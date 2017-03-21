Zmags Introduces ImageIQ at Shoptalk, Empowering Retailers to Tag and Analyze Ecommerce Image Attributes

ImageIQ Uses Amazon Rekognition to Bring Artificial
Intelligence-Based Insights to Optimize Customer Experience
- ImageIQ offers first of its kind insight into ecommerce assets
-
Amazon Rekognition comes alive with real-world application for
retailers
LAS VEGAS & BOSTON–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#AI—Zmags,
the shoppable content company, today introduced ImageIQ, a new platform
using Amazon Rekognition, part of Amazon Web Services’ (AWS) artificial
intelligence managed services, to analyze and optimize retailers’
digital experiences. Zmags, also an AWS customer, will preview ImageIQ
in a presentation at Shoptalk,
taking place March 19-22, 2017, in Las Vegas, NV.
ImageIQ uses Amazon Rekognition’s artificial intelligence capabilities
to analyze hundreds of different image attributes like photo style,
facial expression, and background colors. ImageIQ also uses AI to
analyze those attributes of an image, or series of images in a digital
online experience, in relation to key performance metrics such as bounce
rates, conversion rates and average order values. ImageIQ, incorporated
into the Creator
platform, generates a level of insight previously unavailable in any
ecommerce or content management system (CMS).
For fashion and apparel retailers, for example, information such as a
model’s pose, eye color, facial expression, backdrop, and even the
direction of gaze can be analyzed to help retailers better understand
the photographic attributes that resonate most with their customers and
contribute to higher ecommerce performance.
“The launch of ImageIQ is a significant step for Creator by Zmags and
the ecommerce industry,” said Brian Rigney, CEO of Zmags. “To date,
retail professionals have relied on traditional A/B testing or
personalization methods to improve their digital consumer experiences —
but those fail to provide insights into why one image outperforms
another and which attributes of an image or digital experience drive
performance. ImageIQ takes that process to a new level with its AI
component, offering unique insights and analysis of an image and
experience. These insights will help online retailers further improve
their performance metrics, including conversion rates and average order
values.”
Since Zmags Creator’s launch 18 months ago, more than 200 million
shoppers have engaged with retailers via Creator-built experiences. The
richness of these digital experiences offers a great deal of new data to
analyze and enhance. AI and analysis via ImageIQ now give retailers
access to a goldmine of insights on image performance based on real-life
scenarios.
Anil Aggarwal, CEO and founder of Shoptalk and Money20/20 said,
“Shoptalk has a well-deserved reputation as the conference platform for
tech pioneers to showcase and discuss innovation. We’re delighted that
Zmags has chosen our March 2017 event to put ImageIQ in the spotlight.”
