Zola – An Indian Fashion Brand Launches Festive Collection in Women’s Wear

MUMBAI, India–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Zola, an Indian fashion brand marketed by Pragati Fashions Pvt. Ltd., is

launching festive collection in women and kids wear. The new collection

includes ladies and kids ethnic kurtis, western tops, western & formal

shirts, denims and skirts. In women wear category, Zola also offers

sportswear, bedroom nightie and innerwear.

Zola represents style and quality since 1991. Founded in Mumbai by Kirti

Shah, Zola works on a basis of creativity and responsibility.

Effortless style, authenticity and easy-going living are at the heart of

the brand’s philosophy. These positive values shine through at every

level, from the laid-back tailoring to the made-to-last quality, use of

Best quality materials and responsible production. Zola’s aspiration is

to be the best casual fashion brand with an outstanding Price-Value

Proposition: Capturing market trends and newness in color, quality

fabrics and shapes, and expressing them in the effortless, relaxed and

comfortable style. The company’s “Earthy Fashions” reflects a positive

and caring attitude towards life that celebrates real people and

togetherness according to the brand promise: “We want to make you feel

good to look good at affordable rates”.

Zola has its presence at pan level India and in over 15 countries with

approximately 6,800 wholesale points of sale, which share the company’s

quality standards and brand essence, with inspiring collections for

women and kids.

Pragati Fashions Pvt. Ltd. was awarded with “CMAI’s Ivy Leauge Award For

Most Admired Clothing Company of The Year (small & medium)” in November

2015 at Mumbai.

About Pragati Fashions Pvt. Ltd.

Pragati Fashions Pvt. Ltd. was founded by Mr. Kirti L. Shah in 1991 at

Mumbai. http://www.pragatifashions.com

