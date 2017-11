Procurador Sessions amenaza con retirar casi 100 millones a más jurisdicciones “santuario”

Mayor Kathy Sheehan of Albany,NY says, “being here undocumented is not a crime. It’s not her police officers job to ask if somebody has papers to be here legally or not.” Albany is one of 29 cities that Rec’d a letter from the DOJ that they’re risking loosing their federal grant pic.twitter.com/SB8osGeEwf

— 🇺🇸Tracy🇺🇸 (@bibeydoll11) November 17, 2017