Serena Williams se desnuda y muestra su barriga de embarazada

@SerenaWilliams is an inspiration to many—especially her fiancé @AlexisOhanian. He says, "I find myself just wanting to be better just by simply being around her because of the standard she holds." At the link in bio, read the epic true story of how the unlikely pair fell in love. Photograph by Annie Leibovitz.

A post shared by Vanity Fair (@vanityfair) on Jun 27, 2017 at 11:25am PDT