 57
percent of pet owners don’t actually know how a microchip works.
Microchips are the only permanent form of identification for pets when
they’re used properly, but it’s not enough to get a pet microchipped;
owners also have to register the chip. Many pet owners don’t realize
that a chip only contains a unique number – like a pet’s social security
number. When scanned by a shelter, veterinarian or animal control, that
microchip number is used to look up a pet owner’s contact info in a
registry so they can attempt to get the pets home where they belong.
The truth is, microchips are useless unless contact information has been
registered in a database and is kept up to date. According to the
survey, the top reasons pet owners don’t do this are because they didn’t
realize registration was needed or they don’t want to pay fees to either
register their pets or update information. Enter the Michelson Found
Animals new public awareness campaign and free-for-life registry, found.org.
“We’re stepping up and putting a fun, edgy face on what is clearly a
misunderstood and overly complicated subject for pet owners,” said Aimee
Gilbreath, Executive Director of Michelson Found Animals. “This
campaign, calling ‘Bullchip’ on the notion that microchips work like a
GPS and other mistaken beliefs, is meant to grab attention and with a
witty play on words. We want all pet owners to understand they need to
attach contact information to their pet’s microchip and that our
registry makes it easy, and most importantly, free to do so.”
The We Call #Bullchip awareness campaign consists of a
brand new, free microchip registry, an engaging social media campaign,
including entertaining
videos and a microchip quiz, where pet owners can test their
knowledge, i.e. their #Bullchip factor.
The newly redesigned microchip registry, found.org, will enhance the
registration experience and make it easier to manage a pet’s information
to facilitate returning more pets to their homes should they ever go
missing and are found. The Michelson Found Animals Registry is always
free to register, free to use and free to update. By contrast, many
registries claim to be free but often charge for updates and transfers.
The new found.org
also offers real-time notifications for pet owners and allows them to
manage multiple pets from a single account.
“On behalf of pet owners who are charged fees by for-profit microchip
registries – we’re calling #Bullchip,” said Gilbreath. “The fact that
fees deter pet owners from registering or maintaining up-to-date contact
information is a huge concern for us, since our registry is always free.”
To learn more and join the #Bullchip mission, visit found.org/bullchip.
*According to 2015/2016 APPA National Pet Owners Survey
About Michelson Found Animals:
The Michelson Found Animals Foundation is a non-profit supporting
pet-owners and animal welfare organizations; our mission is Saving Pets,
Enriching Lives. After celebrating a decade of service to animals, we
continue to grow as we find new and innovative ways to help pets and the
people who care for them. In addition to creating the first free
microchip registry, we now have our own adoption centers, research next
generation spay/neuter technology, and sell affordable high quality
products—all in the service of pets. Our unique perspective into all
aspects of animal welfare allows us to better support pet owners and pet
professionals alike. All of this is possible thanks to generous funding
from Dr. Gary Michelson and Alya Michelson.
See how we’re using our brains and expertise to obtain real, sustainable
results at foundanimals.org. To learn more about our free microchip
registry, and the many innovative tools that are making it easier to
connect lost pets to their people, check out found.org. Our spay/neuter
technology research is at michelsonprizeandgrants.org. And to find out
more about our Michelson Found Animals Adopt & Shop locations, where all
profits go back to caring for our adoptable pets, take a look at
adoptandshop.org.
Join the conversation! #FoundAnimals
Facebook: http://www.facebook.com/foundanimals
Twitter:
http://www.twitter.com/foundanimals
Instagram:
http://www.instagram.com/foundanimals
YouTube:
http://www.youtube.com/foundanimals
Contacts
The Impetus Agency
Jamie Baxter, 775-322-4022
Jamie@theimpetusagency.com