Zola – An Indian Fashion Brand Launches Festive Collection in Women’s Wear

MUMBAI, India–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Zola, an Indian fashion brand marketed by Pragati Fashions Pvt. Ltd., is
launching festive collection in women and kids wear. The new collection
includes ladies and kids ethnic kurtis, western tops, western & formal
shirts, denims and skirts. In women wear category, Zola also offers
sportswear, bedroom nightie and innerwear.
Zola represents style and quality since 1991. Founded in Mumbai by Kirti
Shah, Zola works on a basis of creativity and responsibility.
Effortless style, authenticity and easy-going living are at the heart of
the brand’s philosophy. These positive values shine through at every
level, from the laid-back tailoring to the made-to-last quality, use of
Best quality materials and responsible production. Zola’s aspiration is
to be the best casual fashion brand with an outstanding Price-Value
Proposition: Capturing market trends and newness in color, quality
fabrics and shapes, and expressing them in the effortless, relaxed and
comfortable style. The company’s “Earthy Fashions” reflects a positive
and caring attitude towards life that celebrates real people and
togetherness according to the brand promise: “We want to make you feel
good to look good at affordable rates”.
Zola has its presence at pan level India and in over 15 countries with
approximately 6,800 wholesale points of sale, which share the company’s
quality standards and brand essence, with inspiring collections for
women and kids.
Pragati Fashions Pvt. Ltd. was awarded with “CMAI’s Ivy Leauge Award For
Most Admired Clothing Company of The Year (small & medium)” in November
2015 at Mumbai.
About Pragati Fashions Pvt. Ltd.
Pragati Fashions Pvt. Ltd. was founded by Mr. Kirti L. Shah in 1991 at
Mumbai. http://www.pragatifashions.com
