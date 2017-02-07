WGL Shares Progress in Sustainability Programs, Community and Diversity

D.C.-Area Energy Company Releases Corporate Sustainability Report

WASHINGTON–(BUSINESS WIRE)–WGL (NYSE: WGL) released its sustainability report today, demonstrating

an ongoing dedication to innovation in energy efficiency, community

improvement and the implementation of sustainable business practices.

This is the first Corporate Sustainability Report produced by the

company; however, sustainability measures and metrics have been a focal

point for many years, including in WGL’s Corporate Scorecard, in which

almost 20 percent of metrics directly relate to the environment,

community and supplier diversity. The Corporate Scorecard is a key input

used in determining short-term executive compensation.

The report’s notable results underscore the company’s success and

continued focus on achieving aggressive sustainability goals. Highlights

include:

reducing utility fleet and facility carbon emissions by 74 percent

between 2008 and 2015.

including access to affordable, reliable, sustainable and modern

energy (#7).

delivered, during a period in which WGL added 76,800 new customers.

“Our sustainability initiatives are embedded in everything that we do,

both for our customers and in our corporate culture – from pipe

replacement, to vehicle operations, to recycling and the promotion of

clean and efficient energy offerings,” said Terry D. McCallister,

President and CEO of WGL Holdings, Inc. and Washington Gas.

“Sustainability is not just the job of one department or team, but

rather tied to the entire organization as one of our core values, and we

are proud of our accomplishments.”

The full report, which uses the Global Reporting Initiative GRI-4

framework, is available as an interactive online

PDF, allowing readers to directly access discussions about how WGL

is engaging customers about safety

or energy savings.

For more information on WGL and its sustainability efforts, visit sustainability.wglholdings.com.

About WGL

WGL (NYSE: WGL), headquartered in Washington, D.C., is a leading source

for clean, efficient and diverse energy solutions. With activities and

assets across the U.S., WGL consists of Washington Gas, WGL Energy, WGL

Midstream and Hampshire Gas. WGL provides natural gas, electricity,

green power and energy services, including generation, storage,

transportation, distribution, supply and efficiency. Our calling as a

company is to make energy surprisingly easy for our employees, our

community and all our customers. Whether you are a homeowner or renter,

small business or multinational corporation, state and local or federal

agency, WGL is here to provide Energy Answers. Ask Us. For more

information, visit us at www.wgl.com.

