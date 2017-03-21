WorldRemit Launches Digital Money Transfer Service in Hawaii

Leading online remittance company has 120,000 Filipino migrants in
its sights
LONDON & DENVER–(BUSINESS WIRE)–WorldRemit,
the leading online money transfer service, has launched in Hawaii.
Customers in Hawaii can now send money to over 140 destinations as
easily as sending an instant message, using the WorldRemit smartphone
app or website.
The United States is the world’s biggest sender of remittances, totaling
almost $135bn each year.
Just under 2 million Filipinos were living in the US in 2015 – one of
the largest migrant groups in the country, according to the Migration
Policy Institute.
Hawaii numbers amongst the most diverse
states, and has one of the highest percentages of foreign-born
residents. Just under 120,000 of those were born in the Philippines,
where remittances make up more than 10% of GDP, according to the World
Bank.
Globally, WorldRemit customers send over 580,000 transfers every month
to more than 140 destinations. WorldRemit makes sending money home as
easy as sending an instant message.
Ismail Ahmed, founder and CEO at WorldRemit, comments: “Hawaii is
an under-served market when it comes to online money transfer services,
despite the large number of migrants who regularly send money home.
“We’re excited to bring a fast, convenient service to the people of
Hawaii. They can now send money as easily as an instant message –
supporting the transition from costly offline remittances sent from
bricks and mortar agents to faster, safer and lower cost online transfer
methods”.
ABOUT WORLDREMIT
WorldRemit is changing the way people send money.
It’s easy – just open the app or visit the website – no more agents.
-
Transfers to most countries are instant – send money like an instant
message.
- More ways to receive (Mobile Money, bank transfer, cash pickup).
- Available in over 50 countries and 140+ destinations.
-
Backed by Accel Partners and TCV – investors in Facebook, Spotify,
Netflix and Slack.
WorldRemit’s global headquarters are in London, UK with regional offices
in the United States, Canada, South Africa, Singapore, the Philippines,
Japan, Australia and New Zealand.
Contacts
WorldRemit
Lucas Germanos
PR Manager
+44(0)7951 940 671
media@worldremit.com
lgermanos@worldremit.com