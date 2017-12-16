FOTOS: A Mia Khalifa le encantan los escotes de infarto

A la sexy modelo y actriz le encanta mostrar más allá de lo debido

FOTOS: A Mia Khalifa le encantan los escotes de infarto
Mia Khalifa.
Foto: Captura de Instagram
Por: Redacción

Mia Khalifa es una de las mujeres más sexys del mundo de las redes sociales. Y en Instagram, a lo largo del año, lo ha demostrado.

La sexy modelo y actriz no le tiene miedo al desnudo, al contrario, pareciese que le da placer enseñar más allá de lo que la ropa supone cubrir. Cabe mencionar que la candente joven es una de las más buscadas en sitios web para adultos como Pornhub. De ahí su vena exhibicionista. 

A continuación les compartiremos algunas imagnes en donde ha dejado claro que le encantan los escotes de infarto, y lo que lo único que pretende al compartirlos es complacer a sus fieles fanáticos.

¡Lo que faltaba! Mia Khalifa y su escena porno en Instagram

Have you clicked the link in my bio and signed up to be member of my Patreon yet??? I love doing photo shoots like these for y’all, the reception is always so wonderful! What I love even more is the private Instagram account that lets me interact with all of my patrons… helps me cut out the trolls and really respond to my true fans in the comments sections! I’ve done some fun shoots with @blaisejoseph_, but this one I’m especially proud of because of how raw it is! No makeup, no filter, no photoshop. Just me and some killer back light courtesy of @blaisejoseph_’s talented eye 😄

A post shared by Mia Khalifa (@miakhalifa) on

#tbt to what seems like forever ago, but really was like 5 days ago. Miss you, #ATX. @jordyn_ryder I cut you out of the picture because you had your eyes closed and I’m a good friend 😂

A post shared by Mia Khalifa (@miakhalifa) on

November’s Pateon gallery is live and coming in HOT (off the grill) 😆🍔 Link in my bio for the full photoshoot plus more! (@blaisejoseph_)

A post shared by Mia Khalifa (@miakhalifa) on

DC3

A post shared by Mia Khalifa (@miakhalifa) on

Link in my bio for more 😇☺️

A post shared by Mia Khalifa (@miakhalifa) on

Felt like cherry lemonade 🍒🍋

A post shared by Mia Khalifa (@miakhalifa) on

Don't think it's possible for me to love a single place on this planet more than I love the @belmont_hotel_dallas. I'll see y'all in a month 😉 #NoFilterNeeded #DatDallasGlow

A post shared by Mia Khalifa (@miakhalifa) on

Fink and some random fangirl

A post shared by Mia Khalifa (@miakhalifa) on

Color & curls by @katieaustincolorist at @joseluissalonboutique! Follow her if you're in need of someone trustworthy who knows what a trim is and doesn't make you leave the salon holding back tears saying "I love it"

A post shared by Mia Khalifa (@miakhalifa) on

Chocolate milk roadie

A post shared by Mia Khalifa (@miakhalifa) on

