Winemaker Simone Bergese’s Wines Have Won Over 160 Awards in Just Three Years

BRASELTON, Ga.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–In the past, Georgia hasn’t been known for incredible wine, but Executive

Winemaker Simone Bergese is changing that. With

over 160 awards won since his first harvests in 2013, including

multiple best-of-class, double gold and gold medals, Château Élan

Winery’s vision of greatness has become a reality. Bergese is taking

on some of the West Coast’s best wineries and coming out ahead. In

just three years, Château Élan has become the most awarded winery on the

East Coast.





Château

Élan has been making wine in North Georgia for three decades, but it

is Simone Bergese who has launched the Winery into a whole new era.

Bergese joined the Winery as executive winemaker in 2012 and brought a

compelling vision. With a $2 million winery renovation to complement his

two decades of winemaking experience, he pledged to transform the Château

Élan Winery into something worthy of its own spotlight.

Originally from Alba, Italy, Bergese

commenced the Winery’s transformation by first replanting the vineyards

with disease-resistant native Muscadine grapes. The challenge of

growing classic European varieties in the region had taken its toll on

the vines, and Bergese’s vision left no room for sacrificed quality. For

the classic European varieties, Bergese tours vineyards in California

seasonally and hand-selects about 15 locations with the highest quality

grapes. “Great wine starts with great grapes, so we tapped into the

nation’s best territories,” he said.

His first harvests were bottled in 2013, at which time he began sending

samples to national wine competitions. The response was amazing: Château

Élan Winery hasn’t left a single competition unawarded. Remarkably,

Bergese’s first 2013 vintages of the double gold-winning Cabernet

Sauvignon Reserve, Muscadry and gold-winning Scarlet Reserve sold out

within a year. As a result, the popularity and production of Château

Élan wines has dramatically increased.

More than 20,000 cases were produced in 2015, almost triple 2012

production. The catalog of wines also doubled, as Bergese crafted a diverse

catalog of 27 wines. Among the new wines is the line of acclaimed super-premium

Fingerprint reds. These signature wines boast the highest quality,

most extensive winemaking processes and complex techniques.

The Winery, with its 32 acres of vines, is located at 100 Tour De France

in Braselton, GA.

Contacts

Château Élan

Simone Bergese, 678–425-0900 ext 6354

sbergese@chateauelan.com