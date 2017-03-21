Zmags Introduces ImageIQ at Shoptalk, Empowering Retailers to Tag and Analyze Ecommerce Image Attributes

ImageIQ Uses Amazon Rekognition to Bring Artificial

Intelligence-Based Insights to Optimize Customer Experience

ImageIQ offers first of its kind insight into ecommerce assets

Amazon Rekognition comes alive with real-world application for

retailers

LAS VEGAS & BOSTON–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#AI—Zmags,

the shoppable content company, today introduced ImageIQ, a new platform

using Amazon Rekognition, part of Amazon Web Services’ (AWS) artificial

intelligence managed services, to analyze and optimize retailers’

digital experiences. Zmags, also an AWS customer, will preview ImageIQ

in a presentation at Shoptalk,

taking place March 19-22, 2017, in Las Vegas, NV.

ImageIQ uses Amazon Rekognition’s artificial intelligence capabilities

to analyze hundreds of different image attributes like photo style,

facial expression, and background colors. ImageIQ also uses AI to

analyze those attributes of an image, or series of images in a digital

online experience, in relation to key performance metrics such as bounce

rates, conversion rates and average order values. ImageIQ, incorporated

into the Creator

platform, generates a level of insight previously unavailable in any

ecommerce or content management system (CMS).

For fashion and apparel retailers, for example, information such as a

model’s pose, eye color, facial expression, backdrop, and even the

direction of gaze can be analyzed to help retailers better understand

the photographic attributes that resonate most with their customers and

contribute to higher ecommerce performance.

“The launch of ImageIQ is a significant step for Creator by Zmags and

the ecommerce industry,” said Brian Rigney, CEO of Zmags. “To date,

retail professionals have relied on traditional A/B testing or

personalization methods to improve their digital consumer experiences —

but those fail to provide insights into why one image outperforms

another and which attributes of an image or digital experience drive

performance. ImageIQ takes that process to a new level with its AI

component, offering unique insights and analysis of an image and

experience. These insights will help online retailers further improve

their performance metrics, including conversion rates and average order

values.”

Since Zmags Creator’s launch 18 months ago, more than 200 million

shoppers have engaged with retailers via Creator-built experiences. The

richness of these digital experiences offers a great deal of new data to

analyze and enhance. AI and analysis via ImageIQ now give retailers

access to a goldmine of insights on image performance based on real-life

scenarios.

Anil Aggarwal, CEO and founder of Shoptalk and Money20/20 said,

“Shoptalk has a well-deserved reputation as the conference platform for

tech pioneers to showcase and discuss innovation. We’re delighted that

Zmags has chosen our March 2017 event to put ImageIQ in the spotlight.”

About Zmags

Zmags, the shoppable content company, empowers retail marketing and

ecommerce professionals to easily create and rapidly publish the

engaging shoppable digital experiences that increase user engagement and

conversions. The Zmags Creator

and Publicator

platforms enable these experiences without the need to write a single

line of code. Over 1,200 of today’s leading brands, including New York &

Company, Neiman Marcus, Marks & Spencer, Godiva, Serena & Lily, Ethan

Allen, Nautica, L’Oreal and many more, trust Zmags to help them

instantly connect with their customers. The company is headquartered in

Boston with offices in London and Copenhagen. For more information,

please visit http://zmags.com/

and follow the company on LinkedIn,

Facebook

and Twitter.

Zmags Creator and Zmags Publicator are trademarks of Zmags. All other

brand names and product names are trademarks or registered trademarks of

their respective companies.

