WorldRemit Launches Digital Money Transfer Service in Hawaii

Leading online remittance company has 120,000 Filipino migrants in

its sights

LONDON & DENVER–(BUSINESS WIRE)–WorldRemit,

the leading online money transfer service, has launched in Hawaii.

Customers in Hawaii can now send money to over 140 destinations as

easily as sending an instant message, using the WorldRemit smartphone

app or website.

The United States is the world’s biggest sender of remittances, totaling

almost $135bn each year.

Just under 2 million Filipinos were living in the US in 2015 – one of

the largest migrant groups in the country, according to the Migration

Policy Institute.

Hawaii numbers amongst the most diverse

states, and has one of the highest percentages of foreign-born

residents. Just under 120,000 of those were born in the Philippines,

where remittances make up more than 10% of GDP, according to the World

Bank.

Globally, WorldRemit customers send over 580,000 transfers every month

to more than 140 destinations. WorldRemit makes sending money home as

easy as sending an instant message.

Ismail Ahmed, founder and CEO at WorldRemit, comments: “Hawaii is

an under-served market when it comes to online money transfer services,

despite the large number of migrants who regularly send money home.

“We’re excited to bring a fast, convenient service to the people of

Hawaii. They can now send money as easily as an instant message –

supporting the transition from costly offline remittances sent from

bricks and mortar agents to faster, safer and lower cost online transfer

methods”.

ABOUT WORLDREMIT

WorldRemit is changing the way people send money.

It’s easy – just open the app or visit the website – no more agents.

Transfers to most countries are instant – send money like an instant

message.

message. More ways to receive (Mobile Money, bank transfer, cash pickup).

Available in over 50 countries and 140+ destinations.

Backed by Accel Partners and TCV – investors in Facebook, Spotify,

Netflix and Slack.

WorldRemit’s global headquarters are in London, UK with regional offices

in the United States, Canada, South Africa, Singapore, the Philippines,

Japan, Australia and New Zealand.

