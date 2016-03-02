Women Who Tech Launches Third Women Startup Challenge to Increase Funding for Women-Led Startups

WASHINGTON–(BUSINESS WIRE)–The Women Startup Challenge, one of the largest initiatives to bring

together top early-stage women-led startups, launched a national

competition to showcase and help fund their ventures. Applications

to compete in the competition run through March 31st. A group

of distinguished investors and industry leaders including Lisa Stone,

cofounder of BlogHer, will select 10 finalists to pitch in San Francisco

in June 2016. At the live pitch, Stone and other investors will help

award $50,000 in cash as well as other startup-friendly prizes.

The Women

Startup Challenge is a national effort to promote game-changing

women-led startups focused on solving problems for people, businesses,

and the planet. It is done in partnership with Craig Newmark, founder of

craigslist and craigconnects,

who is sponsoring the cash prize.

“Only seven percent of investor money goes to women-led startups,” said

Allyson Kapin, founder of Women Who Tech and the Women Startup

Challenge. “If we’re going to solve the toughest problems facing our

communities nationally and globally, we must foster and invest in a

culture of innovation from diverse perspectives. This means helping to

fund startups led by diverse founders.”

“It’s not just the right thing to do because fair is fair, but it makes

business sense,” said Newmark.

According to studies by Kauffman Foundation, tech companies led by women

are more capital-efficient, achieving 35 percent higher return on

investment, and, when venture-backed, bring in 12 percent higher revenue.

The first Women Startup Challenge was part crowdfunding and part pitch

competition. Held in June 2015 in Washington, DC at 1776, it was open to

applicants nationwide. November’s Women Startup Challenge NYC was

regional in scope and held at Microsoft in New York City. Both

competitions received hundreds of applications.

The winner of the first competition was On Second Thought, an innovative

messaging app that lets senders take back text messages before they are

received on another phone. Winner of the second competition was SoftSpot

by Moonlab, a plug+play sensor system for clothing.

The Women Startup Challenge has been supported by movers and shakers in

the startup world including Fred and Joanne Wilson, Craig Newmark,

Microsoft, Medium, BBG Ventures, 500 Startups, and others.

