WGL Shares Progress in Sustainability Programs, Community and Diversity

D.C.-Area Energy Company Releases Corporate Sustainability Report
WASHINGTON–(BUSINESS WIRE)–WGL (NYSE: WGL) released its sustainability report today, demonstrating
an ongoing dedication to innovation in energy efficiency, community
improvement and the implementation of sustainable business practices.
This is the first Corporate Sustainability Report produced by the
company; however, sustainability measures and metrics have been a focal
point for many years, including in WGL’s Corporate Scorecard, in which
almost 20 percent of metrics directly relate to the environment,
community and supplier diversity. The Corporate Scorecard is a key input
used in determining short-term executive compensation.
The report’s notable results underscore the company’s success and
continued focus on achieving aggressive sustainability goals. Highlights
include:
-
reducing utility fleet and facility carbon emissions by 74 percent
between 2008 and 2015.
-
alignment with several of the UN Sustainable Development Goals,
including access to affordable, reliable, sustainable and modern
energy (#7).
-
more than a $760 million investment to replace and modernize
distribution pipelines, in support of sustainable development goal
(#9) to “build resilient infrastructure, promote sustainable
industrialization and foster innovation.”
-
20 percent reduction in carbon emissions intensity per therm
delivered, during a period in which WGL added 76,800 new customers.
-
increase in non-gas supplier contracts to businesses owned by
minorities, women and service-disabled veterans to more than 26
percent.
-
cost-savings and environmental benefits of WGL Energy’s portfolio of
clean and renewable energy offerings.
-
information on volunteer service contributions to the communities
where WGL operates, including an annual Day of Weatherization to help
improve energy efficiency for those who might have trouble paying
their bills.
“Our sustainability initiatives are embedded in everything that we do,
both for our customers and in our corporate culture – from pipe
replacement, to vehicle operations, to recycling and the promotion of
clean and efficient energy offerings,” said Terry D. McCallister,
President and CEO of WGL Holdings, Inc. and Washington Gas.
“Sustainability is not just the job of one department or team, but
rather tied to the entire organization as one of our core values, and we
are proud of our accomplishments.”
The full report, which uses the Global Reporting Initiative GRI-4
framework, is available as an interactive online
PDF, allowing readers to directly access discussions about how WGL
is engaging customers about safety
or energy savings.
For more information on WGL and its sustainability efforts, visit sustainability.wglholdings.com.
About WGL
WGL (NYSE: WGL), headquartered in Washington, D.C., is a leading source
for clean, efficient and diverse energy solutions. With activities and
assets across the U.S., WGL consists of Washington Gas, WGL Energy, WGL
Midstream and Hampshire Gas. WGL provides natural gas, electricity,
green power and energy services, including generation, storage,
transportation, distribution, supply and efficiency. Our calling as a
company is to make energy surprisingly easy for our employees, our
community and all our customers. Whether you are a homeowner or renter,
small business or multinational corporation, state and local or federal
agency, WGL is here to provide Energy Answers. Ask Us. For more
information, visit us at www.wgl.com.
