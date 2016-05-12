Zoetis Holds Annual Meeting of Shareholders

SHORT HILLS, N.J.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Speaking to shareholders at the Zoetis
Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) annual meeting today in Short Hills, N.J., Chief
Executive Officer Juan Ramón Alaix highlighted the company’s 2015
performance and strategies for future growth as the global market leader
in animal health.
“In our third year as a public company, we have generated steady
financial results, met our business goals and created shareholder
value,” said Alaix. “This year, we are focused on several priorities,
including enhancing our customers’ experience, ensuring the successful
launch of new products, and advancing our R&D and business development
programs to drive growth. By doing all of this, I am certain we are
positioning ourselves for continued success and shareholder value
creation.”
Zoetis Chairman Michael McCallister presided over the business portion
of the meeting and shareholder voting. Preliminary results of
shareholder voting from the meeting are as follows:
-
Juan Ramón Alaix, Paul M. Bisaro, Frank A. D’Amelio and Michael B.
McCallister have been elected as directors for three-year terms.
-
Shareholders voted to approve the compensation of the company’s named
executive officers.
-
Shareholders ratified and approved the selection of KPMG LLP as the
company’s independent registered public accounting firm for fiscal
year 2016.
The final results of the shareholder voting are subject to verification
by the independent election inspectors; results will be filed in a Form
8-K and available on the Investor section of the Zoetis website.
A full replay of the meeting will be made available at http://investor.zoetis.com/events-presentations,
along with the presentation materials from the event.
About Zoetis
Zoetis (zô-EH-tis) is the leading animal
health company, dedicated to supporting its customers and their
businesses. Building on more than 60 years of experience in animal
health, Zoetis discovers, develops, manufactures and markets veterinary
vaccines and medicines, complemented by diagnostic products and genetic
tests and supported by a range of services. Zoetis serves veterinarians,
livestock producers and people who raise and care for farm and companion
animals with sales of its products in more than 100 countries. In 2015,
the company generated annual revenue of $4.8 billion with approximately
9,000 employees. For more information, visit www.zoetis.com.
DISCLOSURE NOTICES
Forward-Looking Statements: This
press release contains forward-looking statements, which reflect the
current views of Zoetis with respect to business plans or prospects,
future operating or financial performance, future guidance, future
operating models, expectations regarding products, future use of cash
and dividend payments, tax rate and tax regimes, changes in the tax
regimes and laws in other jurisdictions, and other future events. These
statements are not guarantees of future performance or actions.
Forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties. If
one or more of these risks or uncertainties materialize, or if
management’s underlying assumptions prove to be incorrect, actual
results may differ materially from those contemplated by a
forward-looking statement. Forward-looking statements speak only as of
the date on which they are made. Zoetis expressly disclaims any
obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statement, whether as
a result of new information, future events or otherwise. A further list
and description of risks, uncertainties and other matters can be found
in our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31,
2015, including in the sections thereof captioned “Forward-Looking
Information and Factors That May Affect Future Results” and “Item 1A.
Risk Factors,” in our Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and in our Current
Reports on Form 8-K. These filings and subsequent filings are available
online at www.sec.gov, www.zoetis.com,
or on request from Zoetis.
