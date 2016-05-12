Zoetis Holds Annual Meeting of Shareholders

SHORT HILLS, N.J.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Speaking to shareholders at the Zoetis

Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) annual meeting today in Short Hills, N.J., Chief

Executive Officer Juan Ramón Alaix highlighted the company’s 2015

performance and strategies for future growth as the global market leader

in animal health.

“In our third year as a public company, we have generated steady

financial results, met our business goals and created shareholder

value,” said Alaix. “This year, we are focused on several priorities,

including enhancing our customers’ experience, ensuring the successful

launch of new products, and advancing our R&D and business development

programs to drive growth. By doing all of this, I am certain we are

positioning ourselves for continued success and shareholder value

creation.”

Zoetis Chairman Michael McCallister presided over the business portion

of the meeting and shareholder voting. Preliminary results of

shareholder voting from the meeting are as follows:

Juan Ramón Alaix, Paul M. Bisaro, Frank A. D’Amelio and Michael B.

McCallister have been elected as directors for three-year terms.

Juan Ramón Alaix, Paul M. Bisaro, Frank A. D'Amelio and Michael B.
McCallister have been elected as directors for three-year terms.

executive officers.

Shareholders ratified and approved the selection of KPMG LLP as the

company’s independent registered public accounting firm for fiscal

year 2016.

The final results of the shareholder voting are subject to verification

by the independent election inspectors; results will be filed in a Form

8-K and available on the Investor section of the Zoetis website.

A full replay of the meeting will be made available at http://investor.zoetis.com/events-presentations,

along with the presentation materials from the event.

About Zoetis

Zoetis (zô-EH-tis) is the leading animal

health company, dedicated to supporting its customers and their

businesses. Building on more than 60 years of experience in animal

health, Zoetis discovers, develops, manufactures and markets veterinary

vaccines and medicines, complemented by diagnostic products and genetic

tests and supported by a range of services. Zoetis serves veterinarians,

livestock producers and people who raise and care for farm and companion

animals with sales of its products in more than 100 countries. In 2015,

the company generated annual revenue of $4.8 billion with approximately

9,000 employees. For more information, visit www.zoetis.com.

DISCLOSURE NOTICES

Forward-Looking Statements: This

press release contains forward-looking statements, which reflect the

current views of Zoetis with respect to business plans or prospects,

future operating or financial performance, future guidance, future

operating models, expectations regarding products, future use of cash

and dividend payments, tax rate and tax regimes, changes in the tax

regimes and laws in other jurisdictions, and other future events. These

statements are not guarantees of future performance or actions.

Forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties. If

one or more of these risks or uncertainties materialize, or if

management’s underlying assumptions prove to be incorrect, actual

results may differ materially from those contemplated by a

forward-looking statement. Forward-looking statements speak only as of

the date on which they are made. Zoetis expressly disclaims any

obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statement, whether as

a result of new information, future events or otherwise. A further list

and description of risks, uncertainties and other matters can be found

in our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31,

2015, including in the sections thereof captioned “Forward-Looking

Information and Factors That May Affect Future Results” and “Item 1A.

Risk Factors,” in our Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and in our Current

Reports on Form 8-K. These filings and subsequent filings are available

online at www.sec.gov, www.zoetis.com,

or on request from Zoetis.

