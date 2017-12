Gal Gadot le muestra a Instagram porqué es la Mujer Maravilla

Hello Everyone! I’m coming to Long Island, NY December 9 & 10 to meet you @acecomiccon #ad! I am so excited to see you, and be reunited with some of the #JusticeLeague as @henrycavill, @prideofgypsies, @rehsifyar, #EzraMiller, & #CiaránHinds are coming too! For tickets and more info, check out www.aceuniverse.com. I hope you can make it!

A post shared by Gal Gadot (@gal_gadot) on Nov 30, 2017 at 7:10am PST